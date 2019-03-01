openbase logo
vcv

vue-check-view

by Vasily Timofeev
0.3.0 (see all)

Simple vue plugin that checks element position on screen (viewport) and adds classes to element. ES5 supported.

Overview

3.3K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Check if element is in viewport. Vue.js 2 plugin with SSR support without dependencies. DEMO

Simple plugin that checks element position on the screen (viewport) and adds classes to element:

  1. In viewport classes: view-in and one of [view-in--gt-half, view-in--gt-thrid, view-in--full],
  2. Out viewport classes: view-out and one of [view-out--below, view-out--above]

It listens scroll and resize window events and supports modern browsers (Firefox, Chrome, Edge). Supports vue.js version 2 and higher.

Install

npm i vue vue-check-view --save


import checkView from 'vue-check-view'
Vue.use(checkView)

or (only for test)

<script src="http://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/plugin.js">

Add directive 'view' to elements

Example 1, simple

Auto add classes to element

<div v-view>
    Content
</div>

Example 2, advanced with use handler

Auto add classes to element and executeHandler

<div v-view="viewHandler">
    Content
</div>

funtion viewHandler (e) {
    console.log(e.type) // 'enter', 'exit', 'progress'
    console.log(e.percentInView) // 0..1 how much element overlap the viewport
    console.log(e.percentTop) // 0..1 position of element at viewport 0 - above , 1 - below
    console.log(e.percentCenter) // 0..1 position the center of element at viewport 0 - center at viewport top, 1 - center at viewport bottom
    console.log(e.scrollPercent) // 0..1 current scroll position of page
    console.log(e.scrollValue) // 0..1 last scroll value (change of page scroll offset)
    console.log(e.target.rect) // element.getBoundingClientRect() result
}

Example 3, once time the handler will be executed when element appears on screen

<div v-view.once="onceHandler">
    Content
</div>

funtion onceHandler (e) {
    console.log(e.type) // 'enter', 'exit', 'progress'
    console.log(e.percentInView) // 0..1 how much element overlap the viewport
    console.log(e.percentTop) // 0..1 position of element at viewport 0 - above , 1 - below
    console.log(e.percentCenter) // 0..1 position the center of element at viewport 0 - center at viewport top, 1 - center at viewport bottom
    console.log(e.scrollPercent) // 0..1 current scroll position of page
    console.log(e.scrollValue) // 0..1 last scroll value (change of page scroll offset)
    console.log(e.target.rect) // element.getBoundingClientRect() result
}

DEMO

Browser

https://vtimofeev.github.io/vue-check-view/index.html

Live image

demo

