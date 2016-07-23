openbase logo
vbm

vue-bootstrap-modal

by 岛书
0.1.13 (see all)

Bootstrap style modal for vue

Overview

Readme

vue-bootstrap-modal

Bootstrap style modal component for vue.

Usage

import Bootstrap.css

<link href="bootstrap.css"></link>

NOTE: By default, the modal style is pure bootstrap style, you can use any 3rd party bootstrap framework, like above GIF.

simple options:

<!--text content-->
<modal title="Modal Title" :show.sync="show" @ok="ok" @cancel="cancel">
    Modal Text
</modal>

<!--custom content-->
<modal title="Modal Title" :show.sync="show" @ok="ok" @cancel="cancel">
    <div>Modal Body</div>
    
    <div slot="header">Modal Header</div>
    <div slot="title">Modal Title</div>
    <div slot="footer">Modal Footer</div>
</modal>

#Props

props: {
    show: {
        type: Boolean,
        twoWay: true,
        default: false
    },
    title: {
        type: String,
        default: 'Modal'
    },
    // Bootstrap small style modal
    small: {
        type: Boolean,
        default: false
    },
    // Bootstrap large style modal
    large: {
        type: Boolean,
        default: false
    },
    // Bootstrap full style modal    
    full: {
        type: Boolean,
        default: false
    },
    // if it set false, click background will close modal 
    force: {
        type: Boolean,
        default: false
    },
    // vue transition name
    transition: {
        type: String,
        default: 'modal'
    },
    // [OK button] text
    okText: {
        type: String,
        default: 'OK'
    },
    // [Cancel button] text
    cancelText: {
        type: String,
        default: 'Cancel'
    },
    // [OK button] className
    okClass: {
        type: String,
        default: 'btn blue'
    },
    // [Cancel button] className
    cancelClass: {
        type: String,
        default: 'btn red btn-outline'
    },
    // automatically close when click [OK button]
    closeWhenOK: {
        type: Boolean,
        default: false
    }
}

License

MIT

Alternatives

vue-final-modal🍕Vue Final Modal is a tiny, renderless, mobile-friendly, feature-rich modal component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
346
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vjm
vue-js-modalEasy to use, highly customizable Vue.js modal library.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue
vuetensils🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
939
gvd
gitart-vue-dialogDialog/Modal Vue 3 Package. Very customizable! Take a look at the demo
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
285
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popupsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vm
@vuesimple/vs-modal🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
97
