vb

vue-barcode

by Johan Lindell
1.3.0 (see all)

Barcode generator for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

190

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Barcode Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

VueBarcode

Add barcodes to your Vue application super easily with VueBarcode! Try it out!

Supported barcode formats: CODE128 EAN EAN-13 EAN-8 EAN-5 EAN-2 UPC (A) CODE39 ITF-14 MSI Pharmacode Codabar

It is a light wrapper for the JsBarcode barcode library.

Install

npm install vue-barcode

Use

1. Add VueBarcode as a component

import VueBarcode from 'vue-barcode';

new Vue({
  components: {
    'barcode': VueBarcode
  }
})

2. Use it

<barcode value="value-to-render" format="barcode-format" ...more options>
  Show this if the rendering fails.
</barcode>

Example

Simple example with input binding. Try it out with this JsFiddle!

<div id="app">
  <input v-model="barcodeValue" /><br>
  <barcode v-bind:value="barcodeValue">
    Show this if the rendering fails.
  </barcode>
</div>

import VueBarcode from 'vue-barcode';

var app = new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data: {
    barcodeValue: 'test',
  },
  components: {
    'barcode': VueBarcode
  }
})

Options

All options:

format width height text font-options font text-align text-position text-margin font-size background lineColor margin margin-top margin-bottom margin-left margin-right display-value ean128

For more information, see the JsBarcode documentation.

