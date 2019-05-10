The goal of this library is to use the bulma class syntax as components and props.

3kb minified

Demo and try the live demo too :)

Usage

Exemple with grid system

Original Bulma way:

< div class = "columns is-mobile" > < div class = "column is-half is-offset-one-quarter" > A column </ div > </ div >

Vue-bulma-component way:

< b-columns is-mobile > < b-column is-half is-offset-one-quarter > A column </ b-column > </ b-columns >

Using css class as directives at your advantage

One cool feature of using the Bulma css api as directives is toggling them. See how the is-loading class is handled

Ex:

< button class = "button is-dark" :class = "{ 'is-loading': bool }" > Send </ button >

Vue-bulma-component way:

< b-button is-dark :is-loading = "bool" > Send </ b-button >

Much nicer right ? ;)

Note:

You can also use the Pascal case notation, example:

< BButton is-dark :is-loading = "bool" > Send </ BButton >

Using custom classes

If you want to add any other class simply use the normal class attribute

< b-button is-dark :class = "my-custom-class" > Send </ b-button >

Install

yarn add vue-bulma-components or npm install --save vue-bulma-components

Then install Bulma however you want :).

Use all components globally in your app

Inside your main.js

import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components' Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents)

It will make globallly available all these bulma components with the prefix b- or B if you prefer the Pascal case component naming.

You can also change the default prefix of all the bulma components (to avoid collision with existing components in your project)

import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components' Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents, { prefix : 'y-' })

Instead of using <b-columns/> you need to use <y-columns/>

Use specific bulma components in your components

< template > < b-box /> </ template > < script > import { bulmaComponentGenerator } from 'vue-bulma-components' export default { components : { box : bulmaComponentGenerator( 'box' ) } } </ script >

Yes, you can actually create any vue-bulma-component by calling bulmaComponentGenerator(bulmaComponentStr) .

Components

By default, most of the components are rendered as <div> . You can also use the prop outerElement="span" to change this behavior.

If you want to globally apply default outer element for some bulma component, you can use outerElement option on Vue.use() .

import vueBulmaComponents from 'vue-bulma-components' Vue.use(vueBulmaComponents, { outerElement : { 'navbar' : 'nav' , 'navbar-item' : 'a' } })

If you use the Vue.use() method to use the vue-bulma-components.

Most of the components are named after the bulma class they belong to. Ex: <box/> <card/> <panel/> ...

However, some bulma components are also named after native html element. This is why they are prefixed.

Ex :

Bulma : input

vue-component-bulma: <b-input> . This prefix is used to avoid collision with native html <input> element.

If you generate bulma components

< script > import { bulmaComponentGenerator } from 'vue-bulma-components' export default { components : { box : bulmaComponentGenerator( 'box' , 'span' ) } } </ script >

Usage: bulmaComponentGenerator(bulma_coponent_name,rendered_outer_html_element ) .

Note: rendered_outer_html_element is optional.

Known limitations:

Currently you cannot use v-model with <b-input> as expected. Because vue-bulma-components use functional components.

Don't worry, you can still bind a value to a <b-input> component using @input event (it's what v-model does under the hood):

< template > < b-control > < b-input :value = "foo" @ input = "handleInputChange" /> {{foo}} </ b-control > </ template > < script > export default { data : () => ({ foo : '' }), method : { handleInputChange (e) { this .foo = e.target.value } } } </ script >

Note: If you come from the version 1.x.x , there is a breaking change.