A VueJS wrapper for Bootstrap Toggle.
jquery
bootstrap 3
npm install --save vue-bootstrap-toggle
<template>
<div>
<label>
<bootstrap-toggle v-model="checked" :options="{ on: 'Yes', off: 'No' }" :disabled="false" />
</label>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import BootstrapToggle from 'vue-bootstrap-toggle'
export default {
components: { BootstrapToggle },
data() {
return {
checked: true
}
}
}
</script>
If the switches render correctly,
but do not toggle when you click,
make sure
bootstrap-toggle.js isn't loaded somewhere in your HTML.