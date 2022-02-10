VueCesium - A Vue 2.x & Vue 3.x based component library of CesiumJS for GISer.
You can find for more details, API, and other docs on https://zouyaoji.top/vue-cesium/#/
VueCesium supports loading the official CesiumJS, or other third-party platforms based on CesiumJS. The tested third-party libraries:
With command
$ pnpm i
the project will install all dependencies.
With command
$ pnpm website-dev
the project will launch website for you to preview all existing component
VueCesium is open source software licensed as MIT.
Copyright (c) 2018-present, zouyaoji 370681295@qq.com
This project wouldn't exist without our amazing contributors
VueJS UI libraries: quasar and element-plus.