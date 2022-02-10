Vue Carousel 3d

The repository is back in action. I'll try to keep it updated and to merge pull requests occasionally. Also, some new features are coming soon.

Feel free to submit issues and feature requests here.

Full documentation and examples

Installation

npm install -S vue-carousel-3d

Usage

Usage (Global)

You may install Vue Carousel 3d globally:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Carousel3d from 'vue-carousel-3d' ; Vue.use(Carousel3d);

This will make <carousel-3d> and <slide> available to all components within your Vue app.

Usage (Local)

Include the Carousel 3d into your component using import:

import { Carousel3d, Slide } from 'vue-carousel-3d' ; export default { ... components: { Carousel3d, Slide } ... };

HTML Structure

Once the Carousel3d and Slide components are installed globally or imported, they can be used in templates like below:

< carousel-3d > < slide :index = "0" > Slide 1 Content </ slide > < slide :index = "1" > Slide 2 Content </ slide > </ carousel-3d >

Keep in mind that index property on slide component is required property and you will need to pass it for every slide starting from 0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Changelog

####Version 1.0.0