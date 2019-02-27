openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-chrome-ext

by Lai Weng Han
0.0.5 (see all)

vue cli plugin that setup vue project for chrome extension

Overview

146

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-chrome-ext

npm version

Start a chrome extension project with Vue-CLI with ease!

Logo from FontAwesome

Installation

This plugin is meant for using new project for chrome extensions. Tested on default project of Vue, Vue with TypeScript

For TypeScript

  • Create a new project with vue create test-project, and select typescript without class-style component syntax
  • Then, add this plugin with vue add chrome-ext.
  • Clean up the repo by removing src/main.ts, src/components, public/favicon.ico and public/index.html

For JavaScript

  • Create a new project with vue create test-project.
  • Then, add this plugin with vue add chrome-ext.
  • Clean up the repo by removing src/main.js, src/components, public/favicon.ico and public/index.html

Run Development mode and Production

  • Run development mode with npm run build-watch and a dist file will be generated. Install Extension Reloader to reload chrome extensions easily everytime you reload. (take note that when u change manifest.json file, it will not automatically load, you need to remove and add the chrome extensions)
  • Build for production npm run build and zip it and deploy onto chrome store.

Current feature

  • Generate manifest.json
  • Generate popup.html
  • Generate options.html
  • Emit file out
  • Support TypeScript (only generated with vue add typescript)

TODO

High Priority

  • Add background script
  • Make options to generate certain files

Medium Priority

  • Move over with this template
  • Clean up src and public file.

Development

Testing

Development

Currently, testing is done manually with the file ./auto.sh, by passing -r flag, it will delete the initial file generated.

Production

Test production code in npm as well with ./prod.sh.

prompts.js

Vue CLI prompt is based on inquirer.js api.

Resources

Credit

License

MIT

