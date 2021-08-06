Attention

I'm very sorry about the lack of concern about this library Recently. So busy in doing other things and I have no time to maintain it. I will be back in 2 about months. Thanks everyone!(20191203)

近期其他事过于繁忙，以致没时间维护这个库了。很抱歉，不能更新和回答大家的问题。我会在大约两个月后回来继续更新维护它。谢谢大家的支持！(20191203)

Vue-Blu is an ui components library base on VueJS and Bulma that helps you build your web application easily

Documents & Demo

Installation

Blu is available on NPM

npm install vue-blu --save

Quick Start

import Vue from 'vue' import VueBlu from 'vue-blu' import 'vue-blu/dist/css/vue-blu.min.css' Vue.use(VueBlu)

Development

npm install npm run dev npm run package

Version

0.1.9 beta

Compatibility

Vuejs(2.1.6+)

Modern browsers and IE10+

Credits

Blu is inspired or powered by these people or projects so I want to thank them

Vue great work

Bulma A modern CSS framework based on Flexbox

vue-admin for the original idea

ant-design some api design are referenced from this project

element-ui for the vue-markdown-loader

Copyright and License

Code and documentation copyright 2017 Chenz. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.

TODO

Migrate to Vue 3.x in future.