A Vue JS full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:

Installation

npm i vue-cal

Vue 3

npm i vue-cal @next

Demo & Documentation

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 10+ ✔

Donating

If you want to support the development of this library, you can buy me a beer!

Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me! It ensures that the project your products rely on keep being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to open an issue to discuss a new feature or fork Vue Cal and submit your changes back to me.

Release Notes

antoniandre.github.io/vue-cal/#release-notes