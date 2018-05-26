Switch component for Vue Bulma.
$ npm install vue-bulma-switch --save
<template>
<div>
<p>
<vb-switch type="success" size="large" v-model="value" @change="change"/>
</p>
<p>
{{ text }}
</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
// do not use below code, because `Switch` is svg tag.
// import Switch from 'vue-bulma-switch'
import VbSwitch from 'vue-bulma-switch'
export default {
components: {
VbSwitch
},
data () {
return {
value: false,
text: ''
}
},
methods: {
change (val) {
this.text = val ? 'Right' : 'Wrong'
}
}
}
</script>