I'm very sorry about the lack of concern about this library Recently. So busy in doing other things and I have no time to maintain it. I will be back in 2 about months. Thanks everyone!(20191203)
近期其他事过于繁忙，以致没时间维护这个库了。很抱歉，不能更新和回答大家的问题。我会在大约两个月后回来继续更新维护它。谢谢大家的支持！(20191203)
Vue-Blu is an ui components library base on VueJS and Bulma that helps you build your web application easily
Blu is available on NPM
npm install vue-blu --save
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueBlu from 'vue-blu'
import 'vue-blu/dist/css/vue-blu.min.css'
Vue.use(VueBlu)
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run package
Blu is inspired or powered by these people or projects so I want to thank them
Code and documentation copyright 2017 Chenz. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.
Migrate to Vue 3.x in future.