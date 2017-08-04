openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-bulma-chartjs

by vue-bulma
1.0.5 (see all)

Chartjs component is based on chart.js for Vue Bulma

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Highly Customizable

Readme

Chartjs

Chartjs component is based on chart.js for Vue Bulma.

Installation

$ npm install vue-bulma-chartjs

Examples

<template>
  <chart :type="'pie'" :data="data" :options="options"></chart>
</template>

<script>
import Chart from 'vue-bulma-chartjs'

export default {
  components: {
    Chart
  },

  data () {
    return {
      data: {
        labels: ['Sleeping', 'Designing', 'Coding', 'Cycling'],
          datasets: [{
          data: [20, 40, 5, 35],
          backgroundColor: [
            '#1fc8db',
            '#fce473',
            '#42afe3',
            '#ed6c63',
            '#97cd76'
          ]
        }]
      },
      options: {
        segmentShowStroke: false
      }
    }
  }
}
</script>

Badges

fundon.me  ·  GitHub @fundon  ·  Twitter @_fundon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Wazir ShpoonAlexandria, VA1 Rating0 Reviews
February 9, 2021
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial