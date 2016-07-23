Bootstrap style modal component for vue.

Usage

import Bootstrap.css

< link href = "bootstrap.css" > </ link >

NOTE: By default, the modal style is pure bootstrap style, you can use any 3rd party bootstrap framework, like above GIF.

simple options:

< modal title = "Modal Title" :show.sync = "show" @ ok = "ok" @ cancel = "cancel" > Modal Text </ modal > < modal title = "Modal Title" :show.sync = "show" @ ok = "ok" @ cancel = "cancel" > < div > Modal Body </ div > < div slot = "header" > Modal Header </ div > < div slot = "title" > Modal Title </ div > < div slot = "footer" > Modal Footer </ div > </ modal >

#Props

props: { show : { type : Boolean , twoWay : true , default : false }, title : { type : String , default : 'Modal' }, small : { type : Boolean , default : false }, large : { type : Boolean , default : false }, full : { type : Boolean , default : false }, force : { type : Boolean , default : false }, transition : { type : String , default : 'modal' }, okText : { type : String , default : 'OK' }, cancelText : { type : String , default : 'Cancel' }, okClass : { type : String , default : 'btn blue' }, cancelClass : { type : String , default : 'btn red btn-outline' }, closeWhenOK : { type : Boolean , default : false } }

License

MIT