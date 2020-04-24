An off-canvas sidebar Vue component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations.
Live demo - https://vue-burger-menu.netlify.com/
To build the examples locally, run:
npm i
npm run serve
yarn
yarn serve
Then open
localhost:8080 in a browser
npm install vue-burger-menu --save
yarn add vue-burger-menu
Items should be passed as child elements of the components
import { Slide } from 'vue-burger-menu' // import the CSS transitions you wish to use, in this case we are using `Slide`
export default {
components: {
Slide // Register your component
}
}
In your template
<template>
<Slide>
<a id="home" href="#">
<span>Home</span>
</a>
</Slide>
</template>
The example above imported
slide which renders a menu that slides in on the page when the burger icon is clicked. To use a different animation you can subsitute slide with any of the following
ATTENTION - the below animations are in WIP
Some animation require certain other elements on your page
<Menu/>
<main id="page-wrap">
.
.
</main>
app - an element containing everything including the menu component
<div id="app">
<Menu/>
<main id="page-wrap">
.
.
.
</main>
</div>
Check this table to see which animations require these elements:
|Animation
pageWrapId
appId
Slide
Push
|✓
|✓
PushRotate
|✓
|✓
ScaleDown
|✓
|✓
ScaleRotate
|✓
|✓
Reveal
|✓
|✓
The menu opens from left by default. To have it open from the right, use the
right prop. It's just a boolean so you don't need to specify a value.
<Slide right/>
You can specify the width of the menu with the
width prop. The default is
300px
<Slide width="400">
You can control whether the sidebar is open or closed with the
isOpen prop. This is useful if you need to close the menu after a user clicks on an item in it, for example, or if you want to open the menu from some other button in addition to the standard burger icon. The default value is
false
// To render the menu open
<Slide isOpen>
If you want to get a notification when the menu open or close you can use the
openMenu and
closeMenu notifications. This way you can update your application state when the menu open or close
// To bind the open and close events
<Slide
@openMenu="handleOpenMenu"
@closeMenu="handleCloseMenu"
>
You can turn off the menu closing when an an outside click is triggered with
disableOutsideClick.
<Slide disableOutsideClick>
By default, the menu will close when the Escape key is pressed. To disable this behavior, you can pass the
disableCloseOnEsc prop. This is useful in cases where you want the menu to be open all the time, for example if you're implementing a responsive menu that behaves differently depending on the browser width.
<Slide disableEsc />
By default, the menu will not close when a link inside the menu is clicked. To disable this behavior, you can pass the
closeOnNavigation prop. This is useful in cases where you want the menu to close when a navigation link is clicked as this then stops the user having to make an extra click to close the menu.
<Slide :closeOnNavigation="true" />
You can turn off the default overlay with
noOverlay.
<Slide noOverlay />
You can disable both icons by passing burgerIcon and crossIcon to
false. This can be useful if you want to keep the menu open and don't want the user to close the menu
<Slide :burgerIcon="false" :crossIcon="false"/>
Visual styles (color, font etc) need to be supplied with the help of CSS
The component has following helper class
.bm-burger-button {
position: fixed;
width: 36px;
height: 30px;
left: 36px;
top: 36px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.bm-burger-bars {
background-color: #373a47;
}
.line-style {
position: absolute;
height: 20%;
left: 0;
right: 0;
}
.cross-style {
position: absolute;
top: 12px;
right: 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.bm-cross {
background: #bdc3c7;
}
.bm-cross-button {
height: 24px;
width: 24px;
}
.bm-menu {
height: 100%; /* 100% Full-height */
width: 0; /* 0 width - change this with JavaScript */
position: fixed; /* Stay in place */
z-index: 1000; /* Stay on top */
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: rgb(63, 63, 65); /* Black*/
overflow-x: hidden; /* Disable horizontal scroll */
padding-top: 60px; /* Place content 60px from the top */
transition: 0.5s; /*0.5 second transition effect to slide in the sidenav*/
}
.bm-overlay {
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
}
.bm-item-list {
color: #b8b7ad;
margin-left: 10%;
font-size: 20px;
}
.bm-item-list > * {
display: flex;
text-decoration: none;
padding: 0.7em;
}
.bm-item-list > * > span {
margin-left: 10px;
font-weight: 700;
color: white;
}
Chrome and Firefox have full support, but Safari and IE have strange behavior for some of the menus.
Like it ? it