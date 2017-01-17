Google Charts plugin for Vue.js

Demo

Installation

npm install --save-dev vue-charts

Usage

Vue.use(VueCharts)

< vue-chart :chart-type = "chartType" :columns = "columns" :rows = "rows" :options = "options" > </ vue-chart >

Props

Name Default Type Description packages ['corechart'] Array Google Chart Packages to load. version current String Google Chart Version to load. chart-type LineChart String The type of chart to create. columns none, required Array Required. Chart columns. rows none Array Chart rows. chart-events none Object Google Charts Events. See Events Example options none Object Google Charts Options

Credits

This plugin is heavily based off of:

License

MIT