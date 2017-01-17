Google Charts plugin for Vue.js
npm install --save-dev vue-charts
Vue.use(VueCharts)
<!-- Props can be literal, or dynamic (like they are here) -->
<vue-chart
:chart-type="chartType"
:columns="columns"
:rows="rows"
:options="options"
></vue-chart>
|Name
|Default
|Type
|Description
|packages
|
['corechart']
|Array
|Google Chart Packages to load.
|version
|
current
|String
|Google Chart Version to load.
|chart-type
|
LineChart
|String
|The type of chart to create.
|columns
|none, required
|Array
|Required. Chart columns.
|rows
|none
|Array
|Chart rows.
|chart-events
|none
|Object
|Google Charts Events. See Events Example
|options
|none
|Object
|Google Charts Options
