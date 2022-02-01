Isolated Vue component development environment with a living style guide Start documenting now on codesandbox.io

Packages

vue-styleguidist takes the results of vue-docgen-api and creates a website to showcase and develop components.

vue-docgen-api parses vue components and load their documentation in a JavaScript object.

vue-inbrowser-compiler takes vue components code written in es6 and uses buble to make it compatible with all browser.

vue-cli-plugin-styleguidist configures vue-styleguidist to work with vue-cli 3.

vue-docgen-cli is a command line interface generating documentation files automatically from vue-docgen-api. Generate markdown by default but can be configured to generate whatever text format you desire.

Documentation

Docs are available at https://vue-styleguidist.github.io/ - we are still working on refining it and contributions are welcome!

Contributing

Note that the current monorepo relies on yarn workspaces. Don't forget to install yarn, npm i --global yarn , before cloning.

Authors and license

