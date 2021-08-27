openbase logo
vue-bpmn

by bpmn-io
0.3.0 (see all)

Display BPMN 2.0 diagrams in Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

vue-bpmn

Use bpmn-js to display BPMN 2.0 diagrams in a Vue.js application.

Usage

<template>
  <vue-bpmn
    url="/public/diagram.bpmn"
    :options="options"
    v-on:error="handleError"
    v-on:shown="handleShown"
    v-on:loading="handleLoading"
  ></vue-bpmn>
</template>

<script>
  import VueBpmn from 'vue-bpmn';

  export default {
    components: {
      VueBpmn
    },
    data() {
      return {
        options: {
          propertiesPanel: {},
          additionalModules: [],
          moddleExtensions: []
        }
      }
    },
    methods: {
      handleError: function(err) {
        console.error('failed to show diagram', err);
      },
      handleShown: function() {
        console.log('diagram shown');
      },
      handleLoading: function() {
        console.log('diagram loading');
      }
    }
  };
</script>

Note that the diagram will be loaded via ajax from the given url and thus must be served by your app.

Resources

License

MIT

100
MatthewKogo11 Rating0 Reviews
August 13, 2020
Great Documentation

