vue-beautiful-chat provides an intercom-like chat window that can be included easily in any project for free. It provides no messaging facilities, only the view component.
vue-beautiful-chat is porting to vue of
react-beautiful-chat (which you can find here)
$ yarn add vue-beautiful-chat
import Chat from 'vue-beautiful-chat'
Vue.use(Chat)
<template>
<div>
<beautiful-chat
:participants="participants"
:titleImageUrl="titleImageUrl"
:onMessageWasSent="onMessageWasSent"
:messageList="messageList"
:newMessagesCount="newMessagesCount"
:isOpen="isChatOpen"
:close="closeChat"
:icons="icons"
:open="openChat"
:showEmoji="true"
:showFile="true"
:showEdition="true"
:showDeletion="true"
:showTypingIndicator="showTypingIndicator"
:showLauncher="true"
:showCloseButton="true"
:colors="colors"
:alwaysScrollToBottom="alwaysScrollToBottom"
:disableUserListToggle="false"
:messageStyling="messageStyling"
@onType="handleOnType"
@edit="editMessage" />
</div>
</template>
export default {
name: 'app',
data() {
return {
participants: [
{
id: 'user1',
name: 'Matteo',
imageUrl: 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/1915989?s=230&v=4'
},
{
id: 'user2',
name: 'Support',
imageUrl: 'https://avatars3.githubusercontent.com/u/37018832?s=200&v=4'
}
], // the list of all the participant of the conversation. `name` is the user name, `id` is used to establish the author of a message, `imageUrl` is supposed to be the user avatar.
titleImageUrl: 'https://a.slack-edge.com/66f9/img/avatars-teams/ava_0001-34.png',
messageList: [
{ type: 'text', author: `me`, data: { text: `Say yes!` } },
{ type: 'text', author: `user1`, data: { text: `No.` } }
], // the list of the messages to show, can be paginated and adjusted dynamically
newMessagesCount: 0,
isChatOpen: false, // to determine whether the chat window should be open or closed
showTypingIndicator: '', // when set to a value matching the participant.id it shows the typing indicator for the specific user
colors: {
header: {
bg: '#4e8cff',
text: '#ffffff'
},
launcher: {
bg: '#4e8cff'
},
messageList: {
bg: '#ffffff'
},
sentMessage: {
bg: '#4e8cff',
text: '#ffffff'
},
receivedMessage: {
bg: '#eaeaea',
text: '#222222'
},
userInput: {
bg: '#f4f7f9',
text: '#565867'
}
}, // specifies the color scheme for the component
alwaysScrollToBottom: false, // when set to true always scrolls the chat to the bottom when new events are in (new message, user starts typing...)
messageStyling: true // enables *bold* /emph/ _underline_ and such (more info at github.com/mattezza/msgdown)
}
},
methods: {
sendMessage (text) {
if (text.length > 0) {
this.newMessagesCount = this.isChatOpen ? this.newMessagesCount : this.newMessagesCount + 1
this.onMessageWasSent({ author: 'support', type: 'text', data: { text } })
}
},
onMessageWasSent (message) {
// called when the user sends a message
this.messageList = [ ...this.messageList, message ]
},
openChat () {
// called when the user clicks on the fab button to open the chat
this.isChatOpen = true
this.newMessagesCount = 0
},
closeChat () {
// called when the user clicks on the botton to close the chat
this.isChatOpen = false
},
handleScrollToTop () {
// called when the user scrolls message list to top
// leverage pagination for loading another page of messages
},
handleOnType () {
console.log('Emit typing event')
},
editMessage(message){
const m = this.messageList.find(m=>m.id === message.id);
m.isEdited = true;
m.data.text = message.data.text;
}
}
}
For more detailed examples see the demo folder.
Launcher is the only component needed to use vue-beautiful-chat. It will react dynamically to changes in messages. All new messages must be added via a change in props as shown in the example.
|prop
|type
|description
|*participants
|[agentProfile]
|Represents your product or service's customer service agents. Fields for each agent: id, name, imageUrl
|*onMessageWasSent
|function(message)
|Called when a message is sent with the message object as an argument.
|*isOpen
|Boolean
|The bool indicating whether or not the chat window should be open.
|*open
|Function
|The function passed to the component that mutates the above mentioned bool toggle for opening the chat
|*close
|Function
|The function passed to the component that mutates the above mentioned bool toggle for closing the chat
|messageList
|[message]
|An array of message objects to be rendered as a conversation.
|showEmoji
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to show the emoji button
|showFile
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to show the file chooser button
|showDeletion
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to show the edit button for a message
|showEdition
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to show the delete button for a message
|showTypingIndicator
|String
|A string that can be set to a user's participant.id to show
typing indicator for them
|showHeader
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to show the header of chatwindow
|disableUserListToggle
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to allow the user to toggle between message list and participants list
|colors
|Object
|An object containing the specs of the colors used to paint the component. See here
|messageStyling
|Boolean
|A bool indicating whether or not to enable
msgdown support for message formatting in chat. See here
|event
|params
|description
|onType
|undefined
|Fires when user types on the message input
|edit
message
|Fires after user edited message
Replacing default header.
<template v-slot:header>
🤔 Good chat between {{participants.map(m=>m.name).join(' & ')}}
</template>
Replacing user avatar.
Params:
message,
user
<template v-slot:user-avatar="{ message, user }">
<div style="border-radius:50%; color: pink; font-size: 15px; line-height:25px; text-align:center;background: tomato; width: 25px !important; height: 25px !important; min-width: 30px;min-height: 30px;margin: 5px; font-weight:bold" v-if="message.type === 'text' && user && user.name">
{{user.name.toUpperCase()[0]}}
</div>
</template>
Change markdown for text message.
Params:
message
<template v-slot:text-message-body="{ message }">
<small style="background:red" v-if="message.meta">
{{message.meta}}
</small>
{{message.text}}
</template>
Change markdown for system message.
Params:
message
<template v-slot:system-message-body="{ message }">
[System]: {{message.text}}
</template>
Message objects are rendered differently depending on their type. Currently, only text, emoji and file types are supported. Each message object has an
author field which can have the value 'me' or the id of the corresponding agent.
{
author: 'support',
type: 'text',
id: 1, // or text '1'
isEdited: false,
data: {
text: 'some text',
meta: '06-16-2019 12:43'
}
}
{
author: 'me',
type: 'emoji',
id: 1, // or text '1'
isEdited: false,
data: {
code: 'someCode'
}
}
{
author: 'me',
type: 'file',
id: 1, // or text '1'
isEdited: false,
data: {
file: {
name: 'file.mp3',
url: 'https:123.rf/file.mp3'
}
}
}
When sending a message, you can provide a set of sentences that will be displayed in the user chat as quick replies. Adding in the message object a
suggestions field with the value an array of strings will trigger this functionality
{
author: 'support',
type: 'text',
id: 1, // or text '1'
data: {
text: 'some text',
meta: '06-16-2019 12:43'
},
suggestions: ['some quick reply', ..., 'another one']
}
git clone git@github.com:mattmezza/vue-beautiful-chat.git
cd vue-beautiful-chat
yarn install # this installs the package dependencies
yarn watch # this watches files to continuously compile them
Open a new shell in the same folder
cd demo
yarn install # this installs the demo dependencies
yarn dev # this starts the dev server at http://localhost:8080
yarn build on the root to have the library compiled with your latest changes
let redColors = {
header: {
bg: '#D32F2F',
text: '#fff'
},
launcher: {
bg: '#D32F2F'
},
messageList: {
bg: '#fff'
},
sentMessage: {
bg: '#F44336',
text: '#fff'
},
receivedMessage: {
bg: '#eaeaea',
text: '#222222'
},
userInput: {
bg: '#fff',
text: '#212121'
}
}
<beautiful-chat
...
:colors="redColors" />
This is the red variant. Please check this file for the list of variants shown in the demo page online.
Please note that you need to pass an Object containing each one of the color properties otherwise the validation will fail.
Good news, message formatting is already added for you. You can enable it by setting
messageStyling to
true and you will be using the msgdown library. You can enable/disable the formatting support at any time, or you can let users do it whenever they prefer.
Please contact us if you would like to join as a contributor.