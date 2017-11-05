openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcr

vue-checkbox-radio

by Mario Juárez
0.6.0 (see all)

Checkbox and radio component for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

876

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Radio Button, Vue Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-checkbox-radio

A Vue component to easily styling checkbox and radio inputs.

Software License Latest Version on NPM npm

Example

demo

demo

Check out demo and styling examples.

Usage

Checkbox

<checkbox name="terms" value="1">
    I agree to the <a href="#">terms of service</a>
</checkbox>

Radio

<radio name="robot" value="1">
    I'm a robot
</radio>
<radio name="robot" value="0">
    I'm not a robot
</radio>

Install

yarn

yarn add vue-checkbox-radio

npm

npm install vue-checkbox-radio --save

Setup

Register the plugin.

import CheckboxRadio from 'vue-checkbox-radio';

Vue.use(CheckboxRadio);

Or register components manually.

import {Checkbox, Radio} from 'vue-checkbox-radio';

Vue.component('checkbox', Checkbox);
Vue.component('radio', Radio);

Params

Checkbox

ParameterTypeDefault
idstringcheckbox-id-(element uid)
class-namestringnull
namestringnull
v-modelstring, boolean or arrayundefined
valuestring or booleannull
checkedbooleanfalse
requiredbooleanfalse
disabledbooleanfalse

Radio

ParameterTypeDefault
idstringradio-id-(element uid)
class-namestringnull
namestringnull
v-modelstring or booleanundefined
valuestring or booleannull
checkedbooleanfalse
requiredbooleanfalse
disabledbooleanfalse

Events

Both components emit the input event to work with v-model.

Full example

<checkbox
    id="input-terms"
    class-name="terms"
    name="terms"
    value="1"
    v-model="model"
    checked
    required>
    I agree to the <a href="#">terms of service</a>
</checkbox>

Slots

Slot input-box allow overwriting input-box for specific customizations.

<checkbox>
    <span class="input-box" slot="input-box">
        [...]
    </span>
    Test
</checkbox>

License

MIT © Mario Juárez

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@hig/radio-buttonAutodesk's unified design system
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
122
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttonsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
wired-radioCollection of custom elements that appear hand drawn. Great for wireframes or a fun look.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
123
pcv
pretty-checkbox-vueQuickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Vue.js
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
6K
vrt
vue-radio-toggle-buttons🔘 Radio toggle buttons for Vue.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
76
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial