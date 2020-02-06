Advanced table based on Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4

Quick Demo in Codepen.

Docs in gitbook.

2. Features

Multi column filtering (Optimized filtering) Simple filter Select filter (Single & Multiple)

Global search

Single & Multi column sorting

Pagination (True! It works out of the box intelligently)

Pagination Information

Checkbox selection for rows

Client & Server mode

Highly customizable

Table of Contents

3. Installation

3.1. Install via npm or yarn

$ npm i vue-bootstrap4-table --save

$ yarn add vue-bootstrap4-table

Currently this package will install only the vue-bootstrap4-table component, not their dependencies. So make sure to install the following dependencies.

3.1.1. Dependencies

bootstrap 4 (js and css) You should include bootstrap before vue-bootstrap4-table plugin.

We are using lodash internally, so you don't need to install separately for this plugin.

3.2. Install via CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" crossorigin = "anonymous" > ... < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.slim.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/popper.js/1.12.9/umd/popper.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > < script src = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/js/bootstrap.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script > ... < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap4-table@1.1.11/dist/vue-bootstrap4-table.min.js" crossorigin = "anonymous" > </ script >

Note: If you've included bootstrap & jQuery packages already in your project, then include only vue-bootstrap4-table.min.js script.

4. Basic Usage

It is easy to include vue-bootstrap4-table as a component in your application.

Import VueBootstrap4Table component in any of your vue component and start using it right away.

Note: If you included the library via CDN, then you don't need to import, you can use vue-bootstrap4-table component right away.

rows and columns props should be passed down to vue-bootstrap4-table component to work with the table.

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [{ "id": 1, "name": { "first_name": "Vladimir", "last_name": "Nitzsche" }, "address": { "country": "Mayotte" }, "email": "franecki.anastasia@gmail.com", }, { "id": 2, "name": { "first_name": "Irwin", "last_name": "Bayer" }, "age": 23, "address": { "country": "Guernsey" }, "email": "rlittle@macejkovic.biz", }, { "id": 3, "name": { "first_name": "Don", "last_name": "Herman" }, "address": { "country": "Papua New Guinea" }, "email": "delia.becker@cormier.com", }], columns: [{ label: "id", name: "id", filter: { type: "simple", placeholder: "id" }, sort: true, }, { label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name", filter: { type: "simple", placeholder: "Enter first name" }, sort: true, }, { label: "Email", name: "email", sort: true, }, { label: "Country", name: "address.country", filter: { type: "simple", placeholder: "Enter country" }, }], config: { checkbox_rows: true, rows_selectable: true, card_title: "Vue Bootsrap 4 advanced table" } } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

5. Columns

5.1. Basic structure

For example, your "columns" object might look like this,

columns: [{ label : "id" , name : "id" , filter : { type : "simple" , placeholder : "Enter id" }, sort : true , uniqueId : true }, { label : "First Name" , name : "name.first_name" , filter : { type : "simple" , placeholder : "Enter first name" , case_sensitive : true , }, sort : true , initial_sort : true , initial_sort_order : "desc" }, { label : "Email" , name : "email" , sort : true , row_text_alignment : "text-left" , column_text_alignment : "text-left" , row_classes : "my-row-class1 my-row-class2" , column_classes : "my-column-class1 my-column-class2" }, { label : "Country" , name : "address.country" , filter : { type : "simple" , placeholder : "Enter country" }, visibility : false }]

5.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description Type Default label Name for the column header String " " name Name of the attribute that you would like to show from "rows" object. You can access nested objects properties with "." String " " slot_name Overrides default slot name assignment. For more details refer "Rows" section String " " uniqueId You can teach table which column has unique values. It helps table to do faster operations and it is really useful in "server_mode". Boolean false visibility Show/Hide specific column. Boolean true filter Configuration for the column filter. If you don't want to have filtering for specific columns, then just don't mention it :-) Object Empty filter.type Type of filter you want to use for your column. String " " filter.placeholder Placeholder is hint text for filter text box String " " filter.case_sensitive Enable/Disable case sensitive filtering. Boolean false sort Enable or disable sorting in column. Boolean false initial_sort Sort the column at the first time loading. This only works if sort is true Boolean false initial_sort_order Sort the column at the first time loading based on given order. This only works if initial_sort is true String "asc" row_text_alignment Align your text in the row cell. Possible options are, "text-justify","text-right","text-left","text-center" String "text-center" column_text_alignment Align your text in the column header. Possible options are, "text-justify","text-right","text-left","text-center" String "text-center" row_classes You can specify your custom classes for each row under specified column. You can add multiple classes with a space delimiter. This classes will be added to <td> element. String " " column_classes You can specify your custom classes for each column header. You can add multiple classes with a space delimiter.This classes will be added to <th> element. String " "

5.3. Column slot

At some point, you might want to override or format the values in the column header. vue-bootstrap4-table allow you to achieve that with the help of vue slotting.

5.3.1. Example

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="column_email" slot-scope="props"> <i> {{props.column.label}} </i> </template> <template slot="column_name_first_name" slot-scope="props"> <b> {{props.column.label}} </b> </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ... <script> ... columns: [{ label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "." sort: false, }, { label: "Email", name: "email", sort: true, }], ... </script>

Column slot name will be combination of column_ keyword with the name which you provided in the columns configuration. In the above example, slot="column_email" represents the "email" column header in the table.

5.3.2. Note

You might have some columns with nested objects names. In that case, the slot name will be column_ keyword + column name and dots(.) in the column name will be replaced by underscore(_).

You can see the above example, slot name for name.first_name column is column_name_first_name .

5.3.3. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

Attributes Description props.column Current column config object

6. Rows

You bind your list of items as array of objects to rows props to vue-bootstrap4-table component, then voilà.. you can start work with the table.

6.1. Basic structure

rows: [{ "id" : 1 , "name" : { "first_name" : "Vladimir" , "last_name" : "Nitzsche" }, "address" : { "country" : "Mayotte" }, "email" : "franecki.anastasia@gmail.com" , }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : { "first_name" : "Irwin" , "last_name" : "Bayer" }, "age" : 23 , "address" : { "country" : "Guernsey" }, "email" : "rlittle@macejkovic.biz" , }, { "id" : 3 , "name" : { "first_name" : "Don" , "last_name" : "Herman" }, "address" : { "country" : "Papua New Guinea" }, "email" : "delia.becker@cormier.com" , }]

6.2. Row Slot

At some point, you might want to override or format the values in the row cells. vue-bootstrap4-table allow you to achieve that with the help of vue slotting.

6.2.1. Example

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="email" slot-scope="props"> <i> {{props.cell_value}} </i> </template> <template slot="name_first_name" slot-scope="props"> <b> {{props.cell_value}} </b> </template> <template slot="lastname" slot-scope="props"> <b> {{props.cell_value}} </b> </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ... <script> ... columns: [{ label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name" // access nested objects properties with "." }, { label: "Last Name", name: "name.last_name", // access nested objects properties with "." slot_name: "lastname" // optional, if you don't provide slot name //then default slot name will be name_last_name }, { label: "Email", name: "email" }], ... </script>

Slot name will be same as the name which you provided in the columns configuration. In the above example, slot="email" represents the "email" column in the table.

6.2.2. Note

You might have some columns getting the values from nested objects from rows . In that case, the slot name will be column name and dots(.) in the column name will be replaced by underscore(_).

You can see the above example, slot name for name.first_name column is name_first_name .

If you don't like this default "slot name" assignment, then you can set names to row slots as shown in the above example.

6.2.3. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

Attributes Description props.cell_value Returns the actual value of the cell props.row Current row object props.column Current column config object

6.3. Empty result message slot

If the given rows data is empty or result set is empty after applying filters, vue-bootstrap4-table shows this default message "No results found". You can override the message as like your wish with the help of empty-results slot.

6.3.1. Example

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns"> <template slot="empty-results"> Users not found </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

7. Sorting

Sorting configuration is added along with the each column config.

7.1. Example

... columns: [ { label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "." sort: true, // "false" by default initial_sort: true, // "false" by default initial_sort_order: "desc", // "asc" by default sortCaseSensitive: false // "true" by default } ] ...

7.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description sort Enable or disable sorting in column. Default value is false . initial_sort Sort the column at the first time loading. Default value is false . This only works if sort is true . initial_sort_order Sort the column at the first time loading based on given order. Default value is asc . This only works if initial_sort is true . sortCaseSensitive Enable or disable case sensitive sorting. Default value is true .

7.3. Single column sorting

By default single column sort mode is enabled.

7.4. Multi column sorting

If you would like to enable the multi column sorting, set multi_column_sort to true in table config props.

7.4.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], config: { ... multi_column_sort: true, // default false ... } } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

7.5. Slot

7.5.1. Sort Icon

You can change the sort icons based on your choice, For example if you're using font-awesome or glyphicon in your application, you can still use them for vue-bootstrap4-table.

You can inject your favorite sort icons via slots.

7.5.1.1. Example

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="sort-asc-icon"> <i class="fas fa-sort-up"></i> </template> <template slot="sort-desc-icon"> <i class="fas fa-sort-down"></i> </template> <template slot="no-sort-icon"> <i class="fas fa-sort"></i> </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

After applying the above custom template to sort icons , output will look like this.

Custom sort icons

8. Filtering

Filtering configuration is added along with the each column config.

8.1. Simple Filter

Filter the rows based on the given keyword. If you don't specify filter config then filter feature will be disabled for the specific column.

8.1.1. Example

... columns: [ { label : "First Name" , name : "name.first_name" , filter : { type : "simple" , placeholder : "Enter first name" , case_sensitive : true , showClearButton : false , filterOnPressEnter : false , debounceRate : 1000 , init : { value : "Christin" } } } ] ...

8.1.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description Type Default filter.type Defines the type of filter. String Empty string filter.placeholder Placeholder is hint text for filter text box String Empty string filter.case_sensitive Enable/Disable case sensitive filtering. Boolean false filter.filterOnPressEnter Enable/Disable filtering on "enter" key press. Boolean false filter.debounceRate Defines the wait time for filtering between the key strokes. Value should be in milliseconds. Number 60 filter.showClearButton Show/Hide clear button in the simple filter. Boolean true filter.init.value Assign initial value to the the filter before rendering the table. String Empty string

8.1.3. Clear button icon slot

You can override the default clear button icon in the simple filter text input.

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns"> <template slot="simple-filter-clear-icon"> <i class="fas fa-times-circle"></i> </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

8.2. Multi-Select Filter

You can have multi select dropdown filter for each columns. The options in the dropdown will be rendered with bootstrap 4 custom checkboxes.

8.2.1. Example (Single select)

... columns: [ { label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "." filter: { type: "select", mode: "single", closeDropdownOnSelection: true, placeholder: "Select options", options: [{ "name": "option one", "value": "option one" }, { "name": "option two", "value": "option two" }, { "name": "option three", "value": "option three" } ], init: { value : 2 } } } ] ...

8.2.2. Example (Multi select)

... columns: [ { label: "First Name", name: "name.first_name", // access nested objects properties with "." filter: { type: "select", mode: "multi", closeDropdownOnSelection: true, placeholder: "Select options", options: [{ "name": "option one", "value": "option one" }, { "name": "option two", "value": "option two" }, { "name": "option three", "value": "option three" } ], select_all_checkbox : { visibility: true, text: "Select all items" }, init: { value : [0,1] } } } ] ...

8.2.3. Attribute details

Attributes Description Type Default filter.type Defines the type of filter. String Empty string filter.mode Defines the mode of selection in the dropdown. Allowed options are single and multi . If the mode is single , then dropdown will be rendered with radio buttons, else if the mode is multi, then dropdown will be rendered with checkboxes . String "single" filter.placeholder Default text for the dropdown. String Empty string filter.closeDropdownOnSelection Immediately close dropdown on selection. Boolean false filter.options You can provide your list of name and value objects to be populated in the multi-select filter dropdown. Array Empty array filter.init.value Select initial value in the dropdown list before rendering the table.

In single select mode, value should be a single number (index of the item).

In multi select mode, value should be array of numbers (indexes of the items). Number(single mode) or Array(multi mode) - select_all_checkbox.visibility Enable or disable select all items checkbox in the dropdown list. This option is valid only in multi select mode. Boolean true select_all_checkbox.text You can override the default text of Select All item text. This option is valid only in multi select mode. String "Select All"

9. Global search

Global search searches the complete list of rows for the given search keyword.

You can enable or disable search text input with custom configuration as shown in the below example.

9.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], config: { ... global_search: { placeholder: "Enter custom Search text", visibility: true, case_sensitive: false, showClearButton: false, searchOnPressEnter: false, searchDebounceRate: 1000, init: { value : "Christin" } }, ... } } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

9.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description Type Default global_search.placeholder Placeholder is hint text for search text box String "Enter search text" global_search.visibility Show/Hide global search text input Boolean true global_search.case_sensitive Enable/Disable case sensitive searching. Boolean false global_search.showClearButton Show/Hide clear button in the global search input text. Boolean true global_search.searchOnPressEnter Enable/Disable global search on "enter" key press. Boolean false global_search.searchDebounceRate Defines the wait time for searching between the key strokes. Value should be in milliseconds. Number 60 global_search.init.value Assign initial value to the the global search filter before rendering the table. String Empty string

9.3. Clear button icon slot

You can override the default clear button icon in the global search text input.

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns"> <template slot="global-search-clear-icon"> <i class="fas fa-times-circle"></i> </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

10. Pagination & Info

Pagination component is built based on Bootstrap 4 pagination template. You can enable or disable pagination and pagination info details based on your choice.

Default pagination component

Default pagination info compoent

10.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], config: { pagination: true, // default true pagination_info: true, // default true num_of_visibile_pagination_buttons: 7, // default 5 per_page: 5, // default 10 per_page_options: [5, 10, 20, 30], } } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

10.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description type Default pagination Enable/Disable pagination in the table Boolean true pagination_info Enable/Disable pagination info in the table Boolean true num_of_visibile_pagination_buttons Limit the number of visible pagination buttons in the pagination bar Number 5 per_page Number of rows to display per page Number 10 per_page_options List of options to choose how many rows being showed in single page Array of numbers [5,10,15]

10.3. Slot

Currently you can override "Previous" & "Next" button icon/text.

10.3.1. Previous & Next button

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="paginataion-previous-button"> Previous </template> <template slot="paginataion-next-button"> Next </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

After applying the above custom template to previous and next button, pagination component will look like this.

Pagination after applying slot

10.3.2. Pagination info

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="pagination-info" slot-scope="props"> This page total is {{props.currentPageRowsLength}} | Filterd results total is {{props.filteredRowsLength}} | Original data total is {{props.originalRowsLength}} </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

After applying the above custom template to pagination info , pagination info component will look like this.

Pagination info after applying slot

10.3.2.1. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

Attributes Description props.currentPageRowsLength Number of rows currently showing in the page props.filteredRowsLength Total number of items in the result after filtering props.originalRowsLength Original number of items in the data

10.3.3. Selected rows info

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="selected-rows-info" slot-scope="props"> Total Number of rows selected : {{props.selectedItemsCount}} </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

10.3.3.1. props

From slot-scope="props" you can access the following attributes.

Attributes Description props.selectedItemsCount Number of rows currently showing in the pageNumber of rows currently being selected

11. Refresh and Reset button

11.1. Refresh Button

Refresh button emits a refresh event to your application (parent component). You can listen for this event and make ajax call for new data and update rows data. Table will receive the new data and update the rows with current queries.

11.1.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config" @refresh-data="onRefreshData"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], config: { ... show_refresh_button: true, // default is also true ... } } }, methods: { onRefreshData() { // you can make ajax call here for new data and // set result to this.rows } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

11.2. Reset button

Reset button resets currently applied sorting, filtering, and global search queries.

By default reset button is enabled. If you would like to disable reset button, set show_reset_button to false in initial config.

Attributes Description type Default show_refresh_button Show/Hide Refresh button Boolean true show_reset_button Show/Hide Refresh button. Resets all query (sort, filter, global search) currently applied in the table. Boolean true

11.3. Slots

11.3.1. Button text and icons

You can override the text in the refresh & reset buttons with slots refresh-button-text & reset-button-text. If you like, you can add icon to the buttons.

11.3.1.1. Example

... <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config"> <template slot="refresh-button-text"> <i class="fas fa-sync-alt"></i> My refresh </template> <template slot="reset-button-text"> <i class="fas fa-broom"></i> My reset </template> </vue-bootstrap4-table> ...

After applying the above custom template to refresh & reset buttons , output will look like this.

Custom refresh and reset button texts & icons

12. Custom action buttons

You can add your custom buttons in the table by actions props and listen for their events in your component.

12.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :rows="rows" :columns="columns" :config="config" :actions="actions" @on-download="onDownload"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], actions: [ { btn_text: "Download", event_name: "on-download", class: "btn btn-primary my-custom-class", event_payload: { msg: "my custom msg" } } ], config: { ... } } }, methods: { onDownload(payload) { console.log(payload); } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

Each action object should contain the below attributes.

12.2. Attributes details

Attributes Description type Default btn_name Display name for the button String " " event_name Name of the event that you want to listen back (Mandatory) String undefined class Class which you want to override default button classes String " " event_payload Payload you want to send with the event Any undefined

13. Custom classes

You can pass your classes for the table, row, cell, etc.. via classes prop. And interesting thing is you can pass a validator function to apply custom classes conditionally.

13.1. Example

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-bootstrap4-table :classes="classes" :rows="rows" :columns="columns"> </vue-bootstrap4-table> </div> </template> <script> import VueBootstrap4Table from 'vue-bootstrap4-table' export default { name: 'App', data: function() { return { rows: [ ... ], columns: [ ... ], classes: { tableWrapper: "outer-table-div-class wrapper-class-two", table : { "table-striped my-class" : true, "table-bordered my-class-two" : function(rows) { return true } }, row : { "my-row my-row2" : true, "function-class" : function(row) { return row.id == 1 } }, cell : { "my-cell my-cell2" : true, "text-danger" : function(row,column,cellValue) { return column.name == "salary" && row.salary > 2500 } } } } }, components: { VueBootstrap4Table } } </script>

Currently you can add custom classes to <div>, <table>, <tr> and <td> elements for table outer div element, table, row, and cell properties respectively.

You can either pass the custom classes directly or pass a function with your condition check to decide whether to apply to class or not.

For example, in the above example, look at the property cell . There we are applying classes "my-cell my-cell2" directly to <td> element and "text-danger" class only to the "salary" column & also the salary value should be above 2500.

By default, vue-bootstrap-table add classes to table elements which allows users to override the default styles.

If a row is being selected with checkbox or row, then the selected row element will have "vbt-row-selected" class attached to it.

< tr class = "vbt-row-selected" > ... </ tr >

This class is being applied to outer