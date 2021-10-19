openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder-fork

by Noah Klayman
1.0.2 (see all)

Easily Build Your Vue.js App For Desktop With Electron

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

20

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vue CLI Plugin Electron Builder

Easily Build Your Vue.js App For Desktop With Electron

Build status: Build status

Sponsor

Top Supporters

Glenn Frank
Glenn Frank

Quick Start:

Open a terminal in the directory of your app created with Vue-CLI 3 or 4 (4 is recommended).

Then, install and invoke the generator of vue-cli-plugin-electron-builder by running:

vue add electron-builder

That's It! You're ready to go!

To start a development server:

If you use Yarn:

yarn electron:serve

or if you use NPM:

npm run electron:serve

To build your app:

With Yarn:

yarn electron:build

or with NPM:

npm run electron:build

To see more documentation, visit our website.

Supporters

Yves HoppedurairajasivamAlec ArmbrusterTilen HosnarAndrew LeTourneau
Yves HoppedurairajasivamAlec ArmbrusterTilen HosnarAndrew LeTourneau
Kalila LakeworthEric SchirtzingerKarim HossenbuxDecentralized Justice
Kalila LakeworthEric SchirtzingerKarim HossenbuxDecentralized Justice

Past Supporters

Mitch DennetChris Hayes
Mary-Tyler-MooreMitch DennetChris Hayes

