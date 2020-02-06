A simple, easily configurable accordion or collapsible for Vue, styled with Bulma.



New in 0.5

SSR Support!

Table of contents

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-bulma-accordion $ yarn add vue-bulma-accordion $ yarn add bulma $ npm install --save bulma

Import

Single File Component:

import { BulmaAccordion, BulmaAccordionItem } from 'vue-bulma-accordion' export default { name : 'cool-component' , data() { return {} }, components : { BulmaAccordion, BulmaAccordionItem } }

Usage

Put a <BulmaAccordion> item on your page. There are a few options for the accordion, though they have sensible defaults if you dont want to change anything:

dropdown Boolean

If true , allows any number of items to be expanded simultaneously, rather than only 1 at a time initialOpenItem Number | String

The index of the item you want to be open when the component is done rendering

N.B. Indexing is 1 based - the first item is item 1

This takes precedence over initialOpenItems if both are set initialOpenItems Number[]

The indexes of the item you want to be open when the component is done rendering

N.B. Indexing is 1 based - the first item is item 1 icon String

The icon on the right hand side of the title bar

There are 3 options 'caret' 'plus-minus' 'custom' - with this selected, you can provide your own icon in a slot, inside each accordion item. Either provide one icon in the 'icon' slot, or a separate icon for when that accordion item is open or closed, in the 'icon-open' and 'icon-closed' slots

caretAnimation Object duration: String - CSS valid duration, like '450ms' timerFunc: String - CSS valid timer function, like 'ease' none: Boolean - set to false to disable animation

If you select the 'caret' icon, this tunes the animation 'none' - the default. The arrow simply switches instantly 'spin' - the arrow rotates and expands slightly

slide Object duration: String - CSS valid duration, like '700ms' timerFunc: String - CSS valid timer function, like 'ease'

Allows configuration of the slide animation for each accordion item

Fill the <BulmaAccordion> with as many <BulmaAccordionItem> components as you need. Each of the <BulmaAccordionItem> components has 3 slots, if you're not using a custom icon:

title - I've found <h4 class="title is-4 has-text-weight-normal" slot="title">The Title</h4> to look quite nice content footer

There are a further 3 slots for custom icons:

icon - when you just want 1 icon, DON'T USE WITH icon-open and icon-closed icon-open - the icon shown when the <BulmaAccordionItem> is open icon-closed - the icon shown when the <BulmaAccordionItem> is closed

Examples

Using built in icons

<BulmaAccordion dropdown :icon="'caret'" :caretAnimation="{ duration: '.6s', timerFunc: 'ease-in-out' }" :slide="{ duration: '.9s', timerFunc: 'ease' }" > <!-- The wrapper component for all the items --> <BulmaAccordionItem> <h4 slot="title">Just a title</h4> </BulmaAccordionItem> <!-- add as many of these items as you need - fill them with content via the slots --> <BulmaAccordionItem> <h4 slot="title">A title with content</h4> <p slot="content"> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Natus eos illo expedita asperiores rem iure aliquid dolore, pariatur dignissimos, minima inventore? Minima voluptatum nulla, error omnis laboriosam voluptatibus rem aperiam. </p> </BulmaAccordionItem> <BulmaAccordionItem> <h4 slot="title">All of it</h4> <p slot="content">boo</p> <button class="button is-primary" slot="footer">Click Me!</button> </BulmaAccordionItem> </BulmaAccordion>

Using custom icons

The icons used here are from https://material.io/icons/

<BulmaAccordion :dropdown="false" :icon="'custom'"> <!-- The wrapper component for all the items --> <BulmaAccordionItem> <p class="title is-4 has-text-weight-normal" slot="title">Title</p> <i slot="icon" class="material-icons">more_vert</i> <div class="high" slot="content"><p>This is a div with content</p></div> <button class="button is-primary" slot="footer">Click Me!</button> </BulmaAccordionItem> <!-- add as many of these items as you need - fill them with content via the slots --> <BulmaAccordionItem> <h4 slot="title">A title with content</h4> <i slot="icon-closed" class="material-icons">flight_takeoff</i> <i slot="icon-open" class="material-icons">flight_land</i> <p slot="content"> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Natus eos illo expedita asperiores rem iure aliquid dolore, pariatur dignissimos, minima inventore? Minima voluptatum nulla, error omnis laboriosam voluptatibus rem aperiam. </p> </BulmaAccordionItem> </BulmaAccordion>

License

MIT