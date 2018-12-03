openbase logo
vc

vue-c3

by Christoph Biering
1.2.11 (see all)

vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Graph

Readme

vue-c3

vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts

forthebadge forthebadge forthebadge

Install

npm install --save vue-c3

# and if it's not already installed:
npm install --save c3

Usage

In your vue-component:

<template>
  <div>
    <vue-c3 :handler="handler"></vue-c3>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import Vue from 'vue'
  import VueC3 from 'vue-c3'

  export default {
    name: ...,
    components: {
      VueC3
    },

    data () {
      return {
        handler: new Vue()
      }
    }
  }
</script>

You can use the handler to send events to the vue-c3 component:

To initialize the c3 chart call:


<script>
  ...
  export default {
    name: ...,

    mounted () {
      // to init the graph call:
      const options = {
        data: {
          columns: [
            ['data1', 2, 4, 1, 5, 2, 1],
            ['data2', 7, 2, 4, 6, 10, 1]
          ],
          ...
        },
        ...
      }
      this.handler.$emit('init', options)
    }
  }
</script>

Events

An overview of all events which can be submitted to the .$emit(name, ..) method:

NameParametersDescription
initoptionsUse this method before anything else to generate the chart
destroy-Used to destroy the chart
dispatchapiAccess the c3 chart object directly to use the api

For example you can use this.handler.$emit('dispatch', (chart) => chart.resize()) to resize the chart.

For more information about c3 see the documentation http://c3js.org/reference.html.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018 Christoph Biering, Licensed under the MIT license.

