Turn your Vue SPA into an Android or iOS app with Capacitor
Open a terminal in the directory of a Vue CLI 3/4 project, or create one with
vue create my-app, and run the following command:
vue add capacitor
Then, configure Capacitor to hide your app's splash screen when VueJS is ready by adding the following code to your
src/main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
+ import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core'
+ const { SplashScreen } = Plugins
Vue.config.productionTip = false
new Vue({
render: h => h(App),
+ mounted() {
+ SplashScreen.hide()
+ }
}).$mount('#app')
Start the dev server by running:
With Yarn:
yarn capacitor:serve # add --android or --ios to specify a target platform
Or with npm:
npm run capacitor:serve # add --android or --ios to specify a target platform
This will start a dev server, then open your native IDE (Android Studio or XCode). From here, run your app on an emulator or physical device. The app will connect to the dev server, allowing HMR.
Build your app by running:
With Yarn:
yarn capacitor:build # add --android and/or --ios to specify a target platform(s)
Or with npm:
npm run capacitor:build # add --android and/or --ios to specify a target platform(s)
This will bundle your app, then open your native IDE (Android Studio or XCode). From here, build your app with the IDE tooling to create an Android/iOS app.
To learn more about Capacitor and how to use it, visit Capacitor's Website. This plugin simply provides an easy-to-use interface for Vue CLI projects.
vue-cli-service serve.
cap open [platform].
vue-cli-service build.
cap copy [platform]. This runs for each platform specified.