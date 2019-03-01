Simple plugin that checks element position on the screen (viewport) and adds classes to element:
view-in and one of [
view-in--gt-half,
view-in--gt-thrid,
view-in--full],
view-out and one of [
view-out--below,
view-out--above]
It listens
scroll and
resize window events and supports modern browsers (Firefox, Chrome, Edge).
Supports vue.js version 2 and higher.
npm i vue vue-check-view --save
import checkView from 'vue-check-view'
Vue.use(checkView)
or (only for test)
<script src="http://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/plugin.js">
Auto add classes to element
<div v-view>
Content
</div>
Auto add classes to element and executeHandler
<div v-view="viewHandler">
Content
</div>
funtion viewHandler (e) {
console.log(e.type) // 'enter', 'exit', 'progress'
console.log(e.percentInView) // 0..1 how much element overlap the viewport
console.log(e.percentTop) // 0..1 position of element at viewport 0 - above , 1 - below
console.log(e.percentCenter) // 0..1 position the center of element at viewport 0 - center at viewport top, 1 - center at viewport bottom
console.log(e.scrollPercent) // 0..1 current scroll position of page
console.log(e.scrollValue) // 0..1 last scroll value (change of page scroll offset)
console.log(e.target.rect) // element.getBoundingClientRect() result
}
<div v-view.once="onceHandler">
Content
</div>
https://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/index.html