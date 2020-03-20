Vue Chimera

VueJS RESTful client with reactive features. Vue-Chimera is based on axios http client library.

Overview of features:

Loading flags

Binding vue instances to API endpoints

Reactive endpoints and auto request based on vue instance data

Auto refreshing data

Serverside prefetching (Nuxt.js compatible)

Request cancellation

Cancel all pending requests on vue instance destroy (like route changes)

Events

Lightweight

Demo

Documents

Full Documentation

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-chimera or $ yarn add vue-chimera

Using cdn:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-chimera@^3.0.0/dist/vue-chimera.min.js" > </ script >

Getting started

To add vue-chimera to your Vue you must use it as a plugin: ECMAScript 6

import Vue from 'vue' import VueChimera from 'vue-chimera' Vue.use(VueChimera)

Using with Nuxt.js

You can use Vue-Chimera with nuxtjs to use it's SSR features so you can easily prefetch the data.

module .exports = { modules : [ 'vue-chimera/nuxt' ], chimera : { prefetch : true , prefetchTimeout : 2000 } }

