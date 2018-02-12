Chart.js wrapper component based on Vue.
Works with Vue 2.*
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.0/Chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-chart-js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueChart.default)
</script>
$ npm install vue-chart-js --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueChart
}
}
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'
Vue.use(VueChart)
<template>
<vue-chart type="bar" :data="chartData"></vue-chart>
</template>
<script>
import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
VueChart
},
data: () => ({
chartData: {
labels: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3'],
datasets: [
{
label: 'Component 1',
data: [10, 20, 30]
},
{
label: 'Component 2',
data: [20, 30, 40]
}
]
}
}),
}
</script>
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Required
|type
|Chart.js type
|String
|true
|data
|Chart.js datasets
|Object
|true
|options
|Chart.js options
|Object
|false
|width
|Chart width
|Number
|false
|height
|Chart height
|Number
|false
Vue-Chart-Js is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license
