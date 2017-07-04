openbase logo
vue-bootstrap-pagination

by Media24si
2.10.3

Pagination for vuejs with combination with bootstrap and Laravel's pagination

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

vue-pagination

Vue pagination component for use with Bootstrap and Laravel pagination.

Software License Packagist

To use with Vue.js 1 use the 1x version.

Laravel is not required as long as the pagination object contains the required attributes

  • current_page,
  • last_page,
  • per_page,

Installation

npm install --save vue-bootstrap-pagination

or

yarn add vue-bootstrap-pagination

Example

import pagination from 'vue-bootstrap-pagination'

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data() {
    return {
      items: [],
      pagination: {
        total: 0,
        per_page: 12,    // required
        current_page: 1, // required
        last_page: 0,    // required
        from: 1,
        to: 12
      },
      paginationOptions: {
        offset: 4,
        previousText: 'Prev',
        nextText: 'Next',
        alwaysShowPrevNext: true
      }
    }
  },
  methods: {
    loadData() {
      const options = {
        params: {
          paginate: this.pagination.per_page,
          page: this.pagination.current_page,
          /* additional parameters */
        }
      };
      this.$http.get('/getData', options)
        .then(response => {
          this.items = response.data.data;
        
          // Overwrite pagination object
          this.pagination = response.data.pagination; // API response edited to have pagination data under pagination object
        
          // Or overwrite only values
          /*
            this.pagination.current_page = response.data.current_page;
            this.pagination.last_page = response.data.last_page;
            ...
          */
         })
         .catch(error => {
            // handle error
         });
    }
  },
  components: {
    pagination
  }
})

<body id="app">
  <ul class="list-group">
    <li class="list-group-item" v-for="item in items">{{ item.name }}</li>
  </ul>

  <pagination :pagination="pagination" :callback="loadData" :options="paginationOptions"></pagination>
</body>

Props

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
paginationObjecttruePagination object used to create pagination
callbackFunctiontrueCallback function used to load data for selected page
optionsObjectConfiguration. Look below for available options
sizeStringChange the default size of the pagination. Options: large, small.

Offset prop has ben removed with version 2.10.0. Use options.offset instead

Options
NameStringDefaultDescription
offsetNumber3Left and right offset of pagination numbers to display
ariaPreviousStringPreviousChange default aria previous text
ariaNextStringNextChange default aria next text
previousTextString«Change default previous button text
nextTextString»Change default next button text
alwaysShowPrevNextBooleanfalseShow prev/next button even if on first/last page

If you change this.pagination.per_page the callback function will be called

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

