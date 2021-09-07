vue-beautiful-chat provides an intercom-like chat window that can be included easily in any project for free. It provides no messaging facilities, only the view component.

vue-beautiful-chat is porting to vue of react-beautiful-chat (which you can find here)

Go to FAQ ⬇️

Features

Customizeable

Backend agnostic

Free

Table of Contents

Installation

$ yarn add vue-beautiful-chat

Example

import Chat from 'vue-beautiful-chat' Vue.use(Chat)

<template> <div> <beautiful-chat :participants="participants" :titleImageUrl="titleImageUrl" :onMessageWasSent="onMessageWasSent" :messageList="messageList" :newMessagesCount="newMessagesCount" :isOpen="isChatOpen" :close="closeChat" :icons="icons" :open="openChat" :showEmoji="true" :showFile="true" :showEdition="true" :showDeletion="true" :showTypingIndicator="showTypingIndicator" :showLauncher="true" :showCloseButton="true" :colors="colors" :alwaysScrollToBottom="alwaysScrollToBottom" :disableUserListToggle="false" :messageStyling="messageStyling" @onType="handleOnType" @edit="editMessage" /> </div> </template>

export default { name : 'app' , data() { return { participants : [ { id : 'user1' , name : 'Matteo' , imageUrl : 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/1915989?s=230&v=4' }, { id : 'user2' , name : 'Support' , imageUrl : 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/37018832?s=200&v=4' } ], titleImageUrl : 'https://a.slack-edge.com/66f9/img/avatars-teams/ava_0001-34.png' , messageList : [ { type : 'text' , author : `me` , data : { text : `Say yes!` } }, { type : 'text' , author : `user1` , data : { text : `No.` } } ], newMessagesCount : 0 , isChatOpen : false , showTypingIndicator : '' , colors : { header : { bg : '#4e8cff' , text : '#ffffff' }, launcher : { bg : '#4e8cff' }, messageList : { bg : '#ffffff' }, sentMessage : { bg : '#4e8cff' , text : '#ffffff' }, receivedMessage : { bg : '#eaeaea' , text : '#222222' }, userInput : { bg : '#f4f7f9' , text : '#565867' } }, alwaysScrollToBottom : false , messageStyling : true } }, methods : { sendMessage (text) { if (text.length > 0 ) { this .newMessagesCount = this .isChatOpen ? this .newMessagesCount : this .newMessagesCount + 1 this .onMessageWasSent({ author : 'support' , type : 'text' , data : { text } }) } }, onMessageWasSent (message) { this .messageList = [ ...this.messageList, message ] }, openChat () { this .isChatOpen = true this .newMessagesCount = 0 }, closeChat () { this .isChatOpen = false }, handleScrollToTop () { }, handleOnType () { console .log( 'Emit typing event' ) }, editMessage(message){ const m = this .messageList.find( m => m.id === message.id); m.isEdited = true ; m.data.text = message.data.text; } } }

For more detailed examples see the demo folder.

Components

Launcher

Launcher is the only component needed to use vue-beautiful-chat. It will react dynamically to changes in messages. All new messages must be added via a change in props as shown in the example.

Props

prop type description *participants [agentProfile] Represents your product or service's customer service agents. Fields for each agent: id, name, imageUrl *onMessageWasSent function(message) Called when a message is sent with the message object as an argument. *isOpen Boolean The bool indicating whether or not the chat window should be open. *open Function The function passed to the component that mutates the above mentioned bool toggle for opening the chat *close Function The function passed to the component that mutates the above mentioned bool toggle for closing the chat messageList [message] An array of message objects to be rendered as a conversation. showEmoji Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to show the emoji button showFile Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to show the file chooser button showDeletion Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to show the edit button for a message showEdition Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to show the delete button for a message showTypingIndicator String A string that can be set to a user's participant.id to show typing indicator for them showHeader Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to show the header of chatwindow disableUserListToggle Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to allow the user to toggle between message list and participants list colors Object An object containing the specs of the colors used to paint the component. See here messageStyling Boolean A bool indicating whether or not to enable msgdown support for message formatting in chat. See here

Events

event params description onType undefined Fires when user types on the message input edit message Fires after user edited message

Slots

header

Replacing default header.

<template v-slot:header> 🤔 Good chat between {{participants.map(m=>m.name).join(' & ')}} </template>

Replacing user avatar. Params: message , user

<template v-slot:user-avatar="{ message, user }"> <div style="border-radius:50%; color: pink; font-size: 15px; line-height:25px; text-align:center;background: tomato; width: 25px !important; height: 25px !important; min-width: 30px;min-height: 30px;margin: 5px; font-weight:bold" v-if="message.type === 'text' && user && user.name"> {{user.name.toUpperCase()[0]}} </div> </template>

Change markdown for text message. Params: message

<template v-slot:text-message-body="{ message }"> <small style="background:red" v-if="message.meta"> {{message.meta}} </small> {{message.text}} </template>

Change markdown for system message. Params: message

<template v-slot:system-message-body="{ message }"> [System]: {{message.text}} </template>

Message Objects

Message objects are rendered differently depending on their type. Currently, only text, emoji and file types are supported. Each message object has an author field which can have the value 'me' or the id of the corresponding agent.

{ author : 'support' , type : 'text' , id : 1 , isEdited : false , data : { text : 'some text' , meta : '06-16-2019 12:43' } } { author : 'me' , type : 'emoji' , id : 1 , isEdited : false , data : { code : 'someCode' } } { author : 'me' , type : 'file' , id : 1 , isEdited : false , data : { file : { name : 'file.mp3' , url : 'https:123.rf/file.mp3' } } }

Quick replies

When sending a message, you can provide a set of sentences that will be displayed in the user chat as quick replies. Adding in the message object a suggestions field with the value an array of strings will trigger this functionality

{ author : 'support' , type : 'text' , id : 1 , data : { text : 'some text' , meta : '06-16-2019 12:43' }, suggestions : [ 'some quick reply' , ..., 'another one' ] }

FAQ

How to get the demo working? git clone git@github.com:mattmezza/vue-beautiful-chat.git cd vue-beautiful-chat yarn install yarn watch Open a new shell in the same folder cd demo yarn install yarn dev

How can I add a feature or fix a bug? Fork the repository

Fix/add your changes

yarn build on the root to have the library compiled with your latest changes

on the root to have the library compiled with your latest changes create a pull request describing what you did

discuss the changes with the maintainer

boom! your changes are added to the main repo

a release is created almost once per week 😉

How can I customize the colors? When initializing the component, pass an object specifying the colors used: let redColors = { header : { bg : '#D32F2F' , text : '#fff' }, launcher : { bg : '#D32F2F' }, messageList : { bg : '#fff' }, sentMessage : { bg : '#F44336' , text : '#fff' }, receivedMessage : { bg : '#eaeaea' , text : '#222222' }, userInput : { bg : '#fff' , text : '#212121' } } <beautiful-chat ... :colors="redColors" /> This is the red variant. Please check this file for the list of variants shown in the demo page online. Please note that you need to pass an Object containing each one of the color properties otherwise the validation will fail.

How can I add message formatting? Good news, message formatting is already added for you. You can enable it by setting messageStyling to true and you will be using the msgdown library. You can enable/disable the formatting support at any time, or you can let users do it whenever they prefer.

Contributors

@a-kriya, @mattmezza

Please contact us if you would like to join as a contributor.