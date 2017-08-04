Chartjs

Chartjs component is based on chart.js for Vue Bulma.

Installation

npm install vue-bulma-chartjs

Examples

<template> <chart :type="'pie'" :data="data" :options="options"></chart> </template> <script> import Chart from 'vue-bulma-chartjs' export default { components: { Chart }, data () { return { data: { labels: ['Sleeping', 'Designing', 'Coding', 'Cycling'], datasets: [{ data: [20, 40, 5, 35], backgroundColor: [ '#1fc8db', '#fce473', '#42afe3', '#ed6c63', '#97cd76' ] }] }, options: { segmentShowStroke: false } } } } </script>

