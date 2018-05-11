Vue Brunch

Adds support to Brunch for pre-compiling single file Vue components.

Installation

For 2.x support, use the master branch...

npm install vue-brunch --save-dev

And for 1.x support use the 1.x branch...

npm install vue-brunch

Once the plugin has been installed, you are all set.

Usage

When ever you include a .vue file in your project, Brunch will automatically compile and write the converted module into your applications script path.

Extracting CSS

To extract the CSS into files, simply include to extractCSS option in your Brunch config like so...

plugins: { vue : { extractCSS : true , out : '../public/styles/components.css' } }

License

This component is licensed under MIT, see license.md for details.

Donations