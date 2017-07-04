Vue pagination component for use with Bootstrap and Laravel pagination.

To use with Vue.js 1 use the 1x version.

Laravel is not required as long as the pagination object contains the required attributes

current_page,

last_page,

per_page,

Installation

npm install --save vue-bootstrap-pagination

or

yarn add vue-bootstrap-pagination

Example

import pagination from 'vue-bootstrap-pagination' new Vue({ el : '#app' , data() { return { items : [], pagination : { total : 0 , per_page : 12 , current_page : 1 , last_page : 0 , from : 1 , to : 12 }, paginationOptions : { offset : 4 , previousText : 'Prev' , nextText : 'Next' , alwaysShowPrevNext : true } } }, methods : { loadData() { const options = { params : { paginate : this .pagination.per_page, page : this .pagination.current_page, } }; this .$http.get( '/getData' , options) .then( response => { this .items = response.data.data; this .pagination = response.data.pagination; }) .catch( error => { }); } }, components : { pagination } })

< body id = "app" > < ul class = "list-group" > < li class = "list-group-item" v-for = "item in items" > {{ item.name }} </ li > </ ul > < pagination :pagination = "pagination" :callback = "loadData" :options = "paginationOptions" > </ pagination > </ body >

Props

Name Type Default Required Description pagination Object true Pagination object used to create pagination callback Function true Callback function used to load data for selected page options Object Configuration. Look below for available options size String Change the default size of the pagination. Options: large, small.

Offset prop has ben removed with version 2.10.0. Use options.offset instead

Options

Name String Default Description offset Number 3 Left and right offset of pagination numbers to display ariaPrevious String Previous Change default aria previous text ariaNext String Next Change default aria next text previousText String « Change default previous button text nextText String » Change default next button text alwaysShowPrevNext Boolean false Show prev/next button even if on first/last page

If you change this.pagination.per_page the callback function will be called

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.