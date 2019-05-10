The goal of this library is to use the bulma class syntax as components and props.
3kb minified
Demo and try the live demo too :)
Exemple with grid system
Original Bulma way:
<div class="columns is-mobile">
<div class="column is-half is-offset-one-quarter">
A column
</div>
</div>
Vue-bulma-component way:
<b-columns is-mobile>
<b-column is-half is-offset-one-quarter>
A column
</b-column>
</b-columns>
One cool feature of using the Bulma css api as directives is toggling them. See how the
is-loading class is handled
Ex:
<button class="button is-dark" :class="{ 'is-loading': bool }">
Send
</button>
Vue-bulma-component way:
<b-button is-dark :is-loading="bool">
Send
</b-button>
Much nicer right ? ;)
Note:
You can also use the Pascal case notation, example:
<BButton is-dark :is-loading="bool">
Send
</BButton>
If you want to add any other class simply use the normal class attribute
<b-button is-dark :class="my-custom-class">
Send
</b-button>
yarn add vue-bulma-components
or
npm install --save vue-bulma-components
Then install Bulma however you want :).
Inside your main.js
import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components'
Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents)
It will make globallly available all these bulma components with the prefix
b- or
B if you prefer the Pascal case component naming.
You can also change the default prefix of all the bulma components (to avoid collision with existing components in your project)
import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components'
Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents, {prefix: 'y-'})
Instead of using
<b-columns/> you need to use
<y-columns/>
<template>
<b-box/>
</template>
<script>
import { bulmaComponentGenerator } from 'vue-bulma-components'
export default {
components: {
box: bulmaComponentGenerator('box')
}
}
</script>
Yes, you can actually create any vue-bulma-component by calling
bulmaComponentGenerator(bulmaComponentStr).
By default, most of the components are rendered as
<div>. You can also use the prop
outerElement="span" to change this behavior.
If you want to globally apply default outer element for some bulma component, you can use
outerElement option on
Vue.use().
import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components'
Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents, {
outerElement: {
'navbar': 'nav',
'navbar-item': 'a'
}
})
If you use the
Vue.use() method to use the vue-bulma-components.
Most of the components are named after the bulma class they belong to.
Ex:
<box/> <card/> <panel/> ...
However, some bulma components are also named after native html element. This is why they are prefixed.
Ex :
input
<b-input>. This prefix is used to avoid collision with native html
<input> element.
If you generate bulma components
<script>
import { bulmaComponentGenerator } from 'vue-bulma-components'
export default {
components: {
box: bulmaComponentGenerator('box', 'span')
}
}
</script>
Usage:
bulmaComponentGenerator(bulma_coponent_name,rendered_outer_html_element ).
Note:
rendered_outer_html_element is optional.
Currently you cannot use v-model with
<b-input> as expected. Because
vue-bulma-components use functional components.
Don't worry, you can still bind a value to a
<b-input> component using
@input event (it's what v-model does under the hood):
<template>
<b-control>
<b-input :value="foo" @input="handleInputChange"/>
{{foo}}
</b-control>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
foo: ''
}),
method: {
handleInputChange (e) {
this.foo = e.target.value
}
}
}
</script>
Note:
If you come from the version
1.x.x, there is a breaking change.
From
2.x.x when using
Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents), default available components are prefixed by
<b-[bulmacomponent]/> instead of
<[bulmacomponent]/>