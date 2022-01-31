openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc3

vue-chart-3

by Victor Garcia
3.1.0 (see all)

📊 A simple wrapper around Chart.js 3 for Vue 2 & 3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

📊 Chart.js 3 for Vue 2 and Vue 3

sgts logo

npm version npm downloads npm downloads

This package is a rewrite of vue-chartjs for Chart.js 3, but written in Typescript with Vue 3 composition api in mind.

  • Vite.js and Nuxt 3 compatible 💯.

Documentation

Full documentation

Installation

For Vue 3

npm i vue-chart-3
#or
yarn add vue-chart-3
#or
pnpm i vue-chart-3

For Vue 2

npm i vue-chart-3@legacy
#or
yarn add vue-chart-3@legacy
#or
pnpm i vue-chart-3@legacy

Important notes

Using with Vue 3 or Vue 2

This package works with version 2.x and 3.x of Vue.

  • Vue 3 works out-of-the-box
  • Vue 2 requires @vue/composition-api package to also be installed and registered, to provide Vue 3's Composition API features like ref, defineComponent, computed, reactive.

Demos

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial