Use bpmn-js to display BPMN 2.0 diagrams in a Vue.js application.
<template>
<vue-bpmn
url="/public/diagram.bpmn"
:options="options"
v-on:error="handleError"
v-on:shown="handleShown"
v-on:loading="handleLoading"
></vue-bpmn>
</template>
<script>
import VueBpmn from 'vue-bpmn';
export default {
components: {
VueBpmn
},
data() {
return {
options: {
propertiesPanel: {},
additionalModules: [],
moddleExtensions: []
}
}
},
methods: {
handleError: function(err) {
console.error('failed to show diagram', err);
},
handleShown: function() {
console.log('diagram shown');
},
handleLoading: function() {
console.log('diagram loading');
}
}
};
</script>
Note that the diagram will be loaded via ajax from the given
url and thus must be served by your app.
MIT