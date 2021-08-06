openbase logo
vb

vue-blu

by Chenz
0.1.9

UI Component Library Base on Vue.js(2.x) and Bulma

Documentation
Readme

Attention

I'm very sorry about the lack of concern about this library Recently. So busy in doing other things and I have no time to maintain it. I will be back in 2 about months. Thanks everyone!(20191203)

近期其他事过于繁忙，以致没时间维护这个库了。很抱歉，不能更新和回答大家的问题。我会在大约两个月后回来继续更新维护它。谢谢大家的支持！(20191203)

Vue-Blu

Vue-Blu is an ui components library base on VueJS and Bulma that helps you build your web application easily

Documents & Demo

documents & demo

Installation

Blu is available on NPM

npm install vue-blu --save

Quick Start

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueBlu from 'vue-blu'
import 'vue-blu/dist/css/vue-blu.min.css'

Vue.use(VueBlu)

Development

# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run package

Version

  • 0.1.9 beta

Compatibility

  • Vuejs(2.1.6+)
  • Modern browsers and IE10+

Credits

Blu is inspired or powered by these people or projects so I want to thank them

  • Vue great work
  • Bulma A modern CSS framework based on Flexbox
  • vue-admin for the original idea
  • ant-design some api design are referenced from this project
  • element-ui for the vue-markdown-loader

Code and documentation copyright 2017 Chenz. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.

TODO

Migrate to Vue 3.x in future.

