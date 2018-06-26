openbase logo
vbt

vue-bootstrap-toggle

by Carlos González
1.1.4 (see all)

A VueJS wrapper for Boostrap Toggle.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Synopsis

A VueJS wrapper for Bootstrap Toggle.

Prerequisites

  • jquery
  • bootstrap 3

Installation

npm install --save vue-bootstrap-toggle

Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <label>
      <bootstrap-toggle v-model="checked" :options="{ on: 'Yes', off: 'No' }" :disabled="false" />
    </label>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import BootstrapToggle from 'vue-bootstrap-toggle'

export default {
  components: { BootstrapToggle },
  data() {
    return {
      checked: true
    }
  }
}
</script>

Troubleshooting

If the switches render correctly, but do not toggle when you click, make sure bootstrap-toggle.js isn't loaded somewhere in your HTML.

Alternatives

Tutorials

