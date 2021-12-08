Plugin Vuejs for Chartist.js
npm install vue-chartist
This package include Chartist's javascript but not the stylesheet
const Vue = require("vue")
const vueChartist = require("../../index.js")
Vue.createApp({}).use(vueChartist)
In your HTML, add
<chartist> tag. This tag take the following attributes :
ratio -
String
class ratio of Chartist, see values on Chartist web site
type -
String (required)
chart type, possible values : -
Line -
Bar -
Pie
data -
Object
data object like this
const data = {
labels: ["A", "B", "C"],
series: [
[1, 3, 2],
[4, 6, 5],
],
}
options -
Object
options object, see defaultOptions on API Documentation
event-handlers -
Array
a special array to use
chart.on(event, function)
const eventHandlers = [
{
event: "draw",
fn() {
//animation
},
},
{
//an other event hander
},
]
Array
object for responsive options
<chartist
ratio="ct-major-second"
type="Line"
:data="chartData"
:options="chartOptions"
>
</chartist>
Note: think about using the dynamic props of Vuejs to bind easliy your data or other.
Vue.createApp({
data: {
chartData: {
labels: ["A", "B", "C"],
series: [
[1, 3, 2],
[4, 6, 5],
],
},
chartOptions: {
lineSmooth: false,
},
},
})
.use(vueChartist)
.mount("#app")
If chart data are empty or not definied the plugin add
ct-nodata (or a custom class, see options plugin) class and write a message on the element.
That way, you can customize your element with CSS when you have no data to display. To choose your message use the options plugin.
app.use(require("vue-chartist"), {
messageNoData: "You have not enough data",
classNoData: "empty",
})
There is two way to access this Chartist's instance :
By
Vue instance
Vue.chartist
or in component
this.$chartist