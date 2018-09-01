Beautiful UI components build with vue and ant design

特性

丰富的组件，涵盖常用场景

基于vue组件化开发，数据驱动视图

封装复杂性，提供简单友好的api

基于ant design样式优化

引入

使用npm或者yarn

npm install vue-beauty -S OR yarn add vue-beauty import Vue from 'vue' import 'vue-beauty/package/style/vue-beauty.min.css' import vueBeauty from 'vue-beauty' Vue.use(vueBeauty) import {alert} from 'vue-beauty' Vue.use(alert)

或使用 <script> 全局引用

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "vue-beauty.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "vue-beauty.min.js" > </ script >

更多说明，请查看我们的在线文档。

浏览器支持

chrome、firefox、暂不支持IE(计划支持IE11+)。

Polyfill

本组件库内置了一些es最新实例方法的垫片，请查看Polyfill。

更新日志

欢迎查看详细的更新日志。

参与贡献

我们欢迎任何形式的贡献，请阅读贡献指南了解详细的情况。

链接