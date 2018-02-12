Chart.js wrapper component based on Vue.

Works with Vue 2.*

Installation

Install via CDN

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/Chart.js/2.7.0/Chart.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-chart-js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueChart.default) </ script >

Install via NPM

$ npm install vue-chart-js --save

Register as Component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js' export default { name : 'App' , components : { VueChart } }

Register as Plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js' Vue.use(VueChart)

Usage

<template> <vue-chart type="bar" :data="chartData"></vue-chart> </template> <script> import VueChart from 'vue-chart-js' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueChart }, data: () => ({ chartData: { labels: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3'], datasets: [ { label: 'Component 1', data: [10, 20, 30] }, { label: 'Component 2', data: [20, 30, 40] } ] } }), } </script>

Props

Props Description Type Required type Chart.js type String true data Chart.js datasets Object true options Chart.js options Object false width Chart width Number false height Chart height Number false

License

Vue-Chart-Js is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

Support

Hello, I'm Kevin the maintainer of this project in my free time (which is getting lessen these days), if this project does help you in any way please consider to support me. Thanks 😃