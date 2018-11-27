A Back-to-top component for Vue.js, which scroll page to the top when clicked
See demo.
npm install vue-backtotop --save
Import for global usage
import Vue from 'vue'
import BackToTop from 'vue-backtotop'
Vue.use(BackToTop)
...
Or on a single component
import BackToTop from 'vue-backtotop'
...
},
components: { BackToTop }
...
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|text
|String
|'Voltar ao topo
|Text of back to top button
|visibleoffset
|String or Number
|600
|Where the component should visible when user scroll reach certain offset
|visibleoffsetbottom
|String or Number
|0
|Where the component should visible when user scroll reach certain bottom offset
|bottom
|String
|40px
|Bottom position of the component
|right
|String
|30px
|Right position of the component
|scrollFn (eventObject)
|Function
|30px
|Function defining custom actions when scrolling
|Name
|Description
|scrolled
|Fired when page's scroll ends
Currently, the vue-backtotop has a property named "text", that is the text which will be visible on button. The default value is "Voltar ao topo".
<back-to-top text="Back to top"></back-to-top>
The button to back to top become visible at window scroll at 600 > px. If you want to change this value, pass a property named "visibleOffset" with a number value.
<back-to-top text="Back to top" visibleoffset="500"></back-to-top>
You can also know when scroll ends
<back-to-top text="Back to top" @scrolled="myFunction"></back-to-top>
Now, it's possible to use your own html/vue component inside vue-backtotop component
<!-- in your template -->
<back-to-top bottom="50px" right="50px">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-info btn-to-top"><i class="fa fa-chevron-up"></i></button>
</back-to-top>
/* in your css */
.btn-to-top {
width: 60px;
height: 60px;
padding: 10px 16px;
border-radius: 50%;
font-size: 22px;
line-height: 22px;
}