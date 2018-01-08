Vue Bootstrap Calendar

Uses the magical power of VueJS v2 and beauty of Twitter Bootstraps to create a powerful Responsive Calendar App. See the Demo site.

The calender only uses bootstrap CSS , NO bootstrap.js or jquery.js is needed for this project. Its purely Vue2 implementation.

This package is locale/language ready, with Arabic and English implemented so far. May be you can help adding more languages?

Install vue-bootstrap-calendar

You can install via npm

npm install -S vue-bootstrap-calendar

Please note, this package depends on vue-i18n to run the translation engine, and it will break with out it! I am trying to figure out a way to not break the package when i18n is not defined! Feel free to advise me...

Then you can import Calendar from the package like so:

import {Calendar} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar' ; import {messages} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar' ;

How to use vue-bootstrap-calendar

Include Calendar in you Vue App components then use <Calendar :first-day="x" :all-events="events"></Calendar> in your code. x is an integer for the start of the week, which can be one of the following values 0,1,2,3,4,5,6 , where 0 for Sunday, 1 for Monday and so on... Events array can be passed on via all-events binding.

####Example:

In your App.vue :

<template> <div id="app"> <calendar :first-day="1" :all-events="events" ></calendar> </div> </template> <script> import {Calendar} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar'; export default { name: 'app', data() { return { events: [] } }, components: { Calendar }, mounted() { let me = this; setTimeout(function () { me.events = [ // you can make ajax call here { id:1, title:'Event 1', color: 'panel-danger', date: new Date() }, ... ]; }, 1000); } } </script>

Your main.js will be something like this:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(VueI18n); import {messages} from 'vue-bootstrap-calendar' ; window .i18n = new VueI18n({ locale : 'en' , messages }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , i18n, template : '<App/>' , components : {App} });

Copyright and License

Vue-Bootstrap-Calendar was written by Yarob Al-Taay and is released under the MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2017 Yarob Al-Taay