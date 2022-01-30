A Vue.js set of components to scan (or upload images) barcodes and QR codes.
Or you can check the library in action on the website parceltrackingapp.com.
The easiest way to use Vue Barcode Reader is to install it from npm or yarn.
npm install vue-barcode-reader --save
Or
yarn add vue-barcode-reader
For Vue 2.0 compatible version please use the
vue-barcode-reader@0.0.3.
There are type definitions available for those who work with TypeScript.
npm install @types/vue-barcode-reader --save-dev
Or
yarn add -D @types/vue-barcode-reader
The Vue Barcode Reader works out of the box by just including it.
Once a stream from the users camera is loaded, it's displayed and continuously scanned for barcodes. Results are indicated by the decode event.
import { StreamBarcodeReader } from "vue-barcode-reader";
In your template you can use this syntax:
<StreamBarcodeReader @decode="onDecode" @loaded="onLoaded"></StreamBarcodeReader>
The component renders to a simple file picker input element. Clicking opens a file dialog. On supporting mobile devices the camera is started to take a picture. The selected images are directly scanned and positive results are indicated by the
decode event.
import { ImageBarcodeReader } from "vue-barcode-reader";
In your template you can use this syntax:
<ImageBarcodeReader @decode="onDecode" @error="onError"></ImageBarcodeReader>
methods: { onDecode (result) { console.log(result) } }