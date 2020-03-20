VueJS RESTful client with reactive features. Vue-Chimera is based on axios http client library.
Overview of features:
Using npm:
$ npm install vue-chimera
or
$ yarn add vue-chimera
Using cdn:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-chimera@^3.0.0/dist/vue-chimera.min.js"></script>
To add vue-chimera to your Vue you must use it as a plugin: ECMAScript 6
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChimera from 'vue-chimera'
Vue.use(VueChimera)
You can use Vue-Chimera with nuxtjs to use it's SSR features so you can easily prefetch the data.
// nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: [
'vue-chimera/nuxt'
],
chimera: {
// Enables server side prefetch on endpoints which has `auto` property
// true: fetched on server
// false: fetched on client
// 'override': fetched on server and client (overrided by client)
prefetch: true,
prefetchTimeout: 2000 // Server side timeout for prefetch
}
}
All PRs are welcome. Thanks.