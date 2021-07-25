Ckeditor using for Vue.js 2
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-ckeditor2"></script>
$ npm install vue-ckeditor2 --save
This document applies to v2.0+. If you are looking for older versions, docs are here
Then in your component:
<template>
<div>
<vue-ckeditor
v-model="content"
:config="config"
@blur="onBlur($event)"
@focus="onFocus($event)"
@contentDom="onContentDom($event)"
@dialogDefinition="onDialogDefinition($event)"
@fileUploadRequest="onFileUploadRequest($event)"
@fileUploadResponse="onFileUploadResponse($event)" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor2';
export default {
components: { VueCkeditor },
data() {
return {
content: '',
config: {
toolbar: [
['Bold', 'Italic', 'Underline', 'Strike', 'Subscript', 'Superscript']
],
height: 300
}
};
},
methods: {
onBlur(evt) {
console.log(evt);
},
onFocus(evt) {
console.log(evt);
},
onContentDom(evt) {
console.log(evt);
},
onDialogDefinition(evt) {
console.log(evt);
},
onFileUploadRequest(evt) {
console.log(evt);
},
onFileUploadResponse(evt) {
console.log(evt);
}
}
};
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Description
name
String
|Name of instance ckedior. Default: editor-
id
String
|Id of instance ckedior. Default: editor-1
types
String
|Types of ckedior. Default: classic
config
Object
|All configuration of ckeditor. Default: {}
instanceReadyCallback
Function
|Optional function that will be attached to CKEditor instanceReady event.
readOnlyMode
Boolean
|Option setReadOnly editor initializes in the proper mode. Default: false
|Name
|Description
blur
|Fired when the editor instance loses the input focus.
focus
|Fired when the editor instance receives the input focus.
contentDom
|Event fired when the editor content (its DOM structure) is ready
dialogDefinition
|Event fired when a dialog definition is about to be used to create a dialog into an editor instance
fileUploadRequest
|Event fired when the file loader should send XHR
fileUploadResponse
|Event fired when the file loader response is received and needs to be parsed
You can use vue-cli with vue-rollup-boilerplate templates or other vue templates
Thanks to contributers
MIT © Dang Van Thanh