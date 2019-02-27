Start a chrome extension project with Vue-CLI with ease!
This plugin is meant for using new project for chrome extensions. Tested on default project of Vue, Vue with TypeScript
vue create test-project, and select typescript without class-style component syntax
vue add chrome-ext.
src/main.ts,
src/components,
public/favicon.ico and
public/index.html
vue create test-project.
vue add chrome-ext.
src/main.js,
src/components,
public/favicon.ico and
public/index.html
npm run build-watch and a
dist file will be generated. Install Extension Reloader to reload chrome extensions easily everytime you reload. (take note that when u change manifest.json file, it will not automatically load, you need to remove and add the chrome extensions)
npm run build and zip it and deploy onto chrome store.
vue add typescript)
Currently, testing is done manually with the file
./auto.sh, by passing
-r flag, it will delete the initial file generated.
Test production code in npm as well with
./prod.sh.
Vue CLI prompt is based on inquirer.js api.
