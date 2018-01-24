Circle slider component for Vue.js

Table of contents

Installation

npm install --save vue-circle-slider

Adding into app

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCircleSlider from 'vue-circle-slider' Vue.use(VueCircleSlider)

Usage

Functionality

svg based view

binding via v-model

defining min & max values

defining step size

animation while updating to new value on click by circle

touch devices support ( touchmove )

) sizes customization: exact and relative definitions

colors customization

Examples

Plugin will register a global component with name CircleSlider so you can just use it right away:

... < circle-slider v-model = "sliderValue" > </ circle-slider > ...

or customize some properties:

... < circle-slider v-model = "sliderValue" :side = "150" :min = "0" :max = "10000" :step-size = "100" :circle-width-rel = "20" :progress-width-rel = "10" :knob-radius = "10" > </ circle-slider > ...

Interface

Props

Props Type Default Description side Number 100 size of a side of a svg square in px min Number 0 the minimum value max Number 100 the maximum value stepSize Number 1 the gap between the values circleColor String #334860 color of slider circumference progressColor String #00be7e color of progress curve knobColor String #00be7e knob color knobRadius Number null exact knob radius in px knobRadiusRel Number 7 relative knob radius. radius value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / knobRadiusRel circleWidth Number null exact width of circle in px circleWidthRel Number 20 relative circle width. width value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / circleWidthRel progressWidth Number null exact progress curve width in px progressWidthRel Number 10 relative progress curve width. width value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / progressWidthRel

Events

Name Params Description touchmove none fires on touch devices

Slots

There is no any slots available

Demo

TODO

add plugin options for defining custom defaults via Vue.use(VueCircleSlider, options) globalComponent[Boolean] - enable/disable global component registration componentName[String] - ability to define custom name for component options with defaults for all props (with same names)

add limitMin and limitMax props to limit an accessible slider range

License

MIT