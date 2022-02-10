openbase logo
vc

vue-cesium

by zouyaoji
2.3.3 (see all)

🎉 Vue 2.x & Vue 3.x components for CesiumJS.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

890

GitHub Stars

649

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


VueCesium - A Vue 2.x & Vue 3.x based component library of CesiumJS for GISer.

  • 💪 Vue 3.0 Composition API
  • 🔥 Written in TypeScript

Getting Started

You can find for more details, API, and other docs on https://zouyaoji.top/vue-cesium/#/

VueCesium supports loading the official CesiumJS, or other third-party platforms based on CesiumJS. The tested third-party libraries:

Bootstrap project

With command

$ pnpm i

the project will install all dependencies.

Document preview

With command

$ pnpm website-dev

the project will launch website for you to preview all existing component

License

VueCesium is open source software licensed as MIT.

Copyright (c) 2018-present, zouyaoji 370681295@qq.com

Sponsors

See

Contributors

This project wouldn't exist without our amazing contributors

References

VueJS UI libraries: quasar and element-plus.

