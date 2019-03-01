Check if element is in viewport. Vue.js 2 plugin with SSR support without dependencies. DEMO

Simple plugin that checks element position on the screen (viewport) and adds classes to element:

In viewport classes: view-in and one of [ view-in--gt-half , view-in--gt-thrid , view-in--full ], Out viewport classes: view-out and one of [ view-out--below , view-out--above ]

It listens scroll and resize window events and supports modern browsers (Firefox, Chrome, Edge). Supports vue.js version 2 and higher.

Install

npm i vue vue- check - view

import checkView from 'vue-check-view' Vue.use(checkView)

or (only for test)

< script src = "http://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/plugin.js" >

Add directive 'view' to elements

Example 1, simple

Auto add classes to element

< div v-view > Content </ div >

Example 2, advanced with use handler

Auto add classes to element and executeHandler

< div v-view = "viewHandler" > Content </ div >

funtion viewHandler (e) { console .log (e.type) console .log (e.percentInView) console .log (e.percentTop) console .log (e.percentCenter) console .log (e.scrollPercent) console .log (e.scrollValue) console .log (e.target.rect) }

Example 3, once time the handler will be executed when element appears on screen

< div v-view.once = "onceHandler" > Content </ div >

funtion onceHandler (e) { console .log (e.type) console .log (e.percentInView) console .log (e.percentTop) console .log (e.percentCenter) console .log (e.scrollPercent) console .log (e.scrollValue) console .log (e.target.rect) }

DEMO

Browser

https://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/index.html

