vue-c3 is a reusable vue component for c3 charts
npm install --save vue-c3
# and if it's not already installed:
npm install --save c3
In your vue-component:
<template>
<div>
<vue-c3 :handler="handler"></vue-c3>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueC3 from 'vue-c3'
export default {
name: ...,
components: {
VueC3
},
data () {
return {
handler: new Vue()
}
}
}
</script>
You can use the handler to send events to the
vue-c3 component:
To initialize the c3 chart call:
<script>
...
export default {
name: ...,
mounted () {
// to init the graph call:
const options = {
data: {
columns: [
['data1', 2, 4, 1, 5, 2, 1],
['data2', 7, 2, 4, 6, 10, 1]
],
...
},
...
}
this.handler.$emit('init', options)
}
}
</script>
An overview of all events which can be submitted to the
.$emit(name, ..) method:
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
init
|options
|Use this method before anything else to generate the chart
destroy
|-
|Used to destroy the chart
dispatch
|api
|Access the c3 chart object directly to use the api
For example you can use
this.handler.$emit('dispatch', (chart) => chart.resize()) to resize the chart.
For more information about c3 see the documentation http://c3js.org/reference.html.
Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018 Christoph Biering, Licensed under the MIT license.