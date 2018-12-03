vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts

Install

npm install --save vue-c3 npm install --save c3

Usage

In your vue-component:

<template> <div> <vue-c3 :handler="handler"></vue-c3> </div> </template> <script> import Vue from 'vue' import VueC3 from 'vue-c3' export default { name: ..., components: { VueC3 }, data () { return { handler: new Vue() } } } </script>

You can use the handler to send events to the vue-c3 component:

To initialize the c3 chart call:

<script> ... export default { name: ..., mounted () { // to init the graph call: const options = { data: { columns: [ ['data1', 2, 4, 1, 5, 2, 1], ['data2', 7, 2, 4, 6, 10, 1] ], ... }, ... } this.handler.$emit('init', options) } } </script>

Events

An overview of all events which can be submitted to the .$emit(name, ..) method:

Name Parameters Description init options Use this method before anything else to generate the chart destroy - Used to destroy the chart dispatch api Access the c3 chart object directly to use the api

For example you can use this.handler.$emit('dispatch', (chart) => chart.resize()) to resize the chart.

For more information about c3 see the documentation http://c3js.org/reference.html.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018 Christoph Biering, Licensed under the MIT license.