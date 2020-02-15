Vue Business Hours

Vue component for setting business hours in an administration panel. Option to use a text <input> and <datalist> component with 'autocomplete' functionality for greater flexbility to define business hours. Or a <select> component to limit options to predetermined times in 15, 30 and 60 minute increments.

Demo

Install

NPM

Install with NPM

npm install vue-business-hours

Then in your main.js or other entry point register as a plugin.

import BusinessHours from 'vue-business-hours' ; Vue.use(BusinessHours);

Or register as a component.

import BusinessHours from 'vue-business-hours' ; Vue.component( 'BusinessHours' , BusinessHours);

CDN

You can also add this component straight to an HTML page with a <script> tag along with Vue and Moment.js.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.6.10/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/moment@2.24.0/moment.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-business-hours" > </ script >

Usage

This component can be used for regular business hours, holiday hours and/or other special hours with simple configuration changes.

< div id = "app" > < h2 > Business Hours </ h2 > < business-hours :days = "days" > </ business-hours > < h2 > Holiday Hours </ h2 > < business-hours :days = "holidays" name = "holidayHours" type = "select" :time-increment = "60" color = "#00af0b" > </ business-hours > </ div >

In your main.js , App.vue or in <script> tags on your HTML page.

new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { days : yourDaysObject, holidays : yourHolidaysObject }; } });

Here's an example in an App.vue file fetching the days object with an Axios API call.

< template > < h1 > Business Hours </ h1 > < section v-if = "errored" > < p > Oops, something went wrong. Please check the console for more details. </ p > </ section > < section v-else > < div v-if = "loading" > Loading... </ div > < business-hours v-else :days = "businessHours" > </ business-hours > </ section > </ template > < script > import axios from 'axios' ; export default { data() { return { businessHours : {}, loading : true , errored : false }; }, created() { this .getData( 'https://example.com/api/business-hours-endpoint' ).then( data => ( this .businessHours = data) ); }, methods : { getData : function ( endpoint ) { return axios .get(endpoint) .then( response => { return response.data; }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); this .errored = true ; }) .finally( () => ( this .loading = false )); } } }; </ script >

The width of the component is set by its containing element's width. For default usage, we recommend setting the containing element to 660px. If you adjust the toggle switch via the switchWidth prop to a value greater than the 90px default, you may need to set the containing element to wider than 660px.

Properties

Name Type Required Default Description days Object yes An object with days and business hours to be set by the component. See below for format. name String no businessHours The name of the key which will correspond to the saved business hours. timeIncrement Number no 30 The number of minutes to increment the dropdown time options. Allowed values: 15 , 30 or 60 minutes type String no datalist The type of input component used. Allowed values: `datalist' or 'select' color String no #2779bd The color of the toggle switch and Add hours button. Must be in hex color format leading with a # localization Object no see below An object of all texts used in component switchWidth Number no 90 Width of toggle switch hourFormat24 Boolean no false Use 24 hour format

Reminder: Prop names should always use kebab-case in templates and JSX.

Data

The days property should be supplied with a JSON object in the following format. The open and close time values must be in the 24 hour format with no colon. Midnight can be designated by 2400 . 24hrs is also valid. The id property must be unique for each entry. The isOpen property should only be false if both open and close are empty.

Please note that the data object days keys must match the defaults found in the localization object below. The most common holidays that US businesses usually close or have special hours have been included. If you wish to add any additional holidays or special days you will have to add them in a localization file, match their keys to the ones in your data object and pass them to the localization prop.

{ sunday : [ { open : '' , close : '' , id : '5ca5578b0c5c7' , isOpen : false } ], monday : [ { open : '0800' , close : '1700' , id : '5ca5578b0c5d1' , isOpen : true } ], tuesday : [ { open : '0800' , close : '1700' , id : '5ca5578b0c5d8' , isOpen : true } ], wednesday : [ { open : '0800' , close : '1700' , id : '5ca5578b0c5df' , isOpen : true } ], thursday : [ { open : '0800' , close : '1700' , id : '5ca5578b0c5e6' , isOpen : true } ], friday : [ { open : '0800' , close : '1700' , id : '5ca5578b0c5ec' , isOpen : true }, { open : '1900' , close : '2200' , id : '5ca5578b0c5f2' , isOpen : true } ], saturday : [ { open : '24hrs' , close : '24hrs' , id : '5ca5578b0c5f8' , isOpen : true } ] }

Localization

Set texts in the object to match your locale. Use appropriate switchWidth to fit your switchOpen and switchClosed text.

Please note that if you only intend on changing a few values such as adding holidays not found below, you must still include all the other defaults or they won't display. It is recommended to start your localization file by copying/pasting the defaults below and change/add values from there.

{ switchOpen : 'Open' , switchClosed : 'Closed' , placeholderOpens : 'Opens' , placeholderCloses : 'Closes' , addHours : 'Add hours' , open : { invalidInput : 'Please enter an opening time in the 12 hour format (ie. 08:00 AM). You may also enter "24 hours".' , greaterThanNext : 'Please enter an opening time that is before the closing time.' , lessThanPrevious : 'Please enter an opening time that is after the previous closing time.' , midnightNotLast : "Midnight can only be selected for the day's last closing time." }, close : { invalidInput : 'Please enter a closing time in the 12 hour format (ie. 05:00 PM). You may also enter "24 hours" or "Midnight".' , greaterThanNext : 'Please enter a closing time that is after the opening time.' , lessThanPrevious : 'Please enter a closing time that is before the next opening time.' , midnightNotLast : "Midnight can only be selected for the day's last closing time." }, t24hours : '24 hours' , midnight : 'Midnight' , days : { monday : 'Monday' , tuesday : 'Tuesday' , wednesday : 'Wednesday' , thursday : 'Thursday' , friday : 'Friday' , saturday : 'Saturday' , sunday : 'Sunday' , newYearsEve : 'New Year\'s Eve' , newYearsDay : 'New Year\'s Day' , martinLutherKingJrDay : 'Martin Luther King, Jr. Day' , presidentsDay : 'Presidents\' Day' , easter : 'Easter' , memorialDay : 'Memorial Day' , independenceDay : 'Independence Day' , fourthOfJuly : '4th of July' , laborDay : 'Labor Day' , columbusDay : 'Columbus Day' , veteransDay : 'Veterans Day' , thanksgivingDay : 'Thanksgiving Day' , christmasEve : 'Christmas Eve' , christmas : 'Christmas' , } }

Event Emitter

Vue Business Hours comes with an event emitter @updated-hours that allows you to access the updated values whenever hours are added, removed, reset or changed in the component.

Example usage in App.vue :

< template > < business-hours :days = "days" @ updated-hours = "updatedHours" > </ business-hours > </ template > < script > import yourDaysObject from './path/to/yourDaysObject' ; export default { data() { return { days : yourDaysObject, }; }, methods : { updatedHours : function ( val ) { console .log(val); } } }; </ script >

Check out the last example in the demo to see this in action.