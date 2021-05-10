Simple VUE 2 component to create a button spinner. The perfect solution for your submit buttons!
npm install vue-button-spinner
[Your .vue component (vue-loader with webpack or use vue-cli projects)]
import VueButtonSpinner from 'vue-button-spinner';
export default {
name: 'events-form',
data() {
return {
isLoading: false,
status: '',
}
},
components: {
VueButtonSpinner
},
methods: {
onSubmit() {
this.isLoading = true
$someRequest('/url', 'GET')
.then(response => {
this.isLoading = false
this.status = true // or success
setTimeout(() => { this.status = '' }, 2000) // to clear the status :)
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error)
this.isLoading = false
this.status = false //or error
})
}
}
}
[Your HTML code]
<vue-button-spinner
:is-loading="isLoading"
:disabled="isLoading"
:status="status">
<span>Submit</span>
</vue-button-spinner>