vue-bulma-switch

by vue-bulma
2.0.0-alpha.6 (see all)

Switch Component for Vue Bulma

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Switch

Switch component for Vue Bulma.

Installation

$ npm install vue-bulma-switch --save

Examples

<template>
  <div>
    <p>
      <vb-switch type="success" size="large" v-model="value" @change="change"/>
    </p>
    <p>
      {{ text }}
    </p>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
// do not use below code, because `Switch` is svg tag.
// import Switch from 'vue-bulma-switch'
import VbSwitch from 'vue-bulma-switch'

export default {
  components: {
    VbSwitch
  },

  data () {
    return {
      value: false,
      text: ''
    }
  },

  methods: {
    change (val) {
      this.text = val ? 'Right' : 'Wrong'
    }
  }
}
</script>

fundon.me  ·  GitHub @fundon  ·  Twitter @_fundon

