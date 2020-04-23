The recommended way of installing vue-chat-scroll is using the npm package with the npm (or yarn) package manager:
npm i vue-chat-scroll@alpha
After installing the package, you must use the vue-chat-scroll plugin :
import VueChatScroll from 'vue-chat-scroll';
Vue.use(VueChatScroll);
new Vue(...);
If working on a proof of concept or a fiddle, it can be easier to use a script tag. We recommend using a CDN such as unpkg or jsdelvr.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-chat-scroll@alpha/dist/vue-chat-scroll.js"></script>
vue-chat-scroll will attempt to auto-register itself with Vue. This should work as long as
window.Vue is defined.
We aim to make using vue-chat-scroll as straightforward as possible. Simply using the
v-chat-scroll directive should take care of most use cases.
<div v-chat-scroll>
...
</div>
You may configure the directive by passing an object as well. For example, the
enable configuration flag:
<div v-chat-scroll="{ enable: false }">
...
</div>
Please refer to the
Config interface and
defaultConfig object in config.ts to find out more about what can be configured, as well as what the default configuration values are.
🧸 Bear with us, all of this is work in progress. We'll be adding some examples of how this plugin can be used to build a fully-featured chat (such as Slack's one), or even a console looking log viewer.