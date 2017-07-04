Vue pagination component for use with Bootstrap and Laravel pagination.
To use with Vue.js 1 use the 1x version.
Laravel is not required as long as the pagination object contains the required attributes
npm install --save vue-bootstrap-pagination
or
yarn add vue-bootstrap-pagination
import pagination from 'vue-bootstrap-pagination'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
items: [],
pagination: {
total: 0,
per_page: 12, // required
current_page: 1, // required
last_page: 0, // required
from: 1,
to: 12
},
paginationOptions: {
offset: 4,
previousText: 'Prev',
nextText: 'Next',
alwaysShowPrevNext: true
}
}
},
methods: {
loadData() {
const options = {
params: {
paginate: this.pagination.per_page,
page: this.pagination.current_page,
/* additional parameters */
}
};
this.$http.get('/getData', options)
.then(response => {
this.items = response.data.data;
// Overwrite pagination object
this.pagination = response.data.pagination; // API response edited to have pagination data under pagination object
// Or overwrite only values
/*
this.pagination.current_page = response.data.current_page;
this.pagination.last_page = response.data.last_page;
...
*/
})
.catch(error => {
// handle error
});
}
},
components: {
pagination
}
})
<body id="app">
<ul class="list-group">
<li class="list-group-item" v-for="item in items">{{ item.name }}</li>
</ul>
<pagination :pagination="pagination" :callback="loadData" :options="paginationOptions"></pagination>
</body>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|pagination
|Object
|true
|Pagination object used to create pagination
|callback
|Function
|true
|Callback function used to load data for selected page
|options
|Object
|Configuration. Look below for available options
|size
|String
|Change the default size of the pagination. Options: large, small.
Offset prop has ben removed with version 2.10.0. Use
options.offset instead
|Name
|String
|Default
|Description
|offset
|Number
|3
|Left and right offset of pagination numbers to display
|ariaPrevious
|String
|Previous
|Change default aria previous text
|ariaNext
|String
|Next
|Change default aria next text
|previousText
|String
|«
|Change default previous button text
|nextText
|String
|»
|Change default next button text
|alwaysShowPrevNext
|Boolean
|false
|Show prev/next button even if on first/last page
If you change
this.pagination.per_page the callback function will be called
Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.