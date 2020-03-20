openbase logo
vue-chimera

by chimera-js
3.0.2 (see all)

VueJS reactive RESTful API

Overview

97

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Vue Chimera

vuejs circle ci npm version npm downloads npm bundle size (minified + gzip) codecov

VueJS RESTful client with reactive features. Vue-Chimera is based on axios http client library.

Overview of features:

  • Loading flags
  • Binding vue instances to API endpoints
  • Reactive endpoints and auto request based on vue instance data
  • Auto refreshing data
  • Serverside prefetching (Nuxt.js compatible)
  • Request cancellation
  • Cancel all pending requests on vue instance destroy (like route changes)
  • Events
  • Lightweight

Demo

Demo

Documents

Full Documentation

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install vue-chimera
or
$ yarn add vue-chimera

Using cdn:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-chimera@^3.0.0/dist/vue-chimera.min.js"></script>

Getting started

To add vue-chimera to your Vue you must use it as a plugin: ECMAScript 6

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChimera from 'vue-chimera'

Vue.use(VueChimera)

Using with Nuxt.js

You can use Vue-Chimera with nuxtjs to use it's SSR features so you can easily prefetch the data.

// nuxt.config.js

module.exports = {
  
  modules: [
    'vue-chimera/nuxt'
  ],
  
  chimera: {
    // Enables server side prefetch on endpoints which has `auto` property
    // true: fetched on server
    // false: fetched on client
    // 'override': fetched on server and client (overrided by client)
    prefetch: true,
    
    prefetchTimeout: 2000 // Server side timeout for prefetch
  }
  
}

Maintainer

Contribution

All PRs are welcome. Thanks.

License

MIT

