Vue.js Plugin to facilitate gradual migration from Backbone. Backbone Collections and Models can be safely integrated with Vue instances and components, with focus on clean code and future adoption of a Flux library (e.g. Vuex/Redux/Flux).
Usage and guidelines documentation available here
Via NPM
npm install vue-backbone
Via Yarn
yarn add vue-backbone
Script include (see dist folder)
<script src="vue-backbone.min.js"></script>
Clone or download the repo to run the examples.