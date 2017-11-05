A Vue component to easily styling checkbox and radio inputs.

Example

Check out demo and styling examples.

Usage

Checkbox

< checkbox name = "terms" value = "1" > I agree to the < a href = "#" > terms of service </ a > </ checkbox >

Radio

< radio name = "robot" value = "1" > I'm a robot </ radio > < radio name = "robot" value = "0" > I'm not a robot </ radio >

Install

yarn

yarn add vue-checkbox-radio

npm

npm install vue-checkbox-radio --save

Setup

Register the plugin.

import CheckboxRadio from 'vue-checkbox-radio' ; Vue.use(CheckboxRadio);

Or register components manually.

import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'vue-checkbox-radio' ; Vue.component( 'checkbox' , Checkbox); Vue.component( 'radio' , Radio);

Params

Checkbox

Parameter Type Default id string checkbox-id-(element uid) class-name string null name string null v-model string , boolean or array undefined value string or boolean null checked boolean false required boolean false disabled boolean false

Radio

Parameter Type Default id string radio-id-(element uid) class-name string null name string null v-model string or boolean undefined value string or boolean null checked boolean false required boolean false disabled boolean false

Events

Both components emit the input event to work with v-model .

Full example

< checkbox id = "input-terms" class-name = "terms" name = "terms" value = "1" v-model = "model" checked required > I agree to the < a href = "#" > terms of service </ a > </ checkbox >

Slots

Slot input-box allow overwriting input-box for specific customizations.

< checkbox > < span class = "input-box" slot = "input-box" > [...] </ span > Test </ checkbox >

License

MIT © Mario Juárez