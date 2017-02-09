|Option
|type
|Description
|type
|String
|Necessary,Specifies the type of menu,There are six types of：top,bottom,left,right,middle,middle-around
|number(v1.1.0)
|Number
|Necessary,This is the v1.1.0 version of the api, specify the number of menus, the value should be greater than 2 less than 5, is only 2,3,4 of these three case
|circle
|boolean
|Whether the menu button for rounded corners, the default for the square button
|mask
|String
|There are two kinds of mask layer："white" and "black"
|animate
|String
|Sub menu animation,You can import an external css animation library, such as "animate.css"
|btn
|boolean
|Switch button, fill in this property, there is the default switch button, do not fill is not the default, you need to define the switch button in the slot
|colors
|Array
|The background color of the buttons and menus
|SlotName
|Description
|item_btn
|Customize the switch button
|item_1
|The contents of the first menu
|item_2
|The content of the second menu
|item_3
|The content of the third menu
|item_4
|The content of the fourth menu
The
type parameter is required, indicating the type of the menu, a total of about six：top,bottom,left,right,middle,middle-around
The
number parameter is required,This is the v1.1.0 version of the api, specify the number of menus, the value should be greater than 2 less than 5, is only 2,3,4 of these three case
Note:
type type for middle or middle-around is invalid
Fill in
circle to make the menu button rounded, the default is the square button：
Fill in
mask produces mask, divided into two kinds: "white" and "black".(Note: do not fill out or fill in the wrong type all think don't need a
mask)
Animate is to add animation to the menu, as long as you can add animation css class, you can also introduce css animation library, such as
animate.css
Colors specifies the background color of the button and menu, and does not use this property, the default color configuration is used, and the default color of the component is：
If you want to configure the color,
colors into an array，In addition, it is important that an array of values must be color code, rather than the CSS class.
<circle-menu type="bottom" :number="4" colors="[ '#563761', 'rgb(255, 255, 102)', '#FFE26F', '#F3825F', '#F19584' ]">
<button type="button" slot="item_btn"></button>
<a slot="item_1" class="fa fa-twitter fa-lg" herf="#" ></a>
<a slot="item_2" class="fa fa-weixin fa-lg" herf="#" ></a>
<a slot="item_3" class="fa fa-weibo fa-lg" herf="#" ></a>
<a slot="item_4" class="fa fa-github fa-lg" herf="#" ></a>
</circle-menu>
Note color code must be one-to-one correspondence, the first color code to refer to the button, the second color for the first menu and so on, a total of five color code, fill more, fill less or not fill in the color code is invalid
The name
slot refers to the custom switch button, and when you need to customize the switch button, do not fill in the
btn property, use the
slot, so you can disable the default switch button and use the custom button（Custom switch button has the advantage that you can bind events to the switch button to do further operations）
These
slot one-to-one correspondence refer to the four menu button
According to these five
slot,Actually means that the component is actually a parcel content box ,The contents of the box are set in
slot
slot, you can fill in any content, and custom style
<circle-menu type="top" :number="4">
<button type="button" slot="item_btn"></button>
<router-link :to="..." slot="item_1">
<span slot="item_2"></a>
<div slot="item_3"></a>
<img slot="item_4" src="img" />
</circle-menu>
slot, to bind any event for menu
<circle-menu type="middle-around" :number="4">
<button type="button" slot="item_btn" @click="dosomething" ></button>
<a slot="item_1" herf="#" @click=""></a>
<v-touch tag="a" v-on:tap="onTap" slot="item_2"></v-touch>
<v-touch tag="a" v-on:tap="onTap" slot="item_3"></v-touch>
<a slot="item_4" herf="#" v-on:handler="handler"></a>
</circle-menu>
<!--"Middle" type, four sub menu, animation introduced animate.css library, white mask, round custom switch button, default menu color configuration-->
<circle-menu type="middle" :number="4" animate="animated jello" mask='white' circle>
<button type="button" slot="item_btn"></button>
<a slot="item_1" class="fa fa-twitter fa-lg"></a>
<a slot="item_2" class="fa fa-weixin fa-lg"></a>
<a slot="item_3" class="fa fa-weibo fa-lg"></a>
<a slot="item_4" class="fa fa-github fa-lg"></a>
</circle-menu>
<!--"Top" type, three sub menuthe, default animation, gray mask, square the default button, the custom color configuration menu-->
<circle-menu type="top" :number="3" mask='black' btn colors="[ 'rgb(255, 255, 102)', '#A7425C', '#FFE26F', 'F3825F', '#F19584' ]">
<a slot="item_1" class="fa fa-twitter fa-lg"></a>
<a slot="item_2" class="fa fa-weixin fa-lg"></a>
<a slot="item_3" class="fa fa-weibo fa-lg"></a>
</circle-menu>
npm install vue-circle-menu
//In the project entry file
import Vue from 'vue'
import CircleMenu from 'vue-circle-menu'
Vue.component('CircleMenu', CircleMenu)
//In a component
import CircleMenu from 'vue-circle-menu'
export default {
components: {
CircleMenu
}
}
If you encounter problems or suggestions in the use, welcome to
issues
MIT