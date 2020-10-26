Tree view for your demo components. Demo.
npm install -D vue-book
yarn add -D vue-book
npm install -D vue-book).
0.1.0-alpha.42.
0.2.0-alpha.0.
You shouldn't worry about sitting on alpha version as vue-book doesn't have dependencies and will work for a very long time without issues.
I'll talk a bit about demo based workflow I employ in my projects.
Before doing any work on component I create a demo. Demo allows me to define an interface, like this:
<my-new-component v-model="dataItem" :some-prop="prop"/>
Only then I start to work on component.
You can think of demo as of semi-manual unit tests. But why not use actual unit tests, you'll ask. Let me explain.
Of course, this doesn't mean that you have to dump unit tests. Just keep them for appropriate tasks. Like logic heavy classes.
So, back to the library. The main intent behind is simplifying demo workflow as much as possible. Just toss your demos into folder and enjoy tree generation.
Attach VueComponentTree to your router. And yes, vue-router is required.
import Router from 'vue-router'
import { createRoute } from 'vue-book'
const router = new Router({
routes: [
createRoute({
requireContext: require.context('./..', true, /.demo.vue$/),
path: '/demo',
hideFileExtensions: true, // optional, hides file extensions in list.
hideNavigation: true, // optional, hides navigation panel. Intended to be used with visual recognition library.
}),
]
})
So, about arguments.
require.context('./../tree', true, /.vue$/), '/demo'
./../tree is path to your demo folder. Works the same as require/import.
/demo is root route for vue-router.
Here's the vue-cli3 demo project if something doesn't work for you.
You don't have to keep demos in production. Use webpack define-plugin and exclude them from bundle.
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
const createRoute = require('vue-book').createRoute
routes.push([
createRoute({
requireContext: require.context('./..', true, /.demo.vue$/),
path: '/demo',
}),
])
}
yarn serve - run dev server;
yarn demo - compile assets;
yarn dist - compile assets;
npm publish - publish to npm.
You can use
vue-book without router if you don't need it.
const getComponent = require('vue-book').getComponent
const DemoView = getComponent({
requireContext: require.context('./..', true, /.demo.vue$/),
})
You can handle resulting
DemoView the same as any other vue component.
Leave an issue if something doesn't work for you.
In component you can use
beforeRouteUpdate. Common case is to reset some global service.
Vue book provides a bunch of helper components to simplify demo-building.
Root level container.
You can consider this component as both 'card' and 'test-case'.
Props
title -
string. Title of the card.
noPadding -
boolean. Removes padding of
VbCard content
dashed -
boolean. Makes card border dashed, which makes it easier to see in some cases.
refresh -
boolean. Shows on card header a refresh button that redraws card content. Useful for testing reactivity.
width -
string. Card width.
height -
string. Card height.
color -
string. Card color.
dark -
boolean. Dark color theme.
state -
any. Allows to pass a state which will be accessible in a scoped slot. For details - see below.
focus -
boolean. If any
VbCard is focused - only focused cards will be shown in demo. This is useful when you want to work on specific case and hide unneeded ones.
error -
boolean. Shows red border for card. Intended purpose is to help PR reviewer to mark buggy cases. In merged codebase better idea is to create issues.
state prop creates a scoped state for single card. That means you can create multiple cards, that use the same values, but they won't conflict. Intended as a substitute for declaring every prop in
data.
<VbCard
title="state example"
:state="{value: false}"
#default="{state}"
>
<input type="checkbox" v-model="state.value">
</VbCard>
import { VueBookComponents } from '../src/app'
Vue.use(VueBookComponents)
Component helpers
<VbDemo>
<VbCard title="is active">
<YourComponent is-active/>
</VbCard>
</VbDemo>
Functional helpers:
<button @click="$vb.log('log', 'value')">Trigger log</button>
<button @click="$vb.alert('alert')">Trigger alert</button>
<div>Lorem text: {{ $vb.lorem() }}</div>
<div>Lorem text of length: {{ $vb.lorem(5) }}</div>
MIT