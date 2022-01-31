This package is a rewrite of vue-chartjs for Chart.js 3, but written in Typescript with Vue 3 composition api in mind.
Vite.js and
Nuxt 3 compatible 💯.
npm i vue-chart-3
#or
yarn add vue-chart-3
#or
pnpm i vue-chart-3
npm i vue-chart-3@legacy
#or
yarn add vue-chart-3@legacy
#or
pnpm i vue-chart-3@legacy
This package works with version 2.x and 3.x of Vue.
@vue/composition-api package to also be installed and registered, to provide Vue 3's Composition API features like
ref, defineComponent, computed, reactive.