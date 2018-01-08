Uses the magical power of VueJS v2 and beauty of Twitter Bootstraps to create a powerful Responsive Calendar App. See the Demo site.
The calender only uses bootstrap
CSS, NO
bootstrap.js or
jquery.js is needed for this project. Its purely Vue2 implementation.
This package is locale/language ready, with Arabic and English implemented so far. May be you can help adding more languages?
You can install via npm
$ npm install -S vue-bootstrap-calendar
Then you can import
Calendar from the package like so:
import {Calendar} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar';
// the main Calender App found here
import {messages} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar';
//to include Calendar locale(s) from this package, or you can use your own one!
Include
Calendar in you Vue App
components then use
<Calendar :first-day="x" :all-events="events"></Calendar> in your code.
x is an integer for the start of the week, which can be one of the following values
0,1,2,3,4,5,6, where 0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday and so on...
Events array can be passed on via
all-events binding.
####Example:
In your
App.vue:
<template>
<div id="app">
<calendar
:first-day="1"
:all-events="events"
></calendar>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import {Calendar} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar';
export default {
name: 'app',
data() {
return {
events: []
}
},
components: {
Calendar
},
mounted() {
let me = this;
setTimeout(function () {
me.events = [ // you can make ajax call here
{
id:1,
title:'Event 1',
color: 'panel-danger',
date: new Date()
},
...
];
}, 1000);
}
}
</script>
Your
main.js will be something like this:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n' //needed for calendar locale
import App from './App.vue'
Vue.use(VueI18n);
import {messages} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar'; // you can include your own translation here if you want!
window.i18n = new VueI18n({
locale: 'en',
messages
});
/* eslint-disable no-new */
new Vue({
el: '#app',
i18n,
template: '<App/>',
components: {App}
});
Vue-Bootstrap-Calendar was written by Yarob Al-Taay and is released under the MIT License.
Copyright (c) 2017 Yarob Al-Taay