A simple
list-group based typeahead/autocomplete using Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2
From NPM:
> npm i vue-bootstrap-typeahead --save
Minified UMD and CommonJS builds are available in the 'dist' folder. The component is also available for use in the browser directly on unpkg:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap-typeahead/dist/VueBootstrapTypeahead.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap-typeahead"></script>
Import and register the component
import VueBootstrapTypeahead from 'vue-bootstrap-typeahead'
// Global registration
Vue.component('vue-bootstrap-typeahead', VueBootstrapTypeahead)
// OR
// Local registration
export default {
components: {
VueBootstrapTypeahead
}
}
The only required attribute is a
data array.
<vue-bootstrap-typeahead
v-model="query"
:data="['Canada', 'USA', 'Mexico']"
/>
The typeahead does not fetch any data, for maximum flexibility it will only work with already loaded API responses in the form of arrays. The
serializer attribute allows you to define a function to turn each array item in the response into a text string, which will appear in the results.
<template>
<vue-bootstrap-typeahead
:data="addresses"
v-model="addressSearch"
size="lg"
:serializer="s => s.text"
placeholder="Type an address..."
@hit="selectedAddress = $event"
>
</template>
<script>
import _ from 'underscore'
const API_URL = 'https://api-url-here.com?query=:query'
export default {
name: 'TestComponent',
data() {
return {
addresses: [],
addressSearch: '',
selectedAddress: null
}
},
methods: {
async getAddresses(query) {
const res = await fetch(API_URL.replace(':query', query))
const suggestions = await res.json()
this.addresses = suggestions.suggestions
}
},
watch: {
addressSearch: _.debounce(function(addr) { this.getAddresses(addr) }, 500)
}
}
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
Array
|Array of data to be available for querying. Required
|serializer
Function
input => input
|Function used to convert the entries in the
data array into a text string.
|size
String
|Size of the
input-group. Valid values:
sm or
lg
|backgroundVariant
String
|Background color for the autocomplete result
list-group items. See valid values
|textVariant
String
|Text color for the autocomplete result
list-group items. See valid values
|inputClass
String
|Class to the added to the
input tag for validation, etc.
|maxMatches
Number
|10
|Maximum amount of list items to appear.
|minMatchingChars
Number
|2
|Minimum matching characters in query before the typeahead list appears
|prepend
String
|Text to be prepended to the
input-group
|append
String
|Text to be appended to the
input-group
|Name
|Description
hit
|Triggered when an autocomplete item is selected. The entry in the input
data array that was selected is returned.
input
|The component can be used with
v-model
There are
prepend and
append slots available for adding buttons or other markup. Overrides the
prepend and
append attributes.
You can use a scoped slot called
suggestion to define custom content
for the suggestion
list-item's
<vue-bootstrap-typeahead
:data="countries"
v-model="cntrySearch"
:serializer="s => s.name"
placeholder="Canada, United States, etc..."
@hit="selectedCountry = $event"
>
<!-- htmlText is bound to the matched text derived from the serializer function -->
<!-- data is bound to the matching array element in the data prop -->
<template slot="suggestion" slot-scope="{ data, htmlText }">
<span v-html="htmlText"></span> <small>{{ data.code }}</small>
</template>
</vue-bootstrap-typeahead>
Clone this repository and run
npm run serve and navigate to http://localhost:8080 to launch the documentation. The source is in
src/views/Home.vue
You can also view and edit examples hosted on CodePen here
Please note that active development is done on the
Development branch. PR's are welcome!
Send a pull request to add your site to this list!