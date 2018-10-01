A simple list-group based typeahead/autocomplete using Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2

Installation

From NPM:

> npm i vue-bootstrap-typeahead

Minified UMD and CommonJS builds are available in the 'dist' folder. The component is also available for use in the browser directly on unpkg:

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap-typeahead/dist/VueBootstrapTypeahead.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-bootstrap-typeahead" > </ script >

Usage

Import and register the component

import VueBootstrapTypeahead from 'vue-bootstrap-typeahead' Vue.component( 'vue-bootstrap-typeahead' , VueBootstrapTypeahead) export default { components : { VueBootstrapTypeahead } }

Basic Usage

The only required attribute is a data array.

< vue-bootstrap-typeahead v-model = "query" :data = "['Canada', 'USA', 'Mexico']" />

Working with API's

The typeahead does not fetch any data, for maximum flexibility it will only work with already loaded API responses in the form of arrays. The serializer attribute allows you to define a function to turn each array item in the response into a text string, which will appear in the results.

< template > < vue-bootstrap-typeahead :data = "addresses" v-model = "addressSearch" size = "lg" :serializer = "s => s.text" placeholder = "Type an address..." @ hit = "selectedAddress = $event" > </ template > < script > import _ from 'underscore' const API_URL = 'https://api-url-here.com?query=:query' export default { name : 'TestComponent' , data() { return { addresses : [], addressSearch : '' , selectedAddress : null } }, methods : { async getAddresses(query) { const res = await fetch(API_URL.replace( ':query' , query)) const suggestions = await res.json() this .addresses = suggestions.suggestions } }, watch : { addressSearch : _.debounce( function ( addr ) { this .getAddresses(addr) }, 500 ) } } </ script >

Attributes

Name Type Default Description data Array Array of data to be available for querying. Required serializer Function input => input Function used to convert the entries in the data array into a text string. size String Size of the input-group . Valid values: sm or lg backgroundVariant String Background color for the autocomplete result list-group items. See valid values textVariant String Text color for the autocomplete result list-group items. See valid values inputClass String Class to the added to the input tag for validation, etc. maxMatches Number 10 Maximum amount of list items to appear. minMatchingChars Number 2 Minimum matching characters in query before the typeahead list appears prepend String Text to be prepended to the input-group append String Text to be appended to the input-group

Events

Name Description hit Triggered when an autocomplete item is selected. The entry in the input data array that was selected is returned. input The component can be used with v-model

Slots

There are prepend and append slots available for adding buttons or other markup. Overrides the prepend and append attributes.

Scoped Slots

You can use a scoped slot called suggestion to define custom content for the suggestion list-item 's

< vue-bootstrap-typeahead :data = "countries" v-model = "cntrySearch" :serializer = "s => s.name" placeholder = "Canada, United States, etc..." @ hit = "selectedCountry = $event" > < template slot = "suggestion" slot-scope = "{ data, htmlText }" > < span v-html = "htmlText" > </ span > < small > {{ data.code }} </ small > </ template > </ vue-bootstrap-typeahead >

Local Examples/Demo

Clone this repository and run npm run serve and navigate to http://localhost:8080 to launch the documentation. The source is in src/views/Home.vue

You can also view and edit examples hosted on CodePen here

Contributing

Please note that active development is done on the Development branch. PR's are welcome!

Sites using this component

plottr.io - Plan and map your running/cycling routes. This component is an offshoot from this project.

Send a pull request to add your site to this list!