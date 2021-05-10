VueButtonSpinner

Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!

Features

Show an css loader into the button to indicate the request status.

Add a custom html inside the component.

Pure CSS loaders, no fonts or images have been used.

Different styles for each state: loading, success, error.

Available props: 'isLoading' (boolean) to show the spinner 'status' (String | Boolean) allow 'success' or true and 'error' or false.

Remember use the .native modifier for the events (docs)

Install

npm install vue-button-spinner

Usage

[Your .vue component (vue-loader with webpack or use vue-cli projects)]

import VueButtonSpinner from 'vue-button-spinner' ; export default { name : 'events-form' , data() { return { isLoading : false , status : '' , } }, components : { VueButtonSpinner }, methods : { onSubmit() { this .isLoading = true $someRequest( '/url' , 'GET' ) .then( response => { this .isLoading = false this .status = true setTimeout( () => { this .status = '' }, 2000 ) }) .catch( error => { console .error(error) this .isLoading = false this .status = false }) } } }

[Your HTML code]