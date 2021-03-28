openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-cal

by Antoni
3.10.1 (see all)

A Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.8K

GitHub Stars

829

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Calendar

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

vue-cal

Latest Version on NPM Software License npm npm

A Vue JS full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:

Installation

npm i vue-cal

Vue 3

npm i vue-cal@next

Demo & Documentation

antoniandre.github.io/vue-cal

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔10+ ✔

Donating

If you want to support the development of this library, you can buy me a beer!

paypal Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me! It ensures that the project your products rely on keep being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature or fork Vue Cal and submit your changes back to me.

Release Notes

antoniandre.github.io/vue-cal/#release-notes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kevin waxiNairobi, Kenya13 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Besartt1 Rating0 Reviews
June 19, 2020
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

vc
v-calendarAn elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
159K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc
vue-functional-calendarVue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@fullcalendar/vueAn official Vue component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendarsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
See 41 Alternatives

Tutorials

vue-cal examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovue-cal examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vue-cal by viewing and forking vue-cal example apps on CodeSandbox
A Vue JS full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal: | BestofVue
bestofvue.comA Vue JS full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal: | BestofVueantoniandre/vue-cal, vue-cal A Vue JS full calendar, no dependency, no BS. 🤘 Installation npm i vue-cal Vue 3 npm i vue-cal@next Demo & Documentation antoniandre.github
Vue-cal - A Vue 2 & 3 Full Calendar with No Dependency
codebrisk.com2 months agoVue-cal - A Vue 2 & 3 Full Calendar with No DependencyVue-cal is a vue js component for a full calendar with no dependency. It is compatible with Vuejs 2 & 3 version.
Vue Cal - SplitDays without time issue - JSFiddle - Code Playground
jsfiddle.netVue Cal - SplitDays without time issue - JSFiddle - Code PlaygroundTest your JavaScript, CSS, HTML or CoffeeScript online with JSFiddle code editor.