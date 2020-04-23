Installing

Using a package manager (recommended)

The recommended way of installing vue-chat-scroll is using the npm package with the npm (or yarn) package manager:

npm i vue-chat-scroll@alpha

After installing the package, you must use the vue-chat-scroll plugin :

import VueChatScroll from 'vue-chat-scroll' ; Vue.use(VueChatScroll); new Vue(...);

Using a script tag

If working on a proof of concept or a fiddle, it can be easier to use a script tag. We recommend using a CDN such as unpkg or jsdelvr.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-chat-scroll@alpha/dist/vue-chat-scroll.js" > </ script >

vue-chat-scroll will attempt to auto-register itself with Vue. This should work as long as window.Vue is defined.

Usage

We aim to make using vue-chat-scroll as straightforward as possible. Simply using the v-chat-scroll directive should take care of most use cases.

< div v-chat-scroll > ... </ div >

You may configure the directive by passing an object as well. For example, the enable configuration flag:

< div v-chat-scroll = "{ enable: false }" > ... </ div >

Please refer to the Config interface and defaultConfig object in config.ts to find out more about what can be configured, as well as what the default configuration values are.

Examples

🧸 Bear with us, all of this is work in progress. We'll be adding some examples of how this plugin can be used to build a fully-featured chat (such as Slack's one), or even a console looking log viewer.