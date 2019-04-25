openbase logo
vb

vue-backbone

by Michael Gallagher
0.1.3 (see all)

Vue.js Plugin to facilitate Backbone integration

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

219

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vue-backbone

Build Status Coverage Status styled with prettier

Vue.js Plugin to facilitate gradual migration from Backbone. Backbone Collections and Models can be safely integrated with Vue instances and components, with focus on clean code and future adoption of a Flux library (e.g. Vuex/Redux/Flux).

Features

  • Reactive data ensures Vue correctly and efficiently updates.
  • Safe direct data access (model.prop vs model.get('prop')).
  • Backbone-encapsulated logic made available.
  • No syncing required, single source of truth.
  • Step-by-step incremental migration path.

Documentation

Usage and guidelines documentation available here

Installation

Via NPM

npm install vue-backbone

Via Yarn

yarn add vue-backbone

Script include (see dist folder)

<script src="vue-backbone.min.js"></script>

Examples

Clone or download the repo to run the examples.

License

MIT

