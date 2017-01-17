openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-charts

by Hayden Bickerton
0.2.1 (see all)

*UNSUPPORTED* Google Charts plugin for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

862

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-charts

Version Status js-standard-style License

Google Charts plugin for Vue.js

Demo

Installation

npm install --save-dev vue-charts

Usage

Vue.use(VueCharts)

<!-- Props can be literal, or dynamic (like they are here) -->
<vue-chart
    :chart-type="chartType"
    :columns="columns"
    :rows="rows"
    :options="options"
></vue-chart>

Props

Name Default Type Description
packages ['corechart'] Array Google Chart Packages to load.
version current String Google Chart Version to load.
chart-type LineChart String The type of chart to create.
columns none, required Array Required. Chart columns.
rows none Array Chart rows.
chart-events none Object Google Charts Events. See Events Example
options none Object Google Charts Options

Credits

This plugin is heavily based off of:

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial