Synopsis

A VueJS wrapper for Bootstrap Toggle.

Prerequisites

jquery

bootstrap 3

Installation

npm install --save vue-bootstrap-toggle

Usage

<template> <div> <label> <bootstrap-toggle v-model="checked" :options="{ on: 'Yes', off: 'No' }" :disabled="false" /> </label> </div> </template> <script> import BootstrapToggle from 'vue-bootstrap-toggle' export default { components: { BootstrapToggle }, data() { return { checked: true } } } </script>

Troubleshooting