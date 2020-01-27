openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-ckeditor5

by IGOR IAKOVLEV
0.5.0 (see all)

Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

463

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Textfield

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VueCkeditor5

License NPM version File size

Description

Vue 2 CKEditor 5

Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.

Project is outdated. See official release.

Installation

NMP

npm install vue-ckeditor5

Manual

Download file from repository, paste it in your project and insert path to it in your page by code: 

<script src="vue-ckeditor5.js"></script>

Usage

How to

You must paste CKEditor's 5 implementations to vue component. You can use even custom build of CKEditor 5.

See examples.

First way - Global

You can register component globaly by plugin (recommended):

import Vue from 'vue'
import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic'
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor5'

const options = {
  editors: {
    classic: ClassicEditor,
  },
  name: 'ckeditor'
}

Vue.use(VueCkeditor.plugin, options);

Then you can use the component in your template:

<ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value1"></ckeditor>
Plugin options
property type required default description
editors Object true Map of editors:
  • value - CKEditor 5 implementation
  • key - alias for it (for prop 'type')
name String false 'vue-ckeditor' Name of component.

Second way - Local

You can register component localy:

import Vue from 'vue'
import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic'
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor5'

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  components: {
    'vue-ckeditor': VueCkeditor.component
  },
  data: {
    value1: 'hello',
    value2: 'world',
    editors: {
      classic: ClassicEditor
    }
  },
  template:
  `<vue-ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value1" :editors="editors"></vue-ckeditor>`
})

Component's props

prop type required default description
config Object false {language:'en'} Object with config properties for CKEditor 5 instance.
editors Object false {} Map of editors:
  • value - CKEditor 5 implementation
  • key - alias for it (for prop 'type')
emptyValue false Set if you want to change the 'v-model' value of emptiness editor.
readonly Boolean false false Read-only mode for CKEditor 5 instance.
tag String false div HTMLElement for rendering.
toolbarContainer String false null CSS-selector of DOM-element for CKEditor toolbar. The element is searched by Document.querySelector().
type String true Key for CKEditor 5 implementation of 'editors' prop.
value String true '' Value for data bindings. Use 'v-model' for it.

Normal HTML attributes

You can bind normal HTML attributes to component like this (data-api for example):

<vue-ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value" data-api="1"></vue-ckeditor>

Component's events

name parameters description
ready(instance)
instance
Instance of CKEditor.
 Instance of CKEditor is ready.
destroy(instance)
instance
Instance of CKEditor.
 Instance of CKEditor is destroyed.
input(newValue, instance, eventInfo, batch)
newValue
New value of CKEditor's data.
instance
Instance of CKEditor.
eventInfo
An object containing information about the fired event.
batch
The batch that was used in the executed changes block.
 Data is changed.

Events from engine.view.document (check example5).

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
va
vue-atAt.js for Vue.
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
6K
vss
vue-single-selectsingle select dropdown with autocomplete
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
2K

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial