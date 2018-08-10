Simple BEM-style class name generator for Vue.JS 2.*

Table of Contents

Quick example

Live demo: codepen

Block ui-button. Vue Single File Component:

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', // set block name props: ['size', 'look', 'type', 'icon'], } </script> <template> <button :class="b({ size, look })" :type="type"> <span :class="b('text', { look })"> <i v-if="icon" :class="b('icon', { icon })"> 👍 </i> <slot></slot> </span> </button> </template>

Using ui-button block in App.vue:

<script> import Button from 'components/UI/Button.vue'; export default { components: { 'ui-button': Button }, } </script> <template> <div class="example"> <ui-button type="button" class="mix-any-class" size="large" look="primary" icon="emoji"> I am BEM button! </ui-button> </div> </template>

Will be compile to:

< div class = "example" > < button class = "mix-any-class ui-button ui-button--size-large ui-button--look-primary" type = "button" > < span class = "ui-button__text ui-button__text--look-primary" > < i class = "ui-button__icon ui-button__icon--icon-emoji" > 👍 </ i > I am BEM button! </ span > </ button > </ div >

Installation

from npm:

npm i --save vue-bem-cn / yarn add vue-bem-cn

And install with Vue.use() in your main.js :

import vueBemCn from 'vue-bem-cn' ; Vue.use(vueBemCn, { }); new Vue({...});

from CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-bem-cn/dist/vue-bem-cn.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(vueBemCn, { }); new Vue({...}); </ script >

Usage

For class name generation, enough to call b() method with v-bind:class or use :class in your template. The Block name will be receive from name field of component or block field:

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div :class="b()"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button' class name </div> </template>

More examples in API section

After component initialization ( created lifecycle hook), every component, that has string in name or block fields recive b() method. Also, you can call this.b() method in your component, if you need it.

Q: What if I don't want to use name field for Block name? And what is block field ?

If you want, you can use block field instead of name , but keep in mind, block prefer then name :

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', block: 'bem-button', // prefer then `name: 'ui-button'` } </script> <template> <div :class="b()"> DIV tag will receive 'bem-button' class name </div> </template>

Q: I will want use another delimiters for BEM entities. And still I need namespances.

No problem. You can set your settings object with Vue.use() as second argument:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vueBemCn from 'vue-bem-cn' ; const bemConfig = { delimiters : { ns : '' , el : '__' , mod : '--' , modVal : '-' , } } Vue.use(vueBemCn, bemConfig); new Vue({...});

Q: I will want use another name for b method.

Just change methodName option in config:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vueBemCn from 'vue-bem-cn' ; const bemConfig = { methodName : 'bem' , } Vue.use(vueBemCn, bemConfig); new Vue({...});

Q: What about converting camelCase to kebab-case?

Check hyphenate option:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vueBemCn from 'vue-bem-cn' ; const bemConfig = { hyphenate : true , } Vue.use(vueBemCn, bemConfig); new Vue({...});

API

Block

Generate block name.

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div :class="b()"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button' class name </div> </template>

Modifier of Block

Generate modifier of block name.

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div :class="b({ size: 'large' })"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button ui-button--size-large' class name </div> </template>

Element of Block

Generate element of block name.

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div :class="b('text')"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button__text' </div> </template>

Modifier of Element

Generate modifier of element name.

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div :class="b('text', { look: 'primary' })"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button__text ui-button__text--look-primary' class name </div> </template>

Mixins

Mix class names to block/element.

with vue-bem-cn in your component:

<script> export default { name: 'ui-button', } </script> <template> <div> <div :class="b(false, 'block-mixin')"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button block-mixin' class name </div> <div :class="b('text', 'element-mixin')"> DIV tag will receive 'ui-button__text element-mixin' class name </div> </div> </template>

with Vue class attribute in parent component:

<script> import Button from 'components/UI/Button.vue'; export default { name: 'form', components: { 'ui-button': Button }, } </script> <template> <form :class="b()"> <ui-button :class="b('button')"> ui-button root tag will receive 'form__button ui-button' class name </ui-button> </form> </template>

Default settings

{ hyphenate : false , methodName : 'b' , delimiters : { ns : '' , el : '__' , mod : '--' , modVal : '-' } }

hyphenate: boolean - hyphenation the resulting class name

b({ hasFocus : true })

methodName: string - name of the method for generating the class name

b( 'elem' ) bem( 'elem' )

delimiters: Object<string> - delimiters for BEM entities