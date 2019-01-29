The build process is one of the most frustrating things about front end development and cluttering up your app with a bunch of config and packages you rarely ever need to think about doesn't help either.
Vue-build takes those frustrations and hopefully eliminates them with a set of popular use cases. Vue 2, Webpack 2, env overriding, Sass, Karma, Mocha, Chai, Nightwatch
See the docs for more details
npm install -g vue-build
// Initiate files/folders
vue-build init
// Run dev server
vue-build dev
// Production build to dist folder
vue-build prod
// Unit testing
vue-build unit
// E2e testing
vue-build e2e
// Help
vue-build help
