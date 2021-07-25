openbase logo
Readme

vue-ckeditor

Ckeditor using for Vue.js 2

Requirements

Install

CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-ckeditor2"></script>

NPM

$ npm install vue-ckeditor2 --save

Usage

This document applies to v2.0+. If you are looking for older versions, docs are here

Component

Then in your component:

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-ckeditor 
      v-model="content" 
      :config="config" 
      @blur="onBlur($event)" 
      @focus="onFocus($event)"
      @contentDom="onContentDom($event)"
      @dialogDefinition="onDialogDefinition($event)"
      @fileUploadRequest="onFileUploadRequest($event)"
      @fileUploadResponse="onFileUploadResponse($event)" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueCkeditor from 'vue-ckeditor2';

export default {
  components: { VueCkeditor },
  data() {
    return {
      content: '',
      config: {
        toolbar: [
          ['Bold', 'Italic', 'Underline', 'Strike', 'Subscript', 'Superscript']
        ],
        height: 300
      }
    };
  },
  methods: {
    onBlur(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    },
    onFocus(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    },
    onContentDom(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    },
    onDialogDefinition(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    },
    onFileUploadRequest(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    },
    onFileUploadResponse(evt) {
      console.log(evt);
    }
  }
};
</script>

Props

NameTypeDescription
nameStringName of instance ckedior. Default: editor-
idStringId of instance ckedior. Default: editor-1
typesStringTypes of ckedior. Default: classic
configObjectAll configuration of ckeditor. Default: {}
instanceReadyCallbackFunctionOptional function that will be attached to CKEditor instanceReady event.
readOnlyModeBooleanOption setReadOnly editor initializes in the proper mode. Default: false

Events

NameDescription
blurFired when the editor instance loses the input focus.
focusFired when the editor instance receives the input focus.
contentDomEvent fired when the editor content (its DOM structure) is ready
dialogDefinitionEvent fired when a dialog definition is about to be used to create a dialog into an editor instance
fileUploadRequestEvent fired when the file loader should send XHR
fileUploadResponseEvent fired when the file loader response is received and needs to be parsed

Build Setup

You can use vue-cli with vue-rollup-boilerplate templates or other vue templates

Created By

Thanks to contributers

License

MIT © Dang Van Thanh

