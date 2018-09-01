Beautiful UI components build with vue and ant design
使用npm或者yarn
npm install vue-beauty -S OR yarn add vue-beauty
import Vue from 'vue'
//import css
import 'vue-beauty/package/style/vue-beauty.min.css'
//import components
import vueBeauty from 'vue-beauty'
Vue.use(vueBeauty)
//OR
import {alert} from 'vue-beauty'
Vue.use(alert)
或使用 <script> 全局引用
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-beauty.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="vue-beauty.min.js"></script>
更多说明，请查看我们的在线文档。
chrome、firefox、暂不支持IE(计划支持IE11+)。
本组件库内置了一些es最新实例方法的垫片，请查看Polyfill。
欢迎查看详细的更新日志。
我们欢迎任何形式的贡献，请阅读贡献指南了解详细的情况。