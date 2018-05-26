Switch

Switch component for Vue Bulma.

Installation

$ npm install vue-bulma- switch --save

Examples

<template> <div> <p> <vb-switch type="success" size="large" v-model="value" @change="change"/> </p> <p> {{ text }} </p> </div> </template> <script> // do not use below code, because `Switch` is svg tag. // import Switch from 'vue-bulma-switch' import VbSwitch from 'vue-bulma-switch' export default { components: { VbSwitch }, data () { return { value: false, text: '' } }, methods: { change (val) { this.text = val ? 'Right' : 'Wrong' } } } </script>

Badges