vb

vue-breadcrumbs

by Sam Turrell
1.2.0 (see all)

Breadcrumbs for Vue.js

vue-breadcrumbs

npm npm GitHub stars

Vue breadcrumbs builds on the official vue-router package to provide simple breadcrumbs. This package is backwards compatible to support both Vue 1.x and Vue 2.x.

DEMO

Installation

<script src="../dist/vue-breadcrumbs.min.js"></script>

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs)

or via npm:

$ npm install vue-breadcrumbs

import VueBreadcrumbs from 'vue-breadcrumbs'

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs)

Define the matching breadcrumb text in your routes.

An options object can also be passed into the plugin to specify your own template and rendering methods if desired. For example:

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs, {
  template: '<nav class="breadcrumb" v-if="$breadcrumbs.length"> ' +
    '<router-link class="breadcrumb-item" v-for="(crumb, key) in $breadcrumbs" :to="linkProp(crumb)" :key="key">{{ crumb | crumbText }}</router-link> ' +
    '</nav>'
});

By default the plugin will autoregister a breadcrumbs component which is globally accessible in your app (thanks to HermannBjorgvin. To disable this functionality you can set the registerComponent option to false when registering the component, like so:

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs, {
  registerComponent: false
});

Note: if referencing directly in the browser rather than as a module, there is no way to stop the default component from registering.

Usage

Vue 1.x

Use the breadcrumb: property of a route or subRoute, e.g.:

router.map({
  '/': {
    component: Page,
    breadcrumb: 'Home Page',
    subRoutes: {
      '/foo': {
        component: Foo,
        breadcrumb: 'Foo Page'
      },
      '/bar': {
        component: Bar,
        breadcrumb: 'Bar Page'
      }
    }
  }
})

Vue 2.x

Use the meta.breadcrumb: property of a route or child route, e.g.:

new VueRouter({
  routes: [
    {
      path: '/', 
      component: Page,
      meta: {
        breadcrumb: 'Home Page',
      },
      children: [
        {
          path: '/foo', 
          component: Foo,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: 'Foo Page'  
          }
        },
        {
          path: '/bar', 
          component: Bar,
          meta: {
            breadcrumb: 'Bar Page'
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
})

You can then render the breadcrumbs using the included <breadcrumbs> component or using your own markup logic with the global this.$breadcrumbs property which will return an array of active matched routes.

License

MIT

