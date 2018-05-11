Adds support to Brunch for pre-compiling single file Vue components.
For 2.x support, use the master branch...
npm install vue-brunch --save-dev
And for 1.x support use the 1.x branch...
npm install vue-brunch#1.x --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, you are all set.
When ever you include a
.vue file in your project, Brunch will automatically compile
and write the converted module into your applications script path.
To extract the CSS into files, simply include to
extractCSS option in your Brunch config like so...
plugins: {
vue: {
extractCSS: true,
out: '../public/styles/components.css'
}
}
This component is licensed under MIT, see license.md for details.