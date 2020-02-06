openbase logo
Readme

1. vue-bootstrap4-table

Advanced table based on Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4

Build Status Total downloads Latest version Latest version Latest version

Quick Demo in Codepen.

Docs in gitbook.

Demo

2. Features

  • Multi column filtering (Optimized filtering)
    • Simple filter
    • Select filter (Single & Multiple)
  • Global search
  • Single & Multi column sorting
  • Pagination (True! It works out of the box intelligently)
  • Pagination Information
  • Checkbox selection for rows
  • Client & Server mode
  • Highly customizable

Table of Contents

3. Installation

3.1. Install via npm or yarn

$ npm i vue-bootstrap4-table --save

$ yarn add vue-bootstrap4-table

Currently this package will install only the vue-bootstrap4-table component, not their dependencies. So make sure to install the following dependencies.

3.1.1. Dependencies

  • bootstrap 4 (js and css) You should include bootstrap before vue-bootstrap4-table plugin.

We are using lodash internally, so you don't need to install separately for this plugin.

3.2. Install via CDN

<link  rel="stylesheet"  href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"  crossorigin="anonymous">

...
<script  src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.slim.min.js"  crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

<script  src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.12.9/umd/popper.min.js"  crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

<script  src="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"  crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

...

<script  src="https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap4-table@1.1.11/dist/vue-bootstrap4-table.min.js"  crossorigin="anonymous"></script>

Note: If you've included bootstrap & jQuery packages already in your project, then include only vue-bootstrap4-table.min.js script.

4. Basic Usage

It is easy to include vue-bootstrap4-table as a component in your application.

Import VueBootstrap4Table component in any of your vue component and start using it right away.

Note: If you included the library via CDN, then you don't need to import, you can use vue-bootstrap4-table component right away.

rows and columns props should be passed down to vue-bootstrap4-table component to work with the table.

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

export default {
    name: 'App',
    data: function() {
        return {
            rows: [{
                    "id": 1,
                    "name": {
                        "first_name": "Vladimir",
                        "last_name": "Nitzsche"
                    },
                    "address": {
                        "country": "Mayotte"
                    },
                    "email": "franecki.anastasia@gmail.com",
                },
                {
                    "id": 2,
                    "name": {
                        "first_name": "Irwin",
                        "last_name": "Bayer"
                    },
                    "age": 23,
                    "address": {
                        "country": "Guernsey"
                    },
                    "email": "rlittle@macejkovic.biz",
                },
                {
                    "id": 3,
                    "name": {
                        "first_name": "Don",
                        "last_name": "Herman"
                    },
                    "address": {
                        "country": "Papua New Guinea"
                    },
                    "email": "delia.becker@cormier.com",
                }],
            columns: [{
                    label: "id",
                    name: "id",
                    filter: {
                        type: "simple",
                        placeholder: "id"
                    },
                    sort: true,
                },
                {
                    label: "First Name",
                    name: "name.first_name",
                    filter: {
                        type: "simple",
                        placeholder: "Enter first name"
                    },
                    sort: true,
                },
                {
                    label: "Email",
                    name: "email",
                    sort: true,
                },
                {
                    label: "Country",
                    name: "address.country",
                    filter: {
                        type: "simple",
                        placeholder: "Enter country"
                    },
                }],
            config: {
                checkbox_rows: true,
                rows_selectable: true,
                card_title: "Vue Bootsrap 4 advanced table"
            }
        }
    },
    components: {
        VueBootstrap4Table
    }
}
</script>

5. Columns

5.1. Basic structure

For example, your "columns" object might look like this,

columns: [{
        label: "id",
        name: "id",
        filter: {
            type: "simple",
            placeholder: "Enter id"
        },
        sort: true,
        uniqueId: true
    },
    {
        label: "First Name",
        name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
        filter: {
            type: "simple",
            placeholder: "Enter first name",
            case_sensitive: true, // "false" by default
        },
        sort: true, // "false" by default
        initial_sort: true, // "false" by default
        initial_sort_order: "desc" // "asc" by default
    },
    {
        label: "Email",
        name: "email",
        sort: true,
        row_text_alignment:  "text-left",
        column_text_alignment:  "text-left",
        row_classes:  "my-row-class1 my-row-class2",
        column_classes:  "my-column-class1 my-column-class2"
    },
    {
        label: "Country",
        name: "address.country", // access nested objects properties with "."
        filter: {
            type: "simple",
            placeholder: "Enter country"
        },
        visibility: false
    }]

5.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptionTypeDefault
labelName for the column headerString" "
nameName of the attribute that you would like to show from "rows" object. You can access nested objects properties with "."String" "
slot_nameOverrides default slot name assignment. For more details refer "Rows" sectionString" "
uniqueIdYou can teach table which column has unique values. It helps table to do faster operations and it is really useful in "server_mode".Booleanfalse
visibilityShow/Hide specific column.Booleantrue
filterConfiguration for the column filter. If you don't want to have filtering for specific columns, then just don't mention it :-)ObjectEmpty
filter.typeType of filter you want to use for your column.String" "
filter.placeholderPlaceholder is hint text for filter text boxString" "
filter.case_sensitiveEnable/Disable case sensitive filtering.Booleanfalse
sortEnable or disable sorting in column.Booleanfalse
initial_sortSort the column at the first time loading. This only works if sort is trueBooleanfalse
initial_sort_orderSort the column at the first time loading based on given order. This only works if initial_sort is trueString"asc"
row_text_alignmentAlign your text in the row cell. Possible options are, "text-justify","text-right","text-left","text-center"String"text-center"
column_text_alignmentAlign your text in the column header. Possible options are, "text-justify","text-right","text-left","text-center"String"text-center"
row_classesYou can specify your custom classes for each row under specified column. You can add multiple classes with a space delimiter. This classes will be added to <td> element.String" "
column_classesYou can specify your custom classes for each column header. You can add multiple classes with a space delimiter.This classes will be added to <th> element.String" "

5.3. Column slot

At some point, you might want to override or format the values in the column header. vue-bootstrap4-table allow you to achieve that with the help of vue slotting.

5.3.1. Example

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="column_email" slot-scope="props">
        <i>
            {{props.column.label}}
        </i>
    </template>
    <template slot="column_name_first_name" slot-scope="props">
        <b>
            {{props.column.label}}
        </b>
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...
<script>
...
columns: [{
            label: "First Name",
            name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
            sort: false,
        },
        {
            label: "Email",
            name: "email",
            sort: true,
        }],
...
</script>

Column slot name will be combination of column_ keyword with the name which you provided in the columns configuration. In the above example, slot="column_email" represents the "email" column header in the table.

5.3.2. Note

You might have some columns with nested objects names. In that case, the slot name will be column_ keyword + column name and dots(.) in the column name will be replaced by underscore(_).

You can see the above example, slot name for name.first_name column is column_name_first_name.

5.3.3. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

AttributesDescription
props.columnCurrent column config object

6. Rows

You bind your list of items as array of objects to rows props to vue-bootstrap4-table component, then voilà.. you can start work with the table.

6.1. Basic structure

rows: [{
        "id": 1,
        "name": {
            "first_name": "Vladimir",
            "last_name": "Nitzsche"
        },
        "address": {
            "country": "Mayotte"
        },
        "email": "franecki.anastasia@gmail.com",
    },
    {
        "id": 2,
        "name": {
            "first_name": "Irwin",
            "last_name": "Bayer"
        },
        "age": 23,
        "address": {
            "country": "Guernsey"
        },
        "email": "rlittle@macejkovic.biz",
    },
    {
        "id": 3,
        "name": {
            "first_name": "Don",
            "last_name": "Herman"
        },
        "address": {
            "country": "Papua New Guinea"
        },
        "email": "delia.becker@cormier.com",
    }]

6.2. Row Slot

At some point, you might want to override or format the values in the row cells. vue-bootstrap4-table allow you to achieve that with the help of vue slotting.

6.2.1. Example

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="email" slot-scope="props">
        <i>
            {{props.cell_value}}
        </i>
    </template>
    <template slot="name_first_name" slot-scope="props">
        <b>
            {{props.cell_value}}
        </b>
    </template>
    <template slot="lastname" slot-scope="props">
        <b>
            {{props.cell_value}}
        </b>
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...
<script>
...
columns: [{
            label: "First Name",
            name: "name.first_name" // access nested objects properties with "."
        },
        {
            label: "Last Name",
            name: "name.last_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
            slot_name: "lastname" // optional, if you don't provide slot name
                                  //then default slot name will be name_last_name
        },
        {
            label: "Email",
            name: "email"
        }],
...
</script>

Slot name will be same as the name which you provided in the columns configuration. In the above example, slot="email" represents the "email" column in the table.

6.2.2. Note

You might have some columns getting the values from nested objects from rows. In that case, the slot name will be column name and dots(.) in the column name will be replaced by underscore(_).

You can see the above example, slot name for name.first_name column is name_first_name.

If you don't like this default "slot name" assignment, then you can set names to row slots as shown in the above example.

6.2.3. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

AttributesDescription
props.cell_valueReturns the actual value of the cell
props.rowCurrent row object
props.columnCurrent column config object

6.3. Empty result message slot

If the given rows data is empty or result set is empty after applying filters, vue-bootstrap4-table shows this default message "No results found". You can override the message as like your wish with the help of empty-results slot.

6.3.1. Example

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns">
    <template slot="empty-results">
        Users not found
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

7. Sorting

Sorting configuration is added along with the each column config.

7.1. Example

...
columns: [
    {
        label: "First Name",
        name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
        sort: true, // "false" by default
        initial_sort: true, // "false" by default
        initial_sort_order: "desc", // "asc" by default
        sortCaseSensitive: false // "true" by default
    }
]
...

7.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescription
sortEnable or disable sorting in column. Default value is false.
initial_sortSort the column at the first time loading. Default value is false. This only works if sort is true.
initial_sort_orderSort the column at the first time loading based on given order. Default value is asc. This only works if initial_sort is true.
sortCaseSensitiveEnable or disable case sensitive sorting. Default value is true.

7.3. Single column sorting

By default single column sort mode is enabled.

7.4. Multi column sorting

If you would like to enable the multi column sorting, set multi_column_sort to true in table config props.

7.4.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    ...
                    multi_column_sort: true, // default false
                    ...
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

7.5. Slot

7.5.1. Sort Icon

You can change the sort icons based on your choice, For example if you're using font-awesome or glyphicon in your application, you can still use them for vue-bootstrap4-table.

You can inject your favorite sort icons via slots.

7.5.1.1. Example

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="sort-asc-icon">
        <i class="fas fa-sort-up"></i>
    </template>
    <template slot="sort-desc-icon">
        <i class="fas fa-sort-down"></i>
    </template>
    <template slot="no-sort-icon">
        <i class="fas fa-sort"></i>
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

After applying the above custom template to sort icons , output will look like this.

Custom sort icons
Custom sort icons

8. Filtering

Filtering configuration is added along with the each column config.

8.1. Simple Filter

Filter the rows based on the given keyword. If you don't specify filter config then filter feature will be disabled for the specific column.

8.1.1. Example

...
columns: [
    {
        label: "First Name",
        name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
        filter: {
            type: "simple",
            placeholder: "Enter first name",
            case_sensitive: true, // "false" by default
            showClearButton: false,
            filterOnPressEnter: false,
            debounceRate: 1000,
            init: {
                value : "Christin"
            }
        }
    }
]
...

8.1.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptionTypeDefault
filter.typeDefines the type of filter.StringEmpty string
filter.placeholderPlaceholder is hint text for filter text boxStringEmpty string
filter.case_sensitiveEnable/Disable case sensitive filtering.Booleanfalse
filter.filterOnPressEnterEnable/Disable filtering on "enter" key press.Booleanfalse
filter.debounceRateDefines the wait time for filtering between the key strokes. Value should be in milliseconds.Number60
filter.showClearButtonShow/Hide clear button in the simple filter.Booleantrue
filter.init.valueAssign initial value to the the filter before rendering the table.StringEmpty string

8.1.3. Clear button icon slot

You can override the default clear button icon in the simple filter text input.

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns">
    <template slot="simple-filter-clear-icon">
        <i class="fas fa-times-circle"></i>
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

8.2. Multi-Select Filter

You can have multi select dropdown filter for each columns. The options in the dropdown will be rendered with bootstrap 4 custom checkboxes.

8.2.1. Example (Single select)

...
columns: [
    {
        label: "First Name",
        name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
        filter: {
            type: "select",
            mode: "single",
            closeDropdownOnSelection: true,
            placeholder: "Select options",
            options: [{
                    "name": "option one",
                    "value": "option one"
                },
                {
                    "name": "option two",
                    "value": "option two"
                },
                {
                    "name": "option three",
                    "value": "option three"
                }
            ],
            init: {
                value : 2
            }
        }
    }
]
...

8.2.2. Example (Multi select)

...
columns: [
    {
        label: "First Name",
        name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "."
        filter: {
            type: "select",
            mode: "multi",
            closeDropdownOnSelection: true,
            placeholder: "Select options",
            options: [{
                    "name": "option one",
                    "value": "option one"
                },
                {
                    "name": "option two",
                    "value": "option two"
                },
                {
                    "name": "option three",
                    "value": "option three"
                }
            ],
            select_all_checkbox : {
                visibility: true,
                text: "Select all items"
            },
            init: {
                value : [0,1]
            }
        }
    }
]
...

8.2.3. Attribute details

AttributesDescriptionTypeDefault
filter.typeDefines the type of filter.StringEmpty string
filter.modeDefines the mode of selection in the dropdown. Allowed options are single and multi. If the mode is single, then dropdown will be rendered with radio buttons, else if the mode is multi, then dropdown will be rendered with checkboxes.String"single"
filter.placeholderDefault text for the dropdown.StringEmpty string
filter.closeDropdownOnSelectionImmediately close dropdown on selection.Booleanfalse
filter.optionsYou can provide your list of name and value objects to be populated in the multi-select filter dropdown.ArrayEmpty array
filter.init.valueSelect initial value in the dropdown list before rendering the table.
In single select mode, value should be a single number (index of the item).
In multi select mode, value should be array of numbers (indexes of the items).		Number(single mode) or Array(multi mode)-
select_all_checkbox.visibilityEnable or disable select all items checkbox in the dropdown list. This option is valid only in multi select mode.Booleantrue
select_all_checkbox.textYou can override the default text of Select All item text. This option is valid only in multi select mode.String"Select All"

9. Global search

Global search searches the complete list of rows for the given search keyword.

You can enable or disable search text input with custom configuration as shown in the below example.

9.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    ...
                   global_search: {
                        placeholder: "Enter custom Search text",
                        visibility: true,
                        case_sensitive: false,
                        showClearButton: false,
                        searchOnPressEnter: false,
                        searchDebounceRate: 1000,
                        init: {
                            value : "Christin"
                        }
                    },
                    ...
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

9.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptionTypeDefault
global_search.placeholderPlaceholder is hint text for search text boxString"Enter search text"
global_search.visibilityShow/Hide global search text inputBooleantrue
global_search.case_sensitiveEnable/Disable case sensitive searching.Booleanfalse
global_search.showClearButtonShow/Hide clear button in the global search input text.Booleantrue
global_search.searchOnPressEnterEnable/Disable global search on "enter" key press.Booleanfalse
global_search.searchDebounceRateDefines the wait time for searching between the key strokes. Value should be in milliseconds.Number60
global_search.init.valueAssign initial value to the the global search filter before rendering the table.StringEmpty string

9.3. Clear button icon slot

You can override the default clear button icon in the global search text input.

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns">
    <template slot="global-search-clear-icon">
        <i class="fas fa-times-circle"></i>
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

10. Pagination & Info

Pagination component is built based on Bootstrap 4 pagination template. You can enable or disable pagination and pagination info details based on your choice.

Default pagination component
Default pagination component
Default pagination info compoent
Default pagination info compoent

10.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    pagination: true, // default true
                    pagination_info: true, // default true
                    num_of_visibile_pagination_buttons: 7, // default 5
                    per_page: 5, // default 10
                    per_page_options:  [5,  10,  20,  30],
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

10.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptiontypeDefault
paginationEnable/Disable pagination in the tableBooleantrue
pagination_infoEnable/Disable pagination info in the tableBooleantrue
num_of_visibile_pagination_buttonsLimit the number of visible pagination buttons in the pagination barNumber5
per_pageNumber of rows to display per pageNumber10
per_page_optionsList of options to choose how many rows being showed in single pageArray of numbers[5,10,15]

10.3. Slot

Currently you can override "Previous" & "Next" button icon/text.

10.3.1. Previous & Next button

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="paginataion-previous-button">
        Previous
    </template>
    <template slot="paginataion-next-button">
        Next
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

After applying the above custom template to previous and next button, pagination component will look like this.

Pagination after applying slot
Pagination after applying slot

10.3.2. Pagination info

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="pagination-info" slot-scope="props">
        This page total is {{props.currentPageRowsLength}} |
        Filterd results total is {{props.filteredRowsLength}} |
        Original data total is {{props.originalRowsLength}}
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

After applying the above custom template to pagination info , pagination info component will look like this.

Pagination info after applying slot
Pagination info after applying slot

10.3.2.1. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

AttributesDescription
props.currentPageRowsLengthNumber of rows currently showing in the page
props.filteredRowsLengthTotal number of items in the result after filtering
props.originalRowsLengthOriginal number of items in the data

10.3.3. Selected rows info

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="selected-rows-info" slot-scope="props">
        Total Number of rows selected : {{props.selectedItemsCount}}
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

10.3.3.1. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

AttributesDescription
props.selectedItemsCountNumber of rows currently showing in the pageNumber of rows currently being selected

11. Refresh and Reset button

11.1. Refresh Button

Refresh button emits a refresh event to your application (parent component). You can listen for this event and make ajax call for new data and update rows data. Table will receive the new data and update the rows with current queries.

11.1.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows"
                                :columns="columns"
                                :config="config"
                                @refresh-data="onRefreshData">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    ...
                    show_refresh_button: true, // default is also true
                    ...
                }
            }
        },
        methods: {
            onRefreshData() {
                // you can make ajax call here for new data and
                // set result to this.rows
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

11.2. Reset button

Reset button resets currently applied sorting, filtering, and global search queries.

By default reset button is enabled. If you would like to disable reset button, set show_reset_button to false in initial config.

AttributesDescriptiontypeDefault
show_refresh_buttonShow/Hide Refresh buttonBooleantrue
show_reset_buttonShow/Hide Refresh button. Resets all query (sort, filter, global search) currently applied in the table.Booleantrue

11.3. Slots

11.3.1. Button text and icons

You can override the text in the refresh & reset buttons with slots refresh-button-text & reset-button-text. If you like, you can add icon to the buttons.

11.3.1.1. Example

...
<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
    <template slot="refresh-button-text">
        <i class="fas fa-sync-alt"></i> My refresh
    </template>
    <template slot="reset-button-text">
        <i class="fas fa-broom"></i> My reset
    </template>
</vue-bootstrap4-table>
...

After applying the above custom template to refresh & reset buttons , output will look like this.

Custom sort icons
Custom refresh and reset button texts & icons

12. Custom action buttons

You can add your custom buttons in the table by actions props and listen for their events in your component.

12.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows"
                                :columns="columns"
                                :config="config"
                                :actions="actions"
                                @on-download="onDownload">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                actions: [
                    {
                        btn_text: "Download",
                        event_name: "on-download",
                        class: "btn btn-primary my-custom-class",
                        event_payload: {
                            msg: "my custom msg"
                        }
                    }
                ],
                config: {
                    ...
                }
            }
        },
        methods: {
            onDownload(payload) {
                console.log(payload);
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

Each action object should contain the below attributes.

12.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptiontypeDefault
btn_nameDisplay name for the buttonString" "
event_nameName of the event that you want to listen back (Mandatory)Stringundefined
classClass which you want to override default button classesString" "
event_payloadPayload you want to send with the eventAnyundefined

13. Custom classes

You can pass your classes for the table, row, cell, etc.. via classes prop. And interesting thing is you can pass a validator function to apply custom classes conditionally.

13.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :classes="classes"
                              :rows="rows"
                              :columns="columns">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'
    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                    ...
                ],
                columns: [
                    ...
                ],
                classes: {
                    tableWrapper: "outer-table-div-class wrapper-class-two",
                    table : {
                        "table-striped my-class" : true,
                        "table-bordered my-class-two" : function(rows) {
                            return true
                        }
                    },
                    row : {
                        "my-row my-row2" : true,
                        "function-class" : function(row) {
                            return row.id == 1
                        }
                    },
                    cell : {
                        "my-cell my-cell2" : true,
                        "text-danger" : function(row,column,cellValue) {
                            return column.name == "salary" && row.salary > 2500
                        }
                    }
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

Currently you can add custom classes to <div>, <table>, <tr> and <td> elements for table outer div element, table, row, and cell properties respectively.

You can either pass the custom classes directly or pass a function with your condition check to decide whether to apply to class or not.

For example, in the above example, look at the property cell. There we are applying classes "my-cell my-cell2" directly to <td> element and "text-danger" class only to the "salary" column & also the salary value should be above 2500.

14. vbt-classes

By default, vue-bootstrap-table add classes to table elements which allows users to override the default styles.

14.1. vbt-row-selected

If a row is being selected with checkbox or row, then the selected row element will have "vbt-row-selected" class attached to it.

<tr class="vbt-row-selected">
    ...
</tr>

14.2. vbt-table-wrapper

This class is being applied to outer

element of element.

<div class="vbt-table-wrapper">
    <table>
        ...
    </table>
</div>

15. Config

You can optionally pass config as a prop to vue-bootstrap4-table component to override the table configuration defaults.

15.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [
                ...
                ],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    card_mode:  true,
                    selected_rows_info:  false,
                    pagination: true,
                    pagination_info: true,
                    num_of_visibile_pagination_buttons: 7,
                    per_page: 5,
                    checkbox_rows: true,
                    highlight_row_hover: true,
                    rows_selectable: true,
                    multi_column_sort: true,
                    highlight_row_hover_color:"grey",
                    card_title: "Vue Bootsrap 4 advanced table",
                    global_search:  {
                        placeholder:  "Enter custom Search text",
                        visibility:  true,
                        case_sensitive:  false
                    },
                    per_page_options:  [5,  10,  20,  30],
                    show_refresh_button:  true,
                    show_reset_button:  true,
                    server_mode:  true,
                    preservePageOnDataChange: true,
                    loaderText: 'Updating...',
                }
            }
        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        }
    }
</script>

If you don't provide an attribute in the config, then default value will be assigned to that attribute.

15.2. Attributes details

AttributesDescriptiontypeDefault
card_modeYou can choose between table surrounded with card layout and plain default table alone.Booleantrue
paginationEnable/Disable pagination in the tableBooleantrue
pagination_infoEnable/Disable pagination info in the tableBooleantrue
selected_rows_infoEnable/Disable number of rows selected info in the tableBooleanfalse
num_of_visibile_pagination_buttonsLimit the number of visible pagination buttons in the pagination barNumber5
per_pageNumber of rows to display per pageNumber10
checkbox_rowsEnable/Disable checkbox in each rowsBooleanfalse
highlight_row_hoverEnable/Disable highlighting row on hoverBooleantrue
rows_selectableEnable/Disable selecting items on row clickBooleanfalse
multi_column_sortEnable/Disable multi column sortingBooleanfalse
highlight_row_hover_colorChange the row hover highlighting colorString"#d6d6d6"
card_titleSets the table title in the card headerString"" (empty string)
global_search.placeholderPlaceholder is hint text for search text boxString"Enter search text"
global_search.visibilityShow/Hide global search text inputBooleantrue
global_search.case_sensitiveEnable/Disable case sensitive searching.Booleanfalse
per_page_optionsList of options to choose how many rows being showed in single pageArray of numbers[5,10,15]
show_refresh_buttonShow/Hide Refresh buttonBooleantrue
show_reset_buttonShow/Hide Refresh button. Resets all query (sort, filter, global search) currently applied in the table.Booleantrue
server_modeEnable/Disable server side processing (Sorting, Filtering, Global search & pagination)Booleanfalse
preservePageOnDataChangeEnable/Disable preserving current index of the page on data change. For example, if this option is set to true, consider that you are in page 4 and performed some actions like sorting or filtering, then now table gets a new data and still the pagination will be in page 4. If this config is set to false (default), for any data change current page in the pagination will be shifted to page 1.Booleanfalse
loaderTextOverrides default loading text in the loader overlayStringLoading...

16. Server mode

In server mode, client side filtering, sorting, global search and pagination will be disabled. Instead your server will do all this and returns only the processed response. New response will update the rows in the table.

16.1. Example

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows"
                              :columns="columns"
                              :config="config"
                              @on-change-query="onChangeQuery"
                              :show-loader="showLoader"
                              :total-rows="total_rows">
        </vue-bootstrap4-table>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
    import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table'
    export default {
        name: 'App',
        data: function() {
            return {
                rows: [],
                columns: [
                ...
                ],
                config: {
                    ...
                    server_mode: true, // by default false
                    loaderText: 'Updating...', // by default 'Loading...'
                    ...
                },
                queryParams: {
                    sort: [],
                    filters: [],
                    global_search: "",
                    per_page: 10,
                    page: 1,
                },
                total_rows: 0,
                showLoader: true,
            }
        },
        methods: {
            onChangeQuery(queryParams) {
                this.queryParams = queryParams;
                this.showLoader = true;
                this.fetchData();
            },
            fetchData() {
                let self = this;
                axios.get('http://example.com/search', {
                        params: {
                            "queryParams": this.queryParams,
                            "page": this.queryParams.page
                        }
                    })
                    .then(function(response) {
                        self.rows = response.data.data;
                        self.total_rows = response.data.total;
                        self.showLoader = false;
                    })
                    .catch(function(error) {
                        self.showLoader = false;
                        console.log(error);
                    });
            }

        },
        components: {
            VueBootstrap4Table
        },
        mounted() {
            this.fetchData();
        },
    }
</script>

<style>

</style>

16.1.1. Step 1

In your application you should have the below information in data.

queryParams: {
    sort: [],
    filters: [],
    global_search: "",
    per_page: 10,
    page: 1,
},
total_rows: 0,

16.1.2. Step 2

If you want to work with pagination, then don't forget to set total_rows as prop to totalRows.

Then listen for the event on-change-query.

<vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows"
        :columns="columns"
        :config="config"
        @on-change-query="onChangeQuery"
        :show-loader="showLoader"
        :totalRows="total_rows">
</vue-bootstrap4-table>

16.1.3. Step 3

Wherever there is a change in table query params, you will get your new query params in your onChangeQuery function. With the new values update your queryParams and fetch new data from server.

onChangeQuery(queryParams) {
    this.queryParams = queryParams;
    this.showLoader = true;
    this.fetchData();
},

16.1.4. Step 4

I assume you are using axios library for handling ajax requests.

Once you have the new updated result, update rows with new data and also update total_rows with the total number of records.

fetchData() {
    let self = this;
    axios.get('http://example.com/search', {
            params: {
                "queryParams": this.queryParams,
                "page": this.queryParams.page
            }
        })
        .then(function(response) {
            self.rows = response.data.data;
            self.total_rows = response.data.total;
            self.showLoader = false;
        })
        .catch(function(error) {
            console.log(error);
            self.showLoader = false;
        });
}

16.1.5. Note

To get best performance, it is recommended to mention in column config that which column have unique values. You can refer the below example.

columns: [
    ...
    {
        label: "id",
        name: "id",
        filter: {
            type: "simple",
            placeholder: "Enter id"
        },
        sort: true,
        uniqueId: true // like this
    }
    ...
]

16.2. Loader overlay

You may need to show a loader animation over the table while your request is busy with processing data on the server. You can show/hide the loader overlay by passing the prop show-loader to vue-bootstrap4-table.

If you would like to change the loader default text Loading..., you could pass your custom text in the config param loaderText https://github.com/rubanraj54/vue-bootstrap4-table#15-config.

Didn't like the default loader animation ??? No problem, you can use loader-overlay slot to use your custom loader animation.

17. Events

17.1. on-select-row

Triggered after selecting a row.

17.1.1. Payload (Object)

AttributeDescription
selected_itemsList of currently selected rows
selected_itemCurrently selected item

17.2. on-all-select-rows

Triggers after clicking select all check box.

17.2.1. Payload (Object)

AttributeDescription
selected_itemsList of currently selected rows

17.3. on-unselect-row

Triggered after deselecting a row.

17.3.1. Payload (Object)

AttributeDescription
selected_itemsList of currently selected rows
unselected_itemCurrently deselected item

17.4. on-all-unselect-rows

Triggers after clicking deselect all check box.

17.4.1. Payload (Object)

AttributeDescription
selected_itemsList of currently selected rows

17.5. refresh-data

Triggers after clicking refresh button. This event doesn't carry any payload.

18. Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080 (if it is not running in 8080, then check console for right port)
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
npm run build --report

# run unit tests
npm run unit

# run all tests
npm test

