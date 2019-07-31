vue-cli-plugin-atomic-design-components

TThis is Vue cli 3 plugin is a collection of generically used Vue components based on Atomic Design methodology. This plugin is NOT an off the shelf library like Bootstrap or Vuetify but rather a starting point to save development time on generically used components and giving maximum control.

This library depends on the following vue cli plugins

vue-cli-plugin-atomic-design

vue-cli-plugin-scss-base

Upon install all the components are copied to ./src/components folder and you can edit the components markup and styling as you wish. You can also delet the components you don't need to improve performance. This plugin uses Storyook as the development enviornment to maximise reusability and ease of maintenence. It also is a design system. Here is why a using design system is important.

You can view the storybook demo of the app here.