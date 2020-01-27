Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.
Project is outdated. See official release.
npm install vue-ckeditor5
Download file from repository, paste it in your project and insert path to it in your page by code:
<script src="vue-ckeditor5.js"></script>
You must paste CKEditor's 5 implementations to vue component. You can use even custom build of CKEditor 5.
See examples.
You can register component globaly by plugin (recommended):
import Vue from 'vue'
import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic'
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor5'
const options = {
editors: {
classic: ClassicEditor,
},
name: 'ckeditor'
}
Vue.use(VueCkeditor.plugin, options);
Then you can use the component in your template:
<ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value1"></ckeditor>
|property
|type
|required
|default
|description
|editors
|Object
|true
|
Map of editors:
|name
|String
|false
|
'vue-ckeditor'
|Name of component.
You can register component localy:
import Vue from 'vue'
import ClassicEditor from '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classic'
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor5'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
'vue-ckeditor': VueCkeditor.component
},
data: {
value1: 'hello',
value2: 'world',
editors: {
classic: ClassicEditor
}
},
template:
`<vue-ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value1" :editors="editors"></vue-ckeditor>`
})
|prop
|type
|required
|default
|description
|config
|Object
|false
|
{language:'en'}
|Object with config properties for CKEditor 5 instance.
|editors
|Object
|false
|
{}
|
Map of editors:
|emptyValue
|false
|Set if you want to change the 'v-model' value of emptiness editor.
|readonly
|Boolean
|false
|
false
|Read-only mode for CKEditor 5 instance.
|tag
|String
|false
|
div
|HTMLElement for rendering.
|toolbarContainer
|String
|false
|null
|CSS-selector of DOM-element for CKEditor toolbar. The element is searched by Document.querySelector().
|type
|String
|true
|Key for CKEditor 5 implementation of 'editors' prop.
|value
|String
|true
|
''
|Value for data bindings. Use 'v-model' for it.
You can bind normal HTML attributes to component like this (
data-api for example):
<vue-ckeditor type="classic" v-model="value" data-api="1"></vue-ckeditor>
|name
|parameters
|description
|ready(instance)
|
|Instance of CKEditor is ready.
|destroy(instance)
|
|Instance of CKEditor is destroyed.
|input(newValue, instance, eventInfo, batch)
|
|Data is changed.
Events from engine.view.document (check example5).