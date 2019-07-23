Vue components to display a choropleth map given a certain GeoJSON and another datasource to show information from. Using Vue2Leaflet

How to use

For a complete example using a single-file component, check the code in the example.

For a complete example using script tags check this codepen

Make sure you have Vue2Leaflet installed and add the l-map component along with the next vue-choropleth components:

import {LMap} from 'vue2-leaflet' ; import { InfoControl, ReferenceChart, ChoroplethLayer } from 'vue-choropleth' export default { name : "app" , components : { LMap, 'l-info-control' : InfoControl, 'l-reference-chart' : ReferenceChart, 'l-choropleth-layer' : ChoroplethLayer },

Make sure the leaflet.css is included, either via a HTML link tag or in your vue component style

@ import "~leaflet/dist/leaflet.css" ;

On the template:

< l-map :center = "[-23.752961, -57.854357]" :zoom = "6" style = "height: 500px;" :options = "mapOptions" > < l-choropleth-layer :data = "pyDepartmentsData" titleKey = "department_name" idKey = "department_id" :value = "value" :extraValues = "extraValues" geojsonIdKey = "dpto" :geojson = "paraguayGeojson" :colorScale = "colorScale" > < template slot-scope = "props" > < l-info-control :item = "props.currentItem" :unit = "props.unit" title = "Department" placeholder = "Hover over a department" /> < l-reference-chart title = "Girls school enrolment" :colorScale = "colorScale" :min = "props.min" :max = "props.max" position = "topright" /> </ template > </ l-choropleth-layer > </ l-map >

l-choropleth-layer Props

geojson : The GeoJSON object to use

: The GeoJSON object to use data : Data object with the information to show on the map

: Data object with the information to show on the map titleKey : Property of the data object to show when you hover over a certain region of your map (e.g. state_name)

: Property of the object to show when you hover over a certain region of your map (e.g. state_name) geojsonIdKey : Property under the properties array of the GeoJSON that serves as identifier of each region of the map.

: Property under the properties array of the GeoJSON that serves as identifier of each region of the map. idKey : Property of the data object that matches the geojsonIdKey value.

: Property of the object that matches the value. value : JS object with two properties, key : that maps to the data property that contains the value domain set (e.g. amount) and metric : that maps to the data property that describes the unit that you're working on (e.g. "% of students" )

: JS object with two properties, : that maps to the property that contains the value domain set (e.g. amount) and : that maps to the property that describes the unit that you're working on (e.g. ) extraValues : Array of value objects that show additional information of a certain region of the map.

: Array of objects that show additional information of a certain region of the map. colorScale : Array of hex color codes to fill each region of the map with. At the minimum you need to specify two colors, the one to use with the lowest values and another one to use with the highest values. (e.g. ["e7d090", "de7062"] ) The l-choropleth-layer component pass the this information through its default slot:

: Array of hex color codes to fill each region of the map with. At the minimum you need to specify two colors, the one to use with the lowest values and another one to use with the highest values. (e.g. ) The component pass the this information through its default slot: currentItem : Current item on focus

: Current item on focus unit : metric associated with the value

: metric associated with the value min : The lowest value on the domain set

: The lowest value on the domain set max : The highest value on the domain set

: The highest value on the domain set strokeColor : String with the color to use for each of the polygons' stroke color (in hex format). (e.g.: "e7d090" ). If a value is not specified fff is used.

: String with the color to use for each of the polygons' stroke color (in hex format). (e.g.: ). If a value is not specified is used. currentStrokeColor : String with the color to use for the stroke of the currently polygon that the user is hovering over. (e.g.: "e7d090" ). If a value is not specified 666 is used.

: String with the color to use for the stroke of the currently polygon that the user is hovering over. (e.g.: ). If a value is not specified is used. strokeWidth : Number with the width of the stroke for each polygon. (default: 2 ).

: Number with the width of the stroke for each polygon. (default: ). currentStrokeWidth: Number with the width of the stroke for the currently hovered polygon. (default: 5 ).

As seen on the example, usually you'll pass these values to the l-info-control and l-reference-chart components.

l-info-control props

This is the current item information view.

item : Item to show information about

: Item to show information about unit : Metric to use while displaying information

: Metric to use while displaying information title : Description about what each item of the map is (e.g. "State" )

: Description about what each item of the map is (e.g. ) placeholder : Placeholder text to show when no element is currently selected

: Placeholder text to show when no element is currently selected position: Where to render the component. With values allowed here (default: "bottomleft" )

l-reference-chart props

title : Short description to show as reference of the information described by the map (e.g. "Population density" )

: Short description to show as reference of the information described by the map (e.g. ) colorScale : Same prop as used on l-choropleth-layer component

: Same prop as used on component min : The lowest value represented on the visualization

: The lowest value represented on the visualization max : The highest value represented on the visualization

: The highest value represented on the visualization position: Where to render the component. With values allowed here (default: "topright" )

How to install

NPM

$ npm install vue-choropleth --save

yarn

$ yarn add vue-choropleth

Live Demo

Example available here.

Build Setup

$ npm install $ npm run build

Run demo locally

$ npm link $ cd examples/node-example $ npm link vue-choropleth $ npm install $ npm run dev

Go to http://localhost:8080/ to see the demo

NOTE: If you make changes to the library you should run 'npm run build' again in the root folder. The dev server should detect modification and reload the demo

Web example

You'll also find an example using <script> tags included under examples/browser-example

Authors

Guillermo Peralta Scura

Thanks to the works of Mickaël Bouchaud with Vue2Leaflet