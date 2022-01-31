📊 Chart.js 3 for Vue 2 and Vue 3

This package is a rewrite of vue-chartjs for Chart.js 3, but written in Typescript with Vue 3 composition api in mind.

Vite.js and Nuxt 3 compatible 💯.

Full documentation

Installation

For Vue 3

npm i vue-chart-3 yarn add vue-chart-3 pnpm i vue-chart-3

For Vue 2

npm i vue-chart-3@legacy yarn add vue-chart-3@legacy pnpm i vue-chart-3@legacy

Important notes

Using with Vue 3 or Vue 2

This package works with version 2.x and 3.x of Vue.

Vue 3 works out-of-the-box

Vue 2 requires @vue/composition-api package to also be installed and registered, to provide Vue 3's Composition API features like ref, defineComponent, computed, reactive .

Demos