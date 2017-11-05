A Vue component to easily styling checkbox and radio inputs.
Check out demo and styling examples.
Checkbox
<checkbox name="terms" value="1">
I agree to the <a href="#">terms of service</a>
</checkbox>
Radio
<radio name="robot" value="1">
I'm a robot
</radio>
<radio name="robot" value="0">
I'm not a robot
</radio>
yarn
yarn add vue-checkbox-radio
npm
npm install vue-checkbox-radio --save
Register the plugin.
import CheckboxRadio from 'vue-checkbox-radio';
Vue.use(CheckboxRadio);
Or register components manually.
import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'vue-checkbox-radio';
Vue.component('checkbox', Checkbox);
Vue.component('radio', Radio);
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|id
string
|checkbox-id-(element uid)
|class-name
string
null
|name
string
null
|v-model
string,
boolean or
array
undefined
|value
string or
boolean
null
|checked
boolean
false
|required
boolean
false
|disabled
boolean
false
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|id
string
|radio-id-(element uid)
|class-name
string
null
|name
string
null
|v-model
string or
boolean
undefined
|value
string or
boolean
null
|checked
boolean
false
|required
boolean
false
|disabled
boolean
false
Both components emit the
input event to work with
v-model.
<checkbox
id="input-terms"
class-name="terms"
name="terms"
value="1"
v-model="model"
checked
required>
I agree to the <a href="#">terms of service</a>
</checkbox>
Slot
input-box allow overwriting
input-box for specific customizations.
<checkbox>
<span class="input-box" slot="input-box">
[...]
</span>
Test
</checkbox>
MIT © Mario Juárez