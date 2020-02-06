openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vba

vue-bulma-accordion

by Gabriel Soicher
0.5.2 (see all)

A simple, easily configurable accordion or collapsible for Vue, styled with Bulma

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

748

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Collapsable/Accordion

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-bulma-accordion

npm npm npm vue2

A simple, easily configurable accordion or collapsible for Vue, styled with Bulma.

Full docs here

New in 0.5

  • SSR Support!

Table of contents

Installation

$ npm install --save vue-bulma-accordion
$ yarn add vue-bulma-accordion
# Bulma is a peer dependency, you have to install it manually
$ yarn add bulma
$ npm install --save bulma

Import

Single File Component:

import { BulmaAccordion, BulmaAccordionItem } from 'vue-bulma-accordion'

export default {
    name: 'cool-component',
    data() {
        return {}
    },
    components: {
        BulmaAccordion,
        BulmaAccordionItem
    }
}

Usage

Put a <BulmaAccordion> item on your page. There are a few options for the accordion, though they have sensible defaults if you dont want to change anything:

  1. dropdown
    • Boolean
    • If true, allows any number of items to be expanded simultaneously, rather than only 1 at a time
  2. initialOpenItem
    • Number | String
    • The index of the item you want to be open when the component is done rendering
    • N.B. Indexing is 1 based - the first item is item 1
    • This takes precedence over initialOpenItems if both are set
  3. initialOpenItems
    • Number[]
    • The indexes of the item you want to be open when the component is done rendering
    • N.B. Indexing is 1 based - the first item is item 1
  4. icon
    • String
    • The icon on the right hand side of the title bar
    • There are 3 options
      • 'caret'
      • 'plus-minus'
      • 'custom' - with this selected, you can provide your own icon in a slot, inside each accordion item. Either provide one icon in the 'icon' slot, or a separate icon for when that accordion item is open or closed, in the 'icon-open' and 'icon-closed' slots
  5. caretAnimation
    • Object
      • duration: String - CSS valid duration, like '450ms'
      • timerFunc: String - CSS valid timer function, like 'ease'
      • none: Boolean - set to false to disable animation
    • If you select the 'caret' icon, this tunes the animation
      • 'none' - the default. The arrow simply switches instantly
      • 'spin' - the arrow rotates and expands slightly
  6. slide
    • Object
      • duration: String - CSS valid duration, like '700ms'
      • timerFunc: String - CSS valid timer function, like 'ease'
    • Allows configuration of the slide animation for each accordion item

Fill the <BulmaAccordion> with as many <BulmaAccordionItem> components as you need. Each of the <BulmaAccordionItem> components has 3 slots, if you're not using a custom icon:

  1. title - I've found <h4 class="title is-4 has-text-weight-normal" slot="title">The Title</h4> to look quite nice
  2. content
  3. footer

There are a further 3 slots for custom icons:

  1. icon - when you just want 1 icon, DON'T USE WITH icon-open and icon-closed
  2. icon-open - the icon shown when the <BulmaAccordionItem> is open
  3. icon-closed - the icon shown when the <BulmaAccordionItem> is closed

Examples

Using built in icons

<BulmaAccordion
    dropdown
    :icon="'caret'"
    :caretAnimation="{
        duration: '.6s',
        timerFunc: 'ease-in-out'
    }"
    :slide="{
        duration: '.9s',
        timerFunc: 'ease'
    }"
>
    <!-- The wrapper component for all the items -->
    <BulmaAccordionItem>
        <h4 slot="title">Just a title</h4>
    </BulmaAccordionItem>
    <!-- add as many of these items as you need - fill them with content via the slots -->
    <BulmaAccordionItem>
        <h4 slot="title">A title with content</h4>
        <p slot="content">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Natus eos
            illo expedita asperiores rem iure aliquid dolore, pariatur
            dignissimos, minima inventore? Minima voluptatum nulla, error omnis
            laboriosam voluptatibus rem aperiam.
        </p>
    </BulmaAccordionItem>
    <BulmaAccordionItem>
        <h4 slot="title">All of it</h4>
        <p slot="content">boo</p>
        <button class="button is-primary" slot="footer">Click Me!</button>
    </BulmaAccordionItem>
</BulmaAccordion>

Using custom icons

The icons used here are from https://material.io/icons/

<BulmaAccordion :dropdown="false" :icon="'custom'">
    <!-- The wrapper component for all the items -->
    <BulmaAccordionItem>
        <p class="title is-4 has-text-weight-normal" slot="title">Title</p>
        <i slot="icon" class="material-icons">more_vert</i>
        <div class="high" slot="content"><p>This is a div with content</p></div>
        <button class="button is-primary" slot="footer">Click Me!</button>
    </BulmaAccordionItem>
    <!-- add as many of these items as you need - fill them with content via the slots -->
    <BulmaAccordionItem>
        <h4 slot="title">A title with content</h4>
        <i slot="icon-closed" class="material-icons">flight_takeoff</i>
        <i slot="icon-open" class="material-icons">flight_land</i>
        <p slot="content">
            Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Natus eos
            illo expedita asperiores rem iure aliquid dolore, pariatur
            dignissimos, minima inventore? Minima voluptatum nulla, error omnis
            laboriosam voluptatibus rem aperiam.
        </p>
    </BulmaAccordionItem>
</BulmaAccordion>

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vsm
vue-sidebar-menuA Vue.js Sidebar Menu Component
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
7K
vsa
vue-simple-accordionA simple, easily configurable accordion for Vue
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
2K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
@chakra-ui/c-accordion⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
19
vcp
@dafcoe/vue-collapsible-panelCollapsible Panel / Accordion Component Using Vue3
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
716
@dzangolab/vue-accordionAn accordion component for vue.js (vue3)
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
See 38 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial