Vue Chartkick

Create beautiful JavaScript charts with one line of Vue

See it in action

Supports Chart.js, Google Charts, and Highcharts

Quick Start

Run

npm install vue-chartkick chart.js

The latest version works with Vue 3. For Vue 2, use version 0.6.1 and this readme.

And add it to your app

import VueChartkick from 'vue-chartkick' import 'chartkick/chart.js' app.use(VueChartkick)

This sets up Chartkick with Chart.js. For other charting libraries, see detailed instructions.

Charts

Line chart

<line-chart :data="{'2021-01-01': 11, '2021-01-02': 6}"></line-chart>

Pie chart

<pie-chart :data="[['Blueberry', 44], ['Strawberry', 23]]"></pie-chart>

Column chart

<column-chart :data="[['Sun', 32], ['Mon', 46], ['Tue', 28]]"></column-chart>

Bar chart

<bar-chart :data="[['Work', 32], ['Play', 1492]]"></bar-chart>

Area chart

<area-chart :data="{'2021-01-01': 11, '2021-01-02': 6}"></area-chart>

Scatter chart

<scatter-chart :data="[[174.0, 80.0], [176.5, 82.3]]" xtitle="Size" ytitle="Population"></scatter-chart>

Geo chart - Google Charts

<geo-chart :data="[['United States', 44], ['Germany', 23], ['Brazil', 22]]"></geo-chart>

Timeline - Google Charts

<timeline :data="[['Washington', '1789-04-29', '1797-03-03'], ['Adams', '1797-03-03', '1801-03-03']]"></timeline>

Multiple series

data = [ { name : 'Workout' , data : { '2021-01-01' : 3 , '2021-01-02' : 4 }}, { name : 'Call parents' , data : { '2021-01-01' : 5 , '2021-01-02' : 3 }} ];

and

<line-chart :data="data"></line-chart>

Data

Data can be an array, object, callback, or URL.

Array

<line-chart :data="[['2021-01-01', 2], ['2021-01-02', 3]]"></line-chart>

Object

<line-chart :data="{'2021-01-01': 2, '2021-01-02': 3}"></line-chart>

Callback

function fetchData ( success, fail ) { success({ "2021-01-01" : 2 , "2021-01-02" : 3 }) }

and

<line-chart :data="fetchData"></line-chart>

URL

Make your pages load super fast and stop worrying about timeouts. Give each chart its own endpoint.

<line-chart data="/stocks"></line-chart>

Options

Id, width, and height

<line-chart id="users-chart" width="800px" height="500px"></line-chart>

Min and max values

<line-chart :min="1000" :max="5000"></line-chart>

min defaults to 0 for charts with non-negative values. Use null to let the charting library decide.

Min and max for x-axis - Chart.js

<line-chart xmin="2021-01-01" xmax="2022-01-01"></line-chart>

Colors

<line-chart :colors="['#b00', '#666']"></line-chart>

Stacked columns or bars

<column-chart :stacked="true"></column-chart>

Discrete axis

<line-chart :discrete="true"></line-chart>

Label (for single series)

<line-chart label="Value"></line-chart>

Axis titles

<line-chart xtitle="Time" ytitle="Population"></line-chart>

Straight lines between points instead of a curve

<line-chart :curve="false"></line-chart>

Show or hide legend

<line-chart :legend="true"></line-chart>

Specify legend position

<line-chart legend="bottom"></line-chart>

Donut chart

<pie-chart :donut="true"></pie-chart>

Prefix, useful for currency - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart prefix="$"></line-chart>

Suffix, useful for percentages - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart suffix="%"></line-chart>

Set a thousands separator - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart thousands=","></line-chart>

Set a decimal separator - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart decimal=","></line-chart>

Set significant digits - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart :precision="3"></line-chart>

Set rounding - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart :round="2"></line-chart>

Show insignificant zeros, useful for currency - Chart.js, Highcharts

<line-chart :round="2" :zeros="true"></line-chart>

Friendly byte sizes - Chart.js 2.8+

<line-chart :bytes="true"></line-chart>

Specify the message when the chart is loading

<line-chart loading="Loading..."></line-chart>

Specify the message when data is empty

<line-chart empty="No data"></line-chart>

Refresh data from a remote source every n seconds

<line-chart :refresh="60"></line-chart>

You can pass options directly to the charting library with:

<line-chart :library="{backgroundColor: '#eee'}"></line-chart>

See the documentation for Google Charts, Highcharts, and Chart.js for more info.

To customize datasets in Chart.js, use:

<line-chart :dataset="{borderWidth: 10}"></line-chart>

You can pass this option to individual series as well.

Use dynamic components to make the chart type dynamic:

<component is="column-chart"></component>

Reactivity

While some of the examples use object or array literals in props for demonstration, this can lead to unnecessary re-renders.

<line-chart :library="{backgroundColor: '#eee'}"></line-chart>

Instead, use a data property:

<line-chart :library="library"></line-chart>

See this discussion for more details.

Global Options

To set options for all of your charts, use:

Chartkick.options = { colors : [ "#b00" , "#666" ] }

Multiple Series

You can pass a few options with a series:

name

data

color

dataset - Chart.js only

- Chart.js only points - Chart.js only

- Chart.js only curve - Chart.js only

Download Charts

Chart.js only

Give users the ability to download charts. It all happens in the browser - no server-side code needed.

<line-chart :download="true"></line-chart>

Set the filename

<line-chart download="boom"></line-chart>

Note: Safari will open the image in a new window instead of downloading.

Set the background color

<line-chart :download="{background: '#fff'}"></line-chart>

Installation

Run

npm install vue-chartkick chart.js

And add

import VueChartkick from 'vue-chartkick' import 'chartkick/chart.js' app.use(VueChartkick)

Google Charts

Run

npm install vue-chartkick

And add

import VueChartkick from 'vue-chartkick' app.use(VueChartkick)

And include on the page

< script src = "https://www.gstatic.com/charts/loader.js" > </ script >

To specify a language or Google Maps API key, use:

Chartkick.configure({ language : "de" , mapsApiKey : "..." })

Highcharts

Run

npm install vue-chartkick highcharts

And add

import VueChartkick from 'vue-chartkick' import 'chartkick/highcharts' app.use(VueChartkick)

No Package Manager

Include the charting library and the Chartkick library

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/chart.js@3.0.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/chartjs-adapter-date-fns@2.0.0/dist/chartjs-adapter-date-fns.bundle.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/chartkick@4.0.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-chartkick@1.1.0" > </ script >

And add

app.use(VueChartkick)

Multiple Libraries

If more than one charting library is loaded, choose between them with:

<line-chart adapter="google"></line-chart>

Options are google , highcharts , and chartjs

Example

<div id="app"> <line-chart :data="chartData"></line-chart> </div> <script> var app = Vue.createApp({ el: "#app", data: { chartData: [["Jan", 4], ["Feb", 2], ["Mar", 10], ["Apr", 5], ["May", 3]] } }) app.use(VueChartkick) app.mount("#app") </script>

Upgrading

Vue Chartkick 1.0 adds support for Vue 3. Vue 3 requires you to specify plugins for each app.

Vue.use(Chartkick.use(Chart))

to

app.use(Chartkick.use(Chart))

For the no package manager install, Chartkick.js is no longer bundled, allowing you to update them independently. Include it manually before Vue Chartkick.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/chartkick@3.2.1/dist/chartkick.js" > </ script >

Finally, Vue Chartkick no longer uses custom logic to see if a re-render is necessary. See the reactivity docs for more details.

History

View the changelog

Contributing

Everyone is encouraged to help improve this project. Here are a few ways you can help:

Report bugs

Fix bugs and submit pull requests

Write, clarify, or fix documentation

Suggest or add new features

To get started with development, run: