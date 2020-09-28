VueBarcode

Add barcodes to your Vue application super easily with VueBarcode! Try it out!

Supported barcode formats: CODE128 EAN EAN-13 EAN-8 EAN-5 EAN-2 UPC (A) CODE39 ITF-14 MSI Pharmacode Codabar

It is a light wrapper for the JsBarcode barcode library.

Install

npm install vue-barcode

Use

1. Add VueBarcode as a component

import VueBarcode from 'vue-barcode' ; new Vue({ components : { 'barcode' : VueBarcode } })

2. Use it

< barcode value = "value-to-render" format = "barcode-format" ...more options > Show this if the rendering fails. </ barcode >

Example

Simple example with input binding. Try it out with this JsFiddle!

< div id = "app" > < input v-model = "barcodeValue" /> < br > < barcode v-bind:value = "barcodeValue" > Show this if the rendering fails. </ barcode > </ div >

import VueBarcode from 'vue-barcode' ; var app = new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { barcodeValue : 'test' , }, components : { 'barcode' : VueBarcode } })

Options

All options:

format width height text font-options font text-align text-position text-margin font-size background lineColor margin margin-top margin-bottom margin-left margin-right display-value ean128

For more information, see the JsBarcode documentation.