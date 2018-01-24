openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-circle-slider

by devstark-com
1.0.2 (see all)

Circle slider component for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

409

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Range Slider

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-circle-slider

vue2 build npm npm build

Circle slider component for Vue.js

Table of contents

Installation

npm install --save vue-circle-slider

Adding into app

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueCircleSlider from 'vue-circle-slider'

Vue.use(VueCircleSlider)

Usage

Functionality

  • svg based view
  • binding via v-model
  • defining min & max values
  • defining step size
  • animation while updating to new value on click by circle
  • touch devices support (touchmove)
  • sizes customization: exact and relative definitions
  • colors customization

Examples

Plugin will register a global component with name CircleSlider so you can just use it right away:

...
<circle-slider v-model="sliderValue"></circle-slider>
...

or customize some properties:

...
<circle-slider
  v-model="sliderValue"
  :side="150"
  :min="0"
  :max="10000"
  :step-size="100"
  :circle-width-rel="20"
  :progress-width-rel="10"
  :knob-radius="10"
></circle-slider>
...

Interface

Props

PropsTypeDefaultDescription
sideNumber100size of a side of a svg square in px
min            Number      0the minimum value
maxNumber100the maximum value
stepSizeNumber1the gap between the values
circleColorString#334860color of slider circumference
progressColorString#00be7ecolor of progress curve
knobColorString#00be7eknob color
knobRadiusNumbernullexact knob radius in px
knobRadiusRel  Number      7      relative knob radius. radius value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / knobRadiusRel
circleWidthNumbernullexact width of circle in px
circleWidthRelNumber20relative circle width. width value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / circleWidthRel
progressWidthNumbernullexact progress curve width in px
progressWidthRelNumber10relative progress curve width. width value in px will be calculated as (side/2) / progressWidthRel

Events

NameParamsDescription
touchmovenonefires on touch devices

Slots

There is no any slots available

Demo

TODO

  • add plugin options for defining custom defaults via Vue.use(VueCircleSlider, options)
    • globalComponent[Boolean] - enable/disable global component registration
    • componentName[String] - ability to define custom name for component
    • options with defaults for all props (with same names)
  • add limitMin and limitMax props to limit an accessible slider range

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vhs
vue-histogram-sliderRange slider with histogram for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsc
vue-slider-component🌡 A highly customized slider component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vcr
vue-custom-range-sliderA custom range slider for vue, that builds on the native range slider, but supports stuff like custom values, labels and more.
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
834
vrs
vue-range-sliderSimple slider component of Vue.js
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
5K
vrc
vue-range-componentA range slider component based on vue (Vue滑块组件).
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial