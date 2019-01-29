No longer in development. Vue cli came out and tackled all the things I was trying to accomplish with this package.

The build process is one of the most frustrating things about front end development and cluttering up your app with a bunch of config and packages you rarely ever need to think about doesn't help either.

Vue-build takes those frustrations and hopefully eliminates them with a set of popular use cases. Vue 2, Webpack 2, env overriding, Sass, Karma, Mocha, Chai, Nightwatch

See the docs for more details

Features

Command Line Scripts

Vue 2

Webpack 3 Babel Hot Reloading Hot Middleware Error Overlay env Processing css extraction static output

Sass

Unit Testing Karma Mocha Chai Code Coverage

E2e Testing Nightwatch Selenium Chrome Driver Gecko(firefox) Driver



Installation

npm install -g vue-build

Scripts

vue-build init vue-build dev vue-build prod vue-build unit vue-build e2e vue-build help

Roadmap