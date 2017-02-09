VueCircleMenu

demo

For a better demonstration, please use the phone scan the following two-dimensional code view demo

API

Props

Option type Description type String Necessary,Specifies the type of menu,There are six types of：top,bottom,left,right,middle,middle-around number(v1.1.0) Number Necessary,This is the v1.1.0 version of the api, specify the number of menus, the value should be greater than 2 less than 5, is only 2,3,4 of these three case circle boolean Whether the menu button for rounded corners, the default for the square button mask String There are two kinds of mask layer："white" and "black" animate String Sub menu animation,You can import an external css animation library, such as "animate.css" btn boolean Switch button, fill in this property, there is the default switch button, do not fill is not the default, you need to define the switch button in the slot colors Array The background color of the buttons and menus

Slot

SlotName Description item_btn Customize the switch button item_1 The contents of the first menu item_2 The content of the second menu item_3 The content of the third menu item_4 The content of the fourth menu

Detailed instructions

Props

type

The type parameter is required, indicating the type of the menu, a total of about six：top,bottom,left,right,middle,middle-around

number

The number parameter is required,This is the v1.1.0 version of the api, specify the number of menus, the value should be greater than 2 less than 5, is only 2,3,4 of these three case Note:

when the number value of 3, type type for middle or middle-around is invalid

type for middle or middle-around is invalid The number parameter fills the number, but in the vue propes,If we want to pass down an actual JavaScript number, we need to use v-bind so that its value is evaluated as a JavaScript expression.For more information click here

circle

Fill in circle to make the menu button rounded, the default is the square button：

mask

Fill in mask produces mask, divided into two kinds: "white" and "black".(Note: do not fill out or fill in the wrong type all think don't need a mask )

animate

Animate is to add animation to the menu, as long as you can add animation css class, you can also introduce css animation library, such as animate.css

colors

Colors specifies the background color of the button and menu, and does not use this property, the default color configuration is used, and the default color of the component is：

If you want to configure the color, colors into an array，In addition, it is important that an array of values must be color code, rather than the CSS class.

< circle-menu type = "bottom" :number = "4" colors = "[ '#563761', 'rgb(255, 255, 102)', '#FFE26F', '#F3825F', '#F19584' ]" > < button type = "button" slot = "item_btn" > </ button > < a slot = "item_1" class = "fa fa-twitter fa-lg" herf = "#" > </ a > < a slot = "item_2" class = "fa fa-weixin fa-lg" herf = "#" > </ a > < a slot = "item_3" class = "fa fa-weibo fa-lg" herf = "#" > </ a > < a slot = "item_4" class = "fa fa-github fa-lg" herf = "#" > </ a > </ circle-menu >

Note color code must be one-to-one correspondence, the first color code to refer to the button, the second color for the first menu and so on, a total of five color code, fill more, fill less or not fill in the color code is invalid

Slot

The name slot refers to the custom switch button, and when you need to customize the switch button, do not fill in the btn property, use the slot , so you can disable the default switch button and use the custom button（Custom switch button has the advantage that you can bind events to the switch button to do further operations）

These slot one-to-one correspondence refer to the four menu button

According to these five slot ,Actually means that the component is actually a parcel content box ,The contents of the box are set in slot

Through slot , you can fill in any content, and custom style

< circle-menu type = "top" :number = "4" > < button type = "button" slot = "item_btn" > </ button > < router-link :to = "..." slot = "item_1" > < span slot = "item_2" > </ a > < div slot = "item_3" > </ a > < img slot = "item_4" src = "img" /> </ circle-menu >

Through slot , to bind any event for menu

< circle-menu type = "middle-around" :number = "4" > < button type = "button" slot = "item_btn" @ click = "dosomething" > </ button > < a slot = "item_1" herf = "#" @ click = "" > </ a > < v-touch tag = "a" v-on:tap = "onTap" slot = "item_2" > </ v-touch > < v-touch tag = "a" v-on:tap = "onTap" slot = "item_3" > </ v-touch > < a slot = "item_4" herf = "#" v-on:handler = "handler" > </ a > </ circle-menu >

Simple example

< circle-menu type = "middle" :number = "4" animate = "animated jello" mask = 'white' circle > < button type = "button" slot = "item_btn" > </ button > < a slot = "item_1" class = "fa fa-twitter fa-lg" > </ a > < a slot = "item_2" class = "fa fa-weixin fa-lg" > </ a > < a slot = "item_3" class = "fa fa-weibo fa-lg" > </ a > < a slot = "item_4" class = "fa fa-github fa-lg" > </ a > </ circle-menu >

< circle-menu type = "top" :number = "3" mask = 'black' btn colors = "[ 'rgb(255, 255, 102)', '#A7425C', '#FFE26F', 'F3825F', '#F19584' ]" > < a slot = "item_1" class = "fa fa-twitter fa-lg" > </ a > < a slot = "item_2" class = "fa fa-weixin fa-lg" > </ a > < a slot = "item_3" class = "fa fa-weibo fa-lg" > </ a > </ circle-menu >

Installation and use

npm install vue-circle-menu

If used as a global component

import Vue from 'vue' import CircleMenu from 'vue-circle-menu' Vue.component( 'CircleMenu' , CircleMenu)

If as a local component

import CircleMenu from 'vue-circle-menu' export default { components : { CircleMenu } }

Bug and suggestions

If you encounter problems or suggestions in the use, welcome to issues

LICENSE

MIT