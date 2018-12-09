Vue breadcrumbs builds on the official vue-router package to provide simple breadcrumbs. This package is backwards compatible to support both Vue 1.x and Vue 2.x.

DEMO

Installation

< script src = "../dist/vue-breadcrumbs.min.js" > </ script >

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs)

or via npm:

$ npm install vue-breadcrumbs

import VueBreadcrumbs from 'vue-breadcrumbs' Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs)

Define the matching breadcrumb text in your routes.

An options object can also be passed into the plugin to specify your own template and rendering methods if desired. For example:

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs, { template : '<nav class="breadcrumb" v-if="$breadcrumbs.length"> ' + '<router-link class="breadcrumb-item" v-for="(crumb, key) in $breadcrumbs" :to="linkProp(crumb)" :key="key">{{ crumb | crumbText }}</router-link> ' + '</nav>' });

By default the plugin will autoregister a breadcrumbs component which is globally accessible in your app (thanks to HermannBjorgvin. To disable this functionality you can set the registerComponent option to false when registering the component, like so:

Vue.use(VueBreadcrumbs, { registerComponent : false });

Note: if referencing directly in the browser rather than as a module, there is no way to stop the default component from registering.

Usage

Vue 1.x

Use the breadcrumb: property of a route or subRoute, e.g.:

router.map({ '/' : { component : Page, breadcrumb : 'Home Page' , subRoutes : { '/foo' : { component : Foo, breadcrumb : 'Foo Page' }, '/bar' : { component : Bar, breadcrumb : 'Bar Page' } } } })

Vue 2.x

Use the meta.breadcrumb: property of a route or child route, e.g.:

new VueRouter({ routes : [ { path : '/' , component : Page, meta : { breadcrumb : 'Home Page' , }, children : [ { path : '/foo' , component : Foo, meta : { breadcrumb : 'Foo Page' } }, { path : '/bar' , component : Bar, meta : { breadcrumb : 'Bar Page' } } ] } ] })

You can then render the breadcrumbs using the included <breadcrumbs> component or using your own markup logic with the global this.$breadcrumbs property which will return an array of active matched routes.

License

MIT