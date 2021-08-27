Use bpmn-js to display BPMN 2.0 diagrams in a Vue.js application.

Usage

< template > < vue-bpmn url = "/public/diagram.bpmn" :options = "options" v-on:error = "handleError" v-on:shown = "handleShown" v-on:loading = "handleLoading" > </ vue-bpmn > </ template > < script > import VueBpmn from 'vue-bpmn' ; export default { components : { VueBpmn }, data() { return { options : { propertiesPanel : {}, additionalModules : [], moddleExtensions : [] } } }, methods : { handleError : function ( err ) { console .error( 'failed to show diagram' , err); }, handleShown : function ( ) { console .log( 'diagram shown' ); }, handleLoading : function ( ) { console .log( 'diagram loading' ); } } }; </ script >

Note that the diagram will be loaded via ajax from the given url and thus must be served by your app.

License

MIT