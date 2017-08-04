Chartjs component is based on chart.js for Vue Bulma.
$ npm install vue-bulma-chartjs
<template>
<chart :type="'pie'" :data="data" :options="options"></chart>
</template>
<script>
import Chart from 'vue-bulma-chartjs'
export default {
components: {
Chart
},
data () {
return {
data: {
labels: ['Sleeping', 'Designing', 'Coding', 'Cycling'],
datasets: [{
data: [20, 40, 5, 35],
backgroundColor: [
'#1fc8db',
'#fce473',
'#42afe3',
'#ed6c63',
'#97cd76'
]
}]
},
options: {
segmentShowStroke: false
}
}
}
}
</script>