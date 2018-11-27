Vue Backtotop Component

A Back-to-top component for Vue.js, which scroll page to the top when clicked

Demo

See demo.

Install via npm

npm install vue-backtotop --save

Import and use

Import for global usage

import Vue from 'vue' import BackToTop from 'vue-backtotop' Vue.use(BackToTop) ...

Or on a single component

import BackToTop from 'vue-backtotop' ... }, components : { BackToTop } ...

Props

Name Type Default Description text String 'Voltar ao topo Text of back to top button visibleoffset String or Number 600 Where the component should visible when user scroll reach certain offset visibleoffsetbottom String or Number 0 Where the component should visible when user scroll reach certain bottom offset bottom String 40px Bottom position of the component right String 30px Right position of the component scrollFn (eventObject) Function 30px Function defining custom actions when scrolling

Events

Name Description scrolled Fired when page's scroll ends

How to use

Currently, the vue-backtotop has a property named "text", that is the text which will be visible on button. The default value is "Voltar ao topo".

< back-to-top text = "Back to top" > </ back-to-top >

The button to back to top become visible at window scroll at 600 > px. If you want to change this value, pass a property named "visibleOffset" with a number value.

< back-to-top text = "Back to top" visibleoffset = "500" > </ back-to-top >

You can also know when scroll ends

< back-to-top text = "Back to top" @ scrolled = "myFunction" > </ back-to-top >

Now, it's possible to use your own html/vue component inside vue-backtotop component

< back-to-top bottom = "50px" right = "50px" > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-info btn-to-top" > < i class = "fa fa-chevron-up" > </ i > </ button > </ back-to-top >