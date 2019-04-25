Vue.js Plugin to facilitate gradual migration from Backbone. Backbone Collections and Models can be safely integrated with Vue instances and components, with focus on clean code and future adoption of a Flux library (e.g. Vuex/Redux/Flux).

Features

Reactive data ensures Vue correctly and efficiently updates.

Safe direct data access ( model.prop vs model.get('prop') ).

vs ). Backbone-encapsulated logic made available.

No syncing required, single source of truth.

Step-by-step incremental migration path.

Documentation

Usage and guidelines documentation available here

Installation

Via NPM

npm install vue-backbone

Via Yarn

yarn add vue-backbone

Script include (see dist folder)

< script src = "vue-backbone.min.js" > </ script >

Examples

Clone or download the repo to run the examples.

GitHub Commits - Backbone version of Vue.js example

TodoMVC - combined Backbone and Vue TodoMVC examples

TodoMVC with Component - more complex version of above

Comparison - in-browser performance test and comparison

License

MIT