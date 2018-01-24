Circle slider component for Vue.js
npm install --save vue-circle-slider
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCircleSlider from 'vue-circle-slider'
Vue.use(VueCircleSlider)
v-model
touchmove)
Plugin will register a global component with name
CircleSlider so you can just use it right away:
...
<circle-slider v-model="sliderValue"></circle-slider>
...
or customize some properties:
...
<circle-slider
v-model="sliderValue"
:side="150"
:min="0"
:max="10000"
:step-size="100"
:circle-width-rel="20"
:progress-width-rel="10"
:knob-radius="10"
></circle-slider>
...
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|side
|Number
|100
|size of a side of a svg square in px
|min
|Number
|0
|the minimum value
|max
|Number
|100
|the maximum value
|stepSize
|Number
|1
|the gap between the values
|circleColor
|String
#334860
|color of slider circumference
|progressColor
|String
#00be7e
|color of progress curve
|knobColor
|String
#00be7e
|knob color
|knobRadius
|Number
|null
|exact knob radius in px
|knobRadiusRel
|Number
|7
|relative knob radius. radius value in px will be calculated as
(side/2) / knobRadiusRel
|circleWidth
|Number
|null
|exact width of circle in px
|circleWidthRel
|Number
|20
|relative circle width. width value in px will be calculated as
(side/2) / circleWidthRel
|progressWidth
|Number
|null
|exact progress curve width in px
|progressWidthRel
|Number
|10
|relative progress curve width. width value in px will be calculated as
(side/2) / progressWidthRel
|Name
|Params
|Description
|touchmove
|none
|fires on touch devices
There is no any slots available
Vue.use(VueCircleSlider, options)
limitMin and
limitMax props to limit an accessible slider range