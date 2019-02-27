Start a chrome extension project with Vue-CLI with ease!

Installation

This plugin is meant for using new project for chrome extensions. Tested on default project of Vue, Vue with TypeScript

For TypeScript

Create a new project with vue create test-project , and select typescript without class-style component syntax

, and select typescript without class-style component syntax Then, add this plugin with vue add chrome-ext .

. Clean up the repo by removing src/main.ts , src/components , public/favicon.ico and public/index.html

For JavaScript

Create a new project with vue create test-project .

. Then, add this plugin with vue add chrome-ext .

. Clean up the repo by removing src/main.js , src/components , public/favicon.ico and public/index.html

Run Development mode and Production

Run development mode with npm run build-watch and a dist file will be generated. Install Extension Reloader to reload chrome extensions easily everytime you reload. (take note that when u change manifest.json file, it will not automatically load, you need to remove and add the chrome extensions)

and a file will be generated. Install Extension Reloader to reload chrome extensions easily everytime you reload. (take note that when u change manifest.json file, it will not automatically load, you need to remove and add the chrome extensions) Build for production npm run build and zip it and deploy onto chrome store.

Current feature

Generate manifest.json

Generate popup.html

Generate options.html

Emit file out

Support TypeScript (only generated with vue add typescript )

TODO

High Priority

Add background script

Make options to generate certain files

Medium Priority

Move over with this template

Clean up src and public file.

Development

Testing

Development

Currently, testing is done manually with the file ./auto.sh , by passing -r flag, it will delete the initial file generated.

Production

Test production code in npm as well with ./prod.sh .

Vue CLI prompt is based on inquirer.js api.

Resources

Credit

License

MIT