A event bus for Vue.js, support both Vue 1.0 and 2.0. See Vue documentation for more detail.

Installation

You can install it via yarn or npm.

$ yarn add vue-bus $ npm install vue-bus

And it's available on jsdelivr or unpkg.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-bus/dist/vue-bus.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-bus/dist/vue-bus.min.js" > </ script >

When used with a module system, you must explicitly install the bus via Vue.use():

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueBus from 'vue-bus' ; Vue.use(VueBus);

You don't need to do this when using global script tags.

Usage

Listen and clean

created() { this .$bus.on( 'add-todo' , this .addTodo); this .$bus.once( 'once' , () => console .log( 'This listener will only fire once' )); }, beforeDestroy() { this .$bus.off( 'add-todo' , this .addTodo); }, methods : { addTodo(newTodo) { this .todos.push(newTodo); } }

Trigger

methods : { addTodo() { this .$bus.emit( 'add-todo' , { text : this .newTodoText }); this .$bus.emit( 'once' ); this .newTodoText = '' ; } }

Another way to use vue-bus

import Vue from 'vue' ; Vue.bus.emit( 'someEvent' );

Note: on once off emit are aliases for $on $once $off $emit . See the API for more detail.

License

MIT