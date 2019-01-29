openbase logo
vb

vue-build

by Brian Voelker
3.0.0 (see all)

Ultra Simple, Development, Testing and Production Build Cli

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

66

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

No longer in development. Vue cli came out and tackled all the things I was trying to accomplish with this package.

ue-build

The build process is one of the most frustrating things about front end development and cluttering up your app with a bunch of config and packages you rarely ever need to think about doesn't help either.

Vue-build takes those frustrations and hopefully eliminates them with a set of popular use cases. Vue 2, Webpack 2, env overriding, Sass, Karma, Mocha, Chai, Nightwatch

See the docs for more details

Features

  • Command Line Scripts
  • Vue 2
  • Webpack 3
    • Babel
    • Hot Reloading
    • Hot Middleware
    • Error Overlay
    • env Processing
    • css extraction
    • static output
  • Sass
  • Unit Testing
    • Karma
    • Mocha
    • Chai
    • Code Coverage
  • E2e Testing
    • Nightwatch
    • Selenium
    • Chrome Driver
    • Gecko(firefox) Driver

Installation

npm install -g vue-build

Scripts

// Initiate files/folders
vue-build init

// Run dev server
vue-build dev

// Production build to dist folder
vue-build prod

// Unit testing
vue-build unit

// E2e testing
vue-build e2e

// Help
vue-build help

See the docs for more details

Roadmap

