openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-beauty

by FE-Driver
2.0.0-beta.19 (see all)

Beautiful UI components build with vue and ant design

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-beauty npm NPM downloads MIT License

Beautiful UI components build with vue and ant design

特性

  • 丰富的组件，涵盖常用场景
  • 基于vue组件化开发，数据驱动视图
  • 封装复杂性，提供简单友好的api
  • 基于ant design样式优化

引入

使用npm或者yarn

npm install vue-beauty -S  OR  yarn add vue-beauty

import Vue from 'vue'
//import css
import 'vue-beauty/package/style/vue-beauty.min.css'

//import components
import vueBeauty from 'vue-beauty'
Vue.use(vueBeauty)

//OR
import {alert} from 'vue-beauty'
Vue.use(alert)

或使用 <script> 全局引用

<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-beauty.min.css"> 
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue-beauty.min.js"></script>

更多说明，请查看我们的在线文档

浏览器支持

chrome、firefox、暂不支持IE(计划支持IE11+)。

Polyfill

本组件库内置了一些es最新实例方法的垫片，请查看Polyfill

更新日志

欢迎查看详细的更新日志

参与贡献

我们欢迎任何形式的贡献，请阅读贡献指南了解详细的情况。

链接

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial