



VueCesium - A Vue 2.x & Vue 3.x based component library of CesiumJS for GISer.

💪 Vue 3.0 Composition API

🔥 Written in TypeScript

Getting Started

You can find for more details, API, and other docs on https://zouyaoji.top/vue-cesium/#/

VueCesium supports loading the official CesiumJS, or other third-party platforms based on CesiumJS. The tested third-party libraries:

Bootstrap project

With command

$ pnpm i

the project will install all dependencies.

Document preview

With command

$ pnpm website-dev

the project will launch website for you to preview all existing component

License

VueCesium is open source software licensed as MIT.

Copyright (c) 2018-present, zouyaoji 370681295@qq.com

References

VueJS UI libraries: quasar and element-plus.