openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcj

vue-chart-js

by Kevin Ongko
1.4.1 (see all)

Chart.js wrapper component based on Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

372

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-chart-js

npm npm npm npm

Chart.js wrapper component based on Vue.

Works with Vue 2.*

Installation

Install via CDN

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.0/Chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-chart-js"></script>

<script>
  Vue.use(VueChart.default)
</script>

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-chart-js --save

Register as Component

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'

export default {
  name: 'App',

  components: {
    VueChart
  }
}

Register as Plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'

Vue.use(VueChart)

Usage

<template>
  <vue-chart type="bar" :data="chartData"></vue-chart>
</template>

<script>
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'

export default {
  name: 'App',

  components: {
    VueChart
  },

  data: () => ({
    chartData: {
        labels: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3'],
        datasets: [
            {
                label: 'Component 1',
                data: [10, 20, 30]
            },
            {
                label: 'Component 2',
                data: [20, 30, 40]
            }
        ]
    }
  }),
}
</script>

Props

PropsDescriptionTypeRequired
typeChart.js typeStringtrue
dataChart.js datasetsObjecttrue
optionsChart.js optionsObjectfalse
widthChart widthNumberfalse
heightChart heightNumberfalse

License

Vue-Chart-Js is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

Support

Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial